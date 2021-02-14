Saudi rights chief meets EU ambassadors

RIYADH: The president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission has highlighted the Kingdom’s human rights work in a virtual meeting with EU ambassadors.
During the meeting on Sunday, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad discussed topics of mutual interest and cooperation in the field of human rights, and praised the work of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in advancing the Kingdom’s human rights efforts.
Al-Awwad mentioned developments in the Kingdom and new steps towards achieving sustainable development in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
