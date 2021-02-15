You are here

Arab footballers abroad: Salah promise, Mahrez joy, Elneny Groundhog Day
Ali Khaled

• Arab News looks at the adventures of the finest Arab players on foreign fields
  • Arab News looks at the adventures of the finest Arab players on foreign fields
DUBAI: When it comes to Arab players currently plying their trade on foreign shores, there’s only one place to start.

With the firing Mohamed Salah and his misfiring Liverpool.

One way or another, the Egyptian King continues to be the most high profile Arab footballer playing in Europe by some distance.

Liverpool’s season may be stumbling from one farce to another at the moment, but through all the chaos Salah has somehow maintained his goalscoring form. On Saturday he gave Liverpool a 1-0 lead over Leicester City with a wonderful finish from Roberto Firmino’s sensational assist, before a capitulation and 3-1 loss meant it was all for nothing.

Still he remains at the top of the Premier League’s goalscoring charts with 17 goals. And he didn’t take the defeat quietly either.

In what can be described as an uncharacteristically bullish post on twitter he wrote: “It’s been a tough period for many reasons. We are champions and we will fight like champions, until the very end. We will not allow this season to be defined by the recent results we’ve had. That is my promise to all of you.”

 

 

You tell 'em Mo, you tell 'em.

Liverpool’s season could yet be defined by the Champions League (winning or qualifying for next season’s competition), but at least his fighting words gave the club’s suffering fans some hope as they wave goodbye to Manchester City who are disappearing over the horizon in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s team strolled to a 3-0 win over Tottenham, with Riyad Mahrez making an 80th minute substitute appearance when the result was beyond doubt. The Algerian winger still had enough time to pull off a wonderful jinking run inside the Tottenham area but was denied what would have been a goal of the season contender by a desperate block.

With Manchester United drawing 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion the following night, City’s lead at the top of the table is now seven points (with a game in hand) and it’s looking increasingly likely that Mahrez will be claiming another Premier League medal at the end of the season. It would be his second with City, and third overall when you include his still scarcely believable one with Leicester City in 2016.

On Sunday, Salah’s international colleague Mohamed Elneny made 78th minute substitute appearance for Arsenal in what must increasingly be a Groundhog Day existence for him.

The last time he tasted Premier League minutes, you ask? As a 78th minute substitute for Thomas Partey in the 3-1 win at Southampton on January 27. And before that? A 67th minute substitute for Thomas Party in the 3-0 home win over Newcastle on January 19.

You just never know what Mikel Arteta has up his sleeve.

Elneny himself had tweeted a video ahead of the match, of him reciting a verse from the Quran, which resulted in plenty of praise from his millions of followers.

 

 

In the end, Arsenal did not need any divine intervention to beat Leeds 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to Aubameyang’s hat-trick and Saka’s brilliance.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Aston Villa’s two Egyptians, Ahmed Elmohamady and Trezeguet, were both second half substitutions in the second half of the 0-0 draw at Brighton, a match that strengthened the widely held belief that Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez has been the signing of the season so far.

Meanwhile, in Italy, Achraf Hakimi continues to excel for Inter Milan, playing his part in a 3-1 win over Lazio that saw Antonio Conte’s team leapfrog city rivals AC Milan to top the Serie A table. Just how real Madrid allowed the 22-year-old Moroccan to go becomes more of mystery with every passing week.

Finally, Ajax’s love affair with Moroccan footballers continues in the Dutch Eredivisie. On Saturday the 23-year-old Noussair Mazraoui started at right-back in the 2-0 away win at Heracles Almelo, while his compatriot and midfielder Zakaria Labyad came on with three minutes left to at least claim a win bonus.

And speaking of which, didn’t Chelsea spend €44 million ($53.3 million) on a hugely talented Moroccan winger from Ajax last summer?

Over to you, Hakim Ziyech.

