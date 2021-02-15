Popular Lucescu pays ultimate price months after delivering historic treble at Al Hilal

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal has terminated the contractual agreement with Romanian coach Razvan Lucescu. (File/AFP)
Ali Khaled

  • Brazilian Rogerio Micale has been appointed as head coach
In the end, not even winning a historic treble could save Razvan Lucescu’s job.

On Sunday evening, Saudi champions Al Hilal announced that the club had signed a “termination agreement” with the Romanian coach after a poor run of results, culminating with Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Damac, had seen the Saudi champions slip to third in the table, five points behind leaders Al Shabab.

Rogerio Micale, Al Hilal’s under-19s coach and the man who led Brazil to the 2016 Olympic gold, took over training duties immediately.

The club’s board of directors, headed by Fahd bin Nafel, said they “expressed their gratitude and appreciation to Razvan and his assistants for their efforts during their career at the club, wishing them success,” a statement said.

It’s an ignominious end for Lucescu, who had joined the Riyadh giants in June of 2019 after leaving Greek club PAOK. The trophies soon followed.

Within five months of joining Al Hilal he had led the club to a first AFC Champions League title in 19 years, beating Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan 3-0 on aggregate.

The 2019-20 season would prove a historically trying campaign for everyone involved in football but for Al Hilal it would also prove historic in other ways too.

Players and coach had promised fans that they would deliver domestic trophies to go alongside the continental title, and despite the huge disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, they kept their word.

The Saudi Professional League (SPL), like all global sporting competitions, was halted in March 2020, but when the action returned in August, Al Hilal romped to a record 16th championship.

At first understandably rusty, Lucescu’s team, led by the likes of French top scorer, Bafétimbi, Italian playmaker Sebastian Giovinco, the Peruvian Andre Carrillo, as well as Saudi Internationals Mohammed Al Breik, Salem Al Dawsari, and Yasser Al Shahrani, ultimately proved they had no peers in the domestic game.

The 2019-20 King’s Cup final, initially scheduled for May, was eventually contested on November 28, well into the following season. Goals by Jang-Hyun-soo and Gomis saw Al Hilal beat Al Nassr - who had also finished second in SPL - 2-1 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh to complete a historic treble of league, cup and Champions League.  It was also their ninth win in the competition.

After a fine start to the 2020-21 season that saw Al Hilal top the SPL table, things started to go wrong for Lucescu in the new year.

In January, a series of damaging draws in the league were compounded by a loss to Al Nassr in the Supercup. On February 4, the writing was on the wall for Lucescu after a 3-2 home loss against mid-table Abha, and despite a 5-0 win at Al Ain five days later, last night’s loss to relegation-threatened Damac proved the final straw.

There is no question that Lucescu’s spell at Al Hilal has, on the whole, been a massive success and he remained a popular figure among the absent supporters. Delivering success during the most turbulent of times will not quickly be forgotten.

Now all eyes turn to Micale, whose biggest achievement to date has been leading Brazil’s U23, including Neymar, to a penalty-shootout win over Germany in the gold medal match. It was a widely celebrated triumph after the same opponent had humiliated them 7-1 on home soil in the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

He will have big shoes to fill at a club that demands excellence, starting with the home match against Al Ettifaq at Riyadh’s King Saud University Stadium on Thursday.

Topics: Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia football Razvan Lucescu Rogerio Micale

Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

Man Utd falter again at West Brom, Wolves gain revenge on Southampton

Man Utd falter again at West Brom, Wolves gain revenge on Southampton
  • United have dropped points in five of their last seven league games to allow Manchester City to pull seven points clear, with a game in hand
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United’s faltering Premier League title challenge suffered another blow in a 1-1 draw at struggling West Brom as Wolves eased fears they could be drawn into a relegation scrap with a 2-1 win at Southampton on Sunday.

United have dropped points in five of their last seven league games to allow Manchester City to pull seven points clear, with a game in hand.

A point was enough to nudge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men back above Leicester into second on goal difference.

