What We Are Reading Today: The Good Girls

The Good Girls is a powerful, heartrending and compelling work of investigative journalism from award winning author Sonia Faleiro.
This nonfiction book follows the stories of two teenage girls in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in 2014, who disappeared one night and were found hanging from a tree the next morning.
The family, having no faith in police, refused to allow the bodies to be taken down in order to gain national media attention and demand justice for their children.
The story Faleiro “weaves in exquisite language is as tragic and ugly as it is engrossing,” said Nina Burleigh in a review for The New York Times.
Faleiro “set out to examine India’s rape culture, but what she ended up revealing was something even more mundane and terrifying,” added Burleigh.
The Good Girls “grips us from the first page. It makes us think, it makes us feel many emotions, as the story of the two girls unfolds,” said another review in goodreads.com.
“It’s a compelling and thought-provoking read that leaves us questioning what we believe and think.”
What We Are Reading Today: On Understanding Japanese Religion
Updated 14 February 2021
Author: Joseph Mitsuo Kitagawa
Joseph Kitagawa, one of the founders of the field of history of religions and an eminent scholar of the religions of Japan, published his classic book Religion in Japanese History in 1966.
Since then, he has written a number of extremely influential essays that illustrate approaches to the study of Japanese religious phenomena.
To date, these essays have remained scattered in various scholarly journals. This book makes available nineteen of these articles, important contributions to our understanding of Japan’s intricate combination of indigenous Shinto, Confucianism, Taoism, the Yin-Yang School, Buddhism, and folk religion.
In sections on prehistory, the historic development of Japanese religion, the Shinto tradition, the Buddhist tradition, and the modem phase of the Japanese religious tradition, the author develops a number of valuable methodological approaches, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. The volume also includes an appendix on Buddhism in America. Asserting that the study of Japanese religion is more than an umbrella term covering investigations of separate traditions, Prof. Kitagawa approaches the subject from an interdisciplinary standpoint.
What We Are Reading Today: Forgery and Memory at the End of the First Millennium
Updated 13 February 2021
Author: Levi Roach
Forgery and Memory at the End of the First Millennium takes a fresh look at documentary forgery and historical memory in the Middle Ages.
In the 10th and 11th centuries, religious houses across Europe began falsifying texts to improve local documentary records on an unprecedented scale.
As Levi Roach illustrates, the resulting wave of forgery signaled major shifts in society and political culture, shifts which would lay the foundations for the European ancien régime, says a review on the Princeton University website.
Spanning documentary traditions across France, England, Germany and northern Italy,
Roach examines five sets of falsified texts to demonstrate how forged records produced in this period gave voice to new collective identities within and beyond the Church.
Above all, he indicates how this fad for falsification points to new attitudes toward past and present — a developing fascination with the signs of antiquity.
Argentina is one of South America’s premier birding destinations, encompassing a range of habitats — from rainforests and pampas grasslands to the wetlands of the Iberá and the wilderness of Tierra del Fuego.
Surprisingly, despite the strong interest in Argentina’s rich avian population, the country has until now lacked a credible, modern field guide to its birds.
Authoritative and up-to-date, Birds of Argentina and the South-west Atlantic provides detailed species accounts, a plethora of distribution maps, and close to 200 stunning color plates illustrating every species and many distinct plumages and subspecies, including 28 endemics and 17 near-endemics.
This essential book will satisfy researchers, birders, and conservationists alike, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
The book carries more than 2,300 images illustrate 1,075 species, including all residents, migrants, and vagrants.
This essential book will satisfy all birders, from newcomers to the most serious enthusiasts.
Egyptian novelist Nasser Iraq reveals new COVID-19 themed plot before lit fest talk
Updated 11 February 2021
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: The UAE’s Emirates Airline Literature of Festival is presenting a packed program for its final weekend. Among the guest speakers that are hosting workshops during the event is Egyptian novelist and writer Nasser Iraq, who spoke to Arab News before the session and unveiled the plot of his next novel.
During his session on Friday, titled “Create Your Place,” the author will share his techniques for describing and developing a sense of place in novels to enhance the power of writing.
When speaking to Arab News, Iraq said: “There isn’t a novel that revolves around empty space, it has to happen in a specific setting. This place can be a city, an apartment, a villa, a train, a narrow street or whatever the place is; (the workshop will explain) how I can use this place to develop the novel I am writing.”
Iraq explained the importance of a setting by referring to the novel “The Harafish” by Nobel Prize for Literature winner Naguib Mahfouz, who is a renowned Egyptian author.
“This novel covers a time frame of around 300 years and revolves around one street. Only one street. Naguib Mahfouz didn’t even mention the name of the street. He was able to make this one street a summary of the world because of his great talent in describing the details,” said the Dubai-based writer.
Fast forward to the current day and it seems the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed the creativity of artists around the world to shine through.
“Crises explode the creative energy,” the writer said. For Iraq, he used this time to write a novel about coronavirus.
The book, that is expected to launch in March, tells the story of a married couple stuck at home because of the virus.
“Great pain produces great creativity — if it lands in the hands of a good writer,” he said.
His tip to young writers is to read a lot. “Anyone who wants to write a novel has to have read a lot of books in various topics like film, history, geography, philosophy, religion… they also have to read novels by renowned authors like Charles Dickens, Graham Greene, Naguib Mahfouz, and more.”
Iraq has so far published 12 novels, including “The Unemployed” which was shortlisted for International Prize for Arabic Fiction 2021.
His novel “Azbakeya” won the Katara Grand Prize for an Arabic Novel in 2016 and is being translated into five languages, including English and French.
What We Are Reading Today: Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
Updated 11 February 2021
In the highly anticipated Thinking, Fast and Slow, Daniel Kahneman takes us on a groundbreaking tour of the mind and explains the two systems that drive the way we think. System 1 is fast, intuitive, and emotional; System 2 is slower, more deliberative, and more logical.
Kahneman exposes the extraordinary capabilities of fast thinking, and reveals the pervasive influence of intuitive impressions on our thoughts and behavior.
The impact of loss aversion and overconfidence on corporate strategies, the difficulties of predicting what will make us happy in the future, the challenges of properly framing risks at work and at home, the profound effect of cognitive biases on everything from playing the stock market to planning the next vacation.
Kahneman reveals where we can and cannot trust our intuitions and how we can tap into the benefits of slow thinking.
He offers practical and enlightening insights into how choices are made in both our business and our personal lives — and how we can use different techniques to guard against the mental glitches that often get us into trouble. Thinking, Fast and Slow will transform the way you think about thinking.