Topics: football soccer Mohamed Salah Riyad Mahrez Mohamed Elneny Liverpool Manchester city Arsenal Premier league

From American dream to Saudi Cup, Umberto Rispoli looks to keep winning run going

From American dream to Saudi Cup, Umberto Rispoli looks to keep winning run going
From American dream to Saudi Cup, Umberto Rispoli looks to keep winning run going

From American dream to Saudi Cup, Umberto Rispoli looks to keep winning run going
  • Italian Jockey has won $7 million since move from Hong Kong to California last year
  • The 32-year-old moved to the US 14 months ago having enjoyed a fruitful spell in Hong Kong and now he is preparing for some choice rides at The Saudi Cup meeting
DUBAI: Since he moved to California last year, Italian jockey Umberto Rispoli could well be said to be  living the American dream, as one success after another has followed.

Now he has set his sights on the biggest prize of all, The Saudi Cup

“It would be a dream come true to win The Saudi Cup,” said Rispoli.

“I would be the happiest person in the world if I could win the race. This will be my first time in Saudi, but the track is supposed to be very good. It’s very exciting to both be riding over there and to be involved in the biggest race.”

The 32-year-old moved to the US 14 months ago having enjoyed a fruitful spell in Hong Kong and now he is preparing for some choice rides at The Saudi Cup meeting.

His first year in the states yielded more than $7 million in prize money and he currently lies second in Santa Anita’s jockey standings after a sparkling start to 2021.

The only thing missing is a grade 1 win to add to his top-level prizes collected in Italy, France, Japan and Hong Kong.

He will attempt to add The Saudi Cup to his international haul of racing trophies when he rides Max Player in the world’s most valuable race.

It will be his first ride for American Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen and he is looking forward to partnering the four-year-old, fifth in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness last year, in the meeting’s glittering $20million feature run over 1800m on Feb. 20.

“I was so excited when I received the call. When I heard which horse I would be riding and for which trainer, I was like ‘oh my goodness,” Rispoli said.

“Max Player has run in some tough races, he always comes late. He looks like he needs a little something extra but he’s getting more experienced.

Asmussen has also booked Rispoli to ride Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint runner-up Cowan in the $1.5million Saudi Derby, run on the dirt track over 1600m on the same day as The Saudi Cup.

“I saw him at the Breeders’ Cup and he ran a huge race,” Rispoli said.

“I got the impression you could go longer with him and he switches from the grass to the dirt. He was second on his first start back after the Breeders’ Cup and he looks in fantastic order.”

“He is the highest rated horse in the race and he might have a better chance than Max Player, but I have 100 per cent confidence in both of them,” he added.

It would be fitting for Rispoli to grab a winner at The Saudi Cup meeting having impressed in some of the world’s top races.

He was twice champion jockey in Italy before enjoying plenty of success when based in France and then in the ultra-competitive racing scene in Hong Kong.

His move across the Pacific has been a roaring success and he just missed out on the jockeys’ title at Del Mar’s summer meet to Flavien Prat by a single winner.

“Since I landed here it feels like home. It’s a new challenge and a new chapter for me. If anybody would have told me it would go this way, I wouldn’t have believed them,” Rispoli said.

“I’ve had great support from nice people and nice owners. The lifestyle is fantastic and since I’ve been riding here, I’ve been doing well. The numbers last year were unbelievable, some of the best of my career.

“I learned a lot in Hong Kong, you need a strong personality to succeed, but my time there was done,” he added. “I am ambitious and one day I want to win an Eclipse Award. To do that I may have to move to the East Coast one day.”

Rispoli is clearly loving life in California but he does admit that racing in the state is going through a tricky period with a crackdown affecting trainers and jockeys.

“In California things are very difficult at the moment,” he said.

“The trainers have a lot of restrictions for Lasix and the jockeys have whip restrictions. It’s tough and I hope this isn’t going to push the riders away. The fines are very high and you get banned quite easily so you end up missing a week.”