But that was of little consolation to the Red Devils against a West Brom side that had conceded 24 goals in taking just one point from their previous seven home games.

Indeed, it was Sam Allardyce’s men who had the better chances to win the game and give their dwindling hopes of beating the drop a boost.

United made the worst possible start when Conor Gallagher swung in a cross and Mbaye Diagne outmuscled Victor Lindelof to power home a header after just 80 seconds.

The visitors’ struggled to make the most of their dominance of the ball before half time until Bruno Fernandes produced a moment of magic with a dipping volley on his weaker left foot a minute before half time.

Sam Johnstone denied Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay had an effort cleared off the line as United pressed for a winner.

But it was Diagne who twice should have won the game late on as he was denied when one-on-one with David de Gea before blazing an enticing low cross over the bar.

Johnstone was required once more deep into stoppage time when he tipped Harry Maguire’s header onto the post.

The draw only took the Baggies to within 12 points of safety as they remained second bottom.

Wolves moved 15 points clear of the drop zone after coming from behind to continue Southampton’s miserable run.

The Saints had beaten Nuno Espirito Santo’s men to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals in midweek and made a promising start when Danny Ings converted Stuart Armstrong’s cross.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Wolves without the injured Raul Jimenez, but they were gifted an equalizer from the penalty spot when Ryan Bertrand was penalized for handball.

Ruben Neves stroked home the spot-kick before Pedro Neto’s strike 25 minutes from time earned just a second win in 11 league games.

Southampton, who topped the table earlier in the season, have lost six league games in a row to slip to 13th.

Topics: Manchester United wolves english Premier League Southampton West Brom

Success of Aramco Team Golf competition leads to new Ladies European Tour events

Success of Aramco Team Golf competition leads to new Ladies European Tour events
Updated 15 February 2021
Arab News

Success of Aramco Team Golf competition leads to new Ladies European Tour events

Success of Aramco Team Golf competition leads to new Ladies European Tour events
  • The Aramco Team Series will be held in New York, London, Singapore and KAEC
Updated 15 February 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: History was made for women’s golf and the Kingdom when Danish golfer Emily Kristine Pedersen walked off with the first Aramco Ladies International title on November 15.

The $1 million tournament, played at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), was the first time that women’s competitive golf had been played in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Ladies Team International followed a week later and, building on the success of that competition, Saudi Arabia has announced  the addition of four new Ladies European Tour (LET) tournaments set to take place this year.

The Aramco Team Series will be held in New York, London, Singapore and KAEC, with each tournament carrying a $1 million prize fund.

The series follows the success of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, presented by the Public Investment Fund, at Saudi Arabia’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club last November.

“This is fantastic news for global sport, for women’s golf and for Saudi Arabia,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi. “Following the success of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, we are committed to building the women’s game and promoting female participation in sport in Saudi Arabia. I hope this series inspires people of all cultures and backgrounds to take up the sport and generate enthusiasm for the great game of golf.”

The investment by Aramco, as headline sponsor, along with Golf Saudi and the support of other Saudi partners makes Saudi Arabia one of the biggest backers of the women’s game in Europe today.

The first of the four tournaments will take place in New York, followed by one in London and Singapore before culminating in a season finale at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Ladies European Tour CEO, Alexandra Armas, saw the agreement as the start of a new journey in the history of the LET.

“This brand new Aramco Team Series takes golf and the sport to a whole new level and I am incredibly excited by all four events,” Armas said. “Last November, the LET made history in bringing the first-ever professional women’s golf event to Saudi Arabia, and this announcement only builds on that. By adding four new team events to our schedule for 2021, the Ladies European Tour will add a whole new dynamic for both the players competing and the spectators, taking golf to newly engaged audiences across the globe.”

Ahmed A. Al-Subaey, Aramco vice president of marketing, sales and supply planning, said the oil giant could further advance gender equality and inspire future  generations of female sports stars.

“It is another example of our commitment to diversity and inclusion, which is reflected in our many talented female employees, scientists and engineers. Our sponsorship of this golf series not only raises global awareness of our contribution in this field but will also promote positive values associated with the sport among communities in Saudi Arabia and around the world.”

