Experts and speakers to participate in orphan employment forum in Riyadh

RIYADH: More than 20 experts and speakers will take part in a virtual forum that focuses on the employment of orphans, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Charitable Committee for Orphan Care (Ensan) in Riyadh is launching the one-week event, which starts Sunday and will cover some of the most important challenges facing the employment of orphans. It will feature job opportunities, training courses, workshops and consultations.
The forum is being held under the slogan “Essami,” which means self-made.
Day one will include 12 speakers discussing several topics, the most important of which will be the role of Saudi orphan associations in empowering orphans and rehabilitating them, and future jobs.
They will also address the role of families in the psychological and vocational rehabilitation of children, and the path to career excellence.
Day two will see 10 speakers discussing international experiences in providing services to beneficiaries, empowering young people to enter the job market, business accelerators that can help orphans, future skills according to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 reform plan, and remote and flexible work.
The UN’s efforts in combating the employment exploitation of marginalized groups will also be discussed at the forum.
There will be training programs, career counseling sessions, and a training meeting for orphans on days three, four and five.
A National Platform for the Qualification and Employment of Orphans will be launched at the forum, aiming to introduce job opportunities in the private sector as well as qualifying and training the beneficiaries of orphan care associations to meet the requirements of the labor market.
It will also provide advisory sessions for job applicants and opportunities to organize effective partnerships with training and employment agencies to support people.
Companies and institutions in the private sector will post job openings and ways to apply for them on the platform. There is also the possibility of employment events being held on the platform.
The forum is being held with the participation of various orphan associations throughout the Kingdom.
It is sponsored by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha’at), the General Organization for Technical and Vocational Training, the Human Resources Fund (Hadaf), the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, the Sub-Specialized Council of Orphan Associations, and various charitable institutions.