Topics: The Saudi Cup Horse Racing Saudi Arabia sport

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal moves within three wins of Grand Slam titles record

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal moves within three wins of Grand Slam titles record
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal moves within three wins of Grand Slam titles record

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal moves within three wins of Grand Slam titles record
  • Spanish great is now into his 43rd Grand Slam quarter-final
  • The Melbourne tournament remains fan-free for a third day on Monday
MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal put his old rival Fabio Fognini to the sword to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals and move within three wins of the all-time Grand Slam titles record on Monday.
The Spanish great was 1-1 with the flamboyant Italian in Grand Slams but he was never seriously troubled in his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win on Rod Laver Arena.
Nadal is now into his 43rd Grand Slam quarter-final, staying on course for a title match with eight-time winner Novak Djokovic who battled through an abdominal injury to reach the last eight on Sunday.
“I’m happy to be in the quarter-finals today – that means a lot to me, it’s positive stuff,” said Nadal, who is targeting a record 21st men’s Grand Slam singles crown.
Next up for Nadal is Greece’s world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas, who went through on a walkover after Italy’s Matteo Berrettini pulled out with an abdominal strain.
The Melbourne tournament remained fan-free for a third day on Monday during a five-day lockdown in Victoria state to curb a coronavirus outbreak.
As the action continued in front of empty stands, unseeded American Jessica Pegula reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final with victory over Elina Svitolina, her first over a top-10 player.
Pegula, whose billionaire father owns the Buffalo Bills NFL team, overcame fifth seed Svitolina 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a meeting with fellow American Jennifer Brady, a 6-1, 7-5 winner against Croatia’s Donna Vekic.
“I can’t get more confident – it is my best result yet and I’m playing good tennis and today was a hard-fought win,” said Pegula, 26.
“Jen (Brady) is an awesome person. She’s a great person,” Pegula added. “She was texting me, ‘I’m so happy, I’m so proud. This is awesome.’”
Elsewhere, fourth seed Daniil Medvedev and seventh seed Andrey Rublev both won to ensure an all-Russian quarter-final.
Medvedev, the 2019 US Open runner-up, blew away American world number 192 Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 to extend his winning streak to 18 matches.
Rublev, who is also unbeaten this year, went through when Norway’s Casper Ruud retired after losing the first two sets.

Topics: tennis Australian Open Rafael Nadal

Popular Lucescu pays ultimate price months after delivering historic treble at Al Hilal

Popular Lucescu pays ultimate price months after delivering historic treble at Al Hilal
Popular Lucescu pays ultimate price months after delivering historic treble at Al Hilal

Popular Lucescu pays ultimate price months after delivering historic treble at Al Hilal
  • Brazilian Rogerio Micale has been appointed as head coach
In the end, not even winning a historic treble could save Razvan Lucescu’s job.

On Sunday evening, Saudi champions Al Hilal announced that the club had signed a “termination agreement” with the Romanian coach after a poor run of results, culminating with Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Damac, had seen the Saudi champions slip to third in the table, five points behind leaders Al Shabab.

Rogerio Micale, Al Hilal’s under-19s coach and the man who led Brazil to the 2016 Olympic gold, took over training duties immediately.

The club’s board of directors, headed by Fahd bin Nafel, said they “expressed their gratitude and appreciation to Razvan and his assistants for their efforts during their career at the club, wishing them success,” a statement said.

It’s an ignominious end for Lucescu, who had joined the Riyadh giants in June of 2019 after leaving Greek club PAOK. The trophies soon followed.

Within five months of joining Al Hilal he had led the club to a first AFC Champions League title in 19 years, beating Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan 3-0 on aggregate.

The 2019-20 season would prove a historically trying campaign for everyone involved in football but for Al Hilal it would also prove historic in other ways too.

Players and coach had promised fans that they would deliver domestic trophies to go alongside the continental title, and despite the huge disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, they kept their word.

The Saudi Professional League (SPL), like all global sporting competitions, was halted in March 2020, but when the action returned in August, Al Hilal romped to a record 16th championship.

At first understandably rusty, Lucescu’s team, led by the likes of French top scorer, Bafétimbi, Italian playmaker Sebastian Giovinco, the Peruvian Andre Carrillo, as well as Saudi Internationals Mohammed Al Breik, Salem Al Dawsari, and Yasser Al Shahrani, ultimately proved they had no peers in the domestic game.

The 2019-20 King’s Cup final, initially scheduled for May, was eventually contested on November 28, well into the following season. Goals by Jang-Hyun-soo and Gomis saw Al Hilal beat Al Nassr - who had also finished second in SPL - 2-1 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh to complete a historic treble of league, cup and Champions League.  It was also their ninth win in the competition.