The four tournaments will form an important part of a record-breaking LET schedule, which is set to be announced in the coming weeks. 

Teams of four will compete in the tournaments, each one played over 54 holes. Captains will recruit one fellow Tour pro through a draft system similar to the NFL and NBA. Another Tour professional will be selected at random, while all teams will include one amateur player.

Prize money for the winning team will be split between its three pro members.

The Aramco Team Series picks up where last November’s teams event left off, being the first ever regular tour event where scores of amateur competitors have a direct bearing on the final result.

Topics: Aramco golf King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) Ladies European Tour (LET)

Bahrain’s finest set sights on Saudi Cup’s top prizes

Bahrain’s finest set sights on Saudi Cup’s top prizes
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Bahrain’s finest set sights on Saudi Cup’s top prizes

Bahrain’s finest set sights on Saudi Cup’s top prizes
  • Fawzi Nass made history at the first Saudi Cup when he trained Port Lions to a win at very first turf race in the Kingdom
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: With the second running of the world’s richest horse race only days away, two of Bahrain’s leading trainers have their eyes firmly fixed on plundering the top races on Saudi Cup weekend with Fawzi Nass and Allan Smith both once again bidding to make a mark at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh.

The returning trainers will have interest across the weekend on both Saudi Cup day - Saturday Feb. 20 - and the International Jockeys Challenge the previous day.

A year ago, at the inaugural Saudi Cup, Nass made history when his Port Lions won the very first race on turf in the Kingdom, and the Bahrain native is back once again with his stable star Simsir, while Smith’s Dark Power will attempt back-to-back wins in the $1 million STC 1351 Turf Sprint on Saturday.

Frankie Dettori was aboard Dark Power when the seven-year-old saw off a field of world-class sprinters last year and the Italian will renew the partnership having paid Smith a recent visit to his Royal Stables in Hamala.

Smith also plans to saddle Rayounpour in the Al Rajhi Bank Saudi International Handicap on the Friday and was deeply impressed with the inaugural event last year.

Nass too still fondly recalls last year’s meeting, at which his Port Lions floored the international headliner and Japanese raider Deirdre in the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Cup (The Neom Turf Cup).

“It was an amazing experience, we went there knowing that we had a chance to nick a place in that race, but obviously everyone thought Deirdre had the race done and dusted,” said Nass.

“But he obviously fought Deirdre all the way to the line and overall, it was an amazing day and the feeling was good.”

Port Lions was a solid fourth to his stablemate Simsir in the Bahrain International Trophy last November and that pair along with Desert Lion and What A Welcome lead Nass’ Riyadh mission.

Simsir arrived in Bahrain from Mick Halford’s Irish yard and heads for the feature $20 million Saudi Cup after tuning up for the event with a fourth-place finish in the Crown Prince Cup on January 29.

“He’s doing well,” said Nass, who has been training since the turn of the century.

“He obviously won the Bahrain International Trophy and he’s had an easy time since.

“We thought if we’re going to go to Saudi, we need to get a run into him so ran him in the Crown Prince Cup where he was beaten by two lengths. Things didn’t go his way, he missed the break and had to come from behind, which doesn’t suit a galloping horse like him. He did well and he didn’t disgrace himself. We’re happy with that being his prep run for the The Saudi Cup.”

Of other running plans, Nass added: “Desert Lion, What A Welcome and New Show, the actual winner of the Crown Prince Cup last, are all going for the Al Rajhi Bank Saudi International Handicap the day before Saudi Cup day.”

Both Smith and Nass are in agreement over the importance of the expansion of the horseracing industry in Saudi Arabia, with the latter saying: “Racing in almost all the Gulf countries has really improved and picked up over the last few years.

“Saudi has played a big part and there’s been a huge improvement with The Saudi Cup meeting now in place. I believe Prince Bandar and the management in place did an excellent job last year, and I’m sure they’ll do an even better job this year.”

Smith added: “Overall it has improved the profile of the area in general. What Saudi Arabia did with The Saudi Cup in its first year was just unbelievable, and they achieved a very high standard.

“The quality of racing throughout the Middle East has got very competitive.”

Topics: Saudi Cup 2021 Saudi Cup Horse Racing sport Saudi Arabia

Manchester City using social media to spread female participation in football

Manchester City using social media to spread female participation in football
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Manchester City using social media to spread female participation in football

Manchester City using social media to spread female participation in football
  • #SameGoal initiative is now in its fourth year and includes first team players including the likes of Caroline Weir and Sam Mewis
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: An online initiative set up by Manchester City with the aim of inspiring a new generation of female footballers is back for its fourth edition after attracting thousands of young girls since its inception in 2018.

This year, the program is looking to raise participation even further in the wake of the disruptions that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked on sporting participation around the world. 

#SameGoals pledges to deliver a special limited-edition football provided by PUMA to every girl who shares a video showing them scoring or saving a goal, with the aim of helping her maintain her passion and focus on achieving her dreams during a difficult period.

“I’m really looking forward to being involved in the initiative and the workshops,” Manchester City and Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir said.

“It’s been really exciting to see #SameGoals grow year-on-year so far.” 

“The players who held the football clinics last year were blown away by the response and although this year we won’t be able to do things in person as usual, it’s so important to continue the growth of #SameGoals however we can in these unprecedented times,” she added.

To receive their free ball, girls need to post a video on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, that shows them scoring or saving a goal using #SameGoals.

The goal can be created anywhere using any kind of ball, the more creative - the better.

Participants can then upload their video on the official Manchester City website. 

“Keeping fit and motivated has never been so important as it has this past year either,” Weir said.

“To have already had so many young girls get involved in the past three years is just amazing, but I know there’s a lot more out there and we’d love you to join in. ” 

“I’ve been in the position of those young girls wanting to play football and the #SameGoals campaign really does enforce just how much Manchester City cares about growing the women’s game, right from grassroots level,” she added.  

In addition to the social media movement at the event’s core, previous years have seen City Football Schools host special coaching clinics for young girls across the UAE as part of the campaign.  

As part of the 2021 campaign Manchester City will also be hosting a series of free online workshops focused on women’s football, with several professionals across the club taking part.   

The series will cover business and management perspectives as well as coaching and technical tips, with the likes of head coach Gareth Taylor, managing director Gavin Makel, first team players Weir, Esme Morgan and Sam Mewis offering their support amongst others.  

“Increasing participation levels at grassroots level and encouraging young girls to have their first experience of playing football is something that we, as a Club, are tremendously passionate about,” said Gavin Makel, managing director of Manchester City Women.

“The #SameGoals campaign is a great example of that, having engaged with thousands of people worldwide over the last four years.”    

“Being able to see and hear some of the inspiring stories through #SameGoals is something that we are very proud of, as we aim to make meaningful impact with not just individuals, but within local communities,” he added.  

Topics: Manchester city Women's Football football sport

Medvedev in 5, finally, advances to 4th round in Australia

Medvedev in 5, finally, advances to 4th round in Australia
Updated 14 February 2021
AP

Medvedev in 5, finally, advances to 4th round in Australia

Medvedev in 5, finally, advances to 4th round in Australia
Updated 14 February 2021
AP

MELBOURNE, Australia: Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter. All by himself.
The fourth-seeded Medvedev was 0-6 in Grand Slam matches that went to five sets, and his Australian Open third-round match against No. 28-seeded Filip Krajinovic looked like it was going all the way.
After some angry outbursts from an increasingly animated and chatty Medvedev directed at his box in an otherwise empty Rod Laver Arena — fans have been banned as a COVID-19 precaution — his coach, Gilles Cervara, got up and left.
“He said just before leaving that he’s sure I’m going to win the match. He’s going to leave me alone to be more calm,” Medvedev explained in his on-court TV interview after Saturday’s 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 win. “It was a good thing to do. Luckily I won.”
Some pundits, including John McEnroe, are tipping the 25-year-old Russian to make his major breakthrough in Australia. Medvedev, on a 17-match winning streak that includes titles at the 2020 season-ending ATP Finals, said while that’s nice to hear, he’s got a long way to go.
He’ll have to face unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald in the next round. After that could be a quarterfinal against No. 7 Andrey Rublev, who helped him win the ATP Cup title for Russia last week. No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal, a 20-time major winner, is also in his half of the draw.
Nadal extended his winning streak against fellow left-handers to 16 with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 69-ranked Cameron Norrie, reaching the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips.
He is chasing a men’s record 21st major title but entered the tournament with back stiffness and without any competitive matches in 2021.
“Today is better, yeah,” Nadal said of his back soreness. “First day I feel an improvement, and that’s the most important thing for me today.”
He hasn’t dropped a set in three matches that, he said, “I hope will help me for what’s coming.”
In his immediate future is No. 16 Fabio Fognini, who had a straight-set win over Australia’s last hope in the men’s draw, 21st-seeded Alex de Minaur.
Medvedev had been bothered by a problem with his upper left leg and had a medical timeout for treatment late in the fourth set.
When he fell behind 5-2 in the fourth, Medvedev shouted, “I never saw something like this!”
He returned to better much play in the deciding set, smacking an inside-out forehand winner to a corner to close an 18-stroke exchange and break to go up 2-0.
He didn’t drop another game as he seized the momentum back from Krajinovic, who was previously 4-1 in matches that went the full five sets.
“In contrary with previous matches where I could get tight . . . here I was really calm to finish the match,” Medvedev said. “Really happy I got the five-set win.”
Medvedev, the US Open finalist last year, will next play McDonald, a player he compared with Roger Federer in style. McDonald beat Lloyd Harris in straight sets to equal his best Grand Slam result by reaching the round of 16 at the Australian Open.
Seventh-seeded Rublev had a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win over Feliciano Lopez, ending the 39-year-old Spaniard’s 75th consecutive major tournament.
The Russian men had one loss on Day 6, with No. 19 Karen Khachanov beaten by No. 9 Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5). Berrettini will next play fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 winner over Mikael Ymer of Sweden.
Two women with titles already this year are through to the Round of 16.
Top-ranked Ash Barty, who won the Yarra Valley Classic last week for a title in her first tournament back from almost 12 months on the sidelines, beat Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-2, 6-4.
Barty said while it felt strange not having fans in the stadium for the first time in her career at the highest level, there were some things she didn’t mind.
“It feels a little bit like practice,” she said, “so we’re pretty used to it.”
Barty next faces American Shelby Rogers, who beat No. 21 Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3.
Elize Mertens, a 2018 Australian Open semifinalist who won the Gippsland Trophy tuneup tournament last week, had a 6-2, 6-1 victory over 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic. She’ll take a seven-match winning streak into her next match against Karolina Muchova in the fourth round.
No. 25-seeded Muchova rallied from a 5-0 second-set deficit in near silence, which only made the turnaround seem more bizarre as she beat No. 6 Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 7-5.
There were no fans in the stands due to the start of a five-day lockdown imposed by the Victoria state government in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel. Up to 30,000 spectators daily — 50% of capacity — had been admitted on previous days.
“I was actually getting happy yesterday morning that I’m finally going to play on a bigger court and there’s going to be a crowd,” Muchova said. “”But unlucky now for five days here. Hopefully then it’s going to be back again.”
No. 61-ranked Jessica Pegula had a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kristina Mladenovic and will next play No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina, who won the last nine games to beat Yulia Putintseva 6-4,6-0.
No. 22 Jennifer Brady dropped only four games to advance to a fourth-round match against No. 28 Donna Vekic, who saved a match point and beat Kaia Kanepi 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
“I was really brave in some moments,” Vekic said. “I was like, ‘OK, how am I a match point down? I don’t want it to be over.’”

Topics: Australian Open Daniil Medvedev Filip Krajinovic COVID-19