After a fine start to the 2020-21 season that saw Al Hilal top the SPL table, things started to go wrong for Lucescu in the new year.

In January, a series of damaging draws in the league were compounded by a loss to Al Nassr in the Supercup. On February 4, the writing was on the wall for Lucescu after a 3-2 home loss against mid-table Abha, and despite a 5-0 win at Al Ain five days later, last night’s loss to relegation-threatened Damac proved the final straw.

There is no question that Lucescu’s spell at Al Hilal has, on the whole, been a massive success and he remained a popular figure among the absent supporters. Delivering success during the most turbulent of times will not quickly be forgotten.

Now all eyes turn to Micale, whose biggest achievement to date has been leading Brazil’s U23, including Neymar, to a penalty-shootout win over Germany in the gold medal match. It was a widely celebrated triumph after the same opponent had humiliated them 7-1 on home soil in the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

He will have big shoes to fill at a club that demands excellence, starting with the home match against Al Ettifaq at Riyadh’s King Saud University Stadium on Thursday.

Topics: Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia football Razvan Lucescu Rogerio Micale

Man Utd falter again at West Brom, Wolves gain revenge on Southampton

Man Utd falter again at West Brom, Wolves gain revenge on Southampton
Man Utd falter again at West Brom, Wolves gain revenge on Southampton

Man Utd falter again at West Brom, Wolves gain revenge on Southampton
  • United have dropped points in five of their last seven league games to allow Manchester City to pull seven points clear, with a game in hand
LONDON: Manchester United’s faltering Premier League title challenge suffered another blow in a 1-1 draw at struggling West Brom as Wolves eased fears they could be drawn into a relegation scrap with a 2-1 win at Southampton on Sunday.

United have dropped points in five of their last seven league games to allow Manchester City to pull seven points clear, with a game in hand.

A point was enough to nudge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men back above Leicester into second on goal difference.

But that was of little consolation to the Red Devils against a West Brom side that had conceded 24 goals in taking just one point from their previous seven home games.

Indeed, it was Sam Allardyce’s men who had the better chances to win the game and give their dwindling hopes of beating the drop a boost.

United made the worst possible start when Conor Gallagher swung in a cross and Mbaye Diagne outmuscled Victor Lindelof to power home a header after just 80 seconds.

The visitors’ struggled to make the most of their dominance of the ball before half time until Bruno Fernandes produced a moment of magic with a dipping volley on his weaker left foot a minute before half time.

Sam Johnstone denied Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay had an effort cleared off the line as United pressed for a winner.

But it was Diagne who twice should have won the game late on as he was denied when one-on-one with David de Gea before blazing an enticing low cross over the bar.

Johnstone was required once more deep into stoppage time when he tipped Harry Maguire’s header onto the post.

The draw only took the Baggies to within 12 points of safety as they remained second bottom.

Wolves moved 15 points clear of the drop zone after coming from behind to continue Southampton’s miserable run.

The Saints had beaten Nuno Espirito Santo’s men to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals in midweek and made a promising start when Danny Ings converted Stuart Armstrong’s cross.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Wolves without the injured Raul Jimenez, but they were gifted an equalizer from the penalty spot when Ryan Bertrand was penalized for handball.

Ruben Neves stroked home the spot-kick before Pedro Neto’s strike 25 minutes from time earned just a second win in 11 league games.

Southampton, who topped the table earlier in the season, have lost six league games in a row to slip to 13th.

Topics: Manchester United wolves english Premier League Southampton West Brom

Success of Aramco Team Golf competition leads to new Ladies European Tour events

Success of Aramco Team Golf competition leads to new Ladies European Tour events
Success of Aramco Team Golf competition leads to new Ladies European Tour events

Success of Aramco Team Golf competition leads to new Ladies European Tour events
  • The Aramco Team Series will be held in New York, London, Singapore and KAEC
JEDDAH: History was made for women’s golf and the Kingdom when Danish golfer Emily Kristine Pedersen walked off with the first Aramco Ladies International title on November 15.

The $1 million tournament, played at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), was the first time that women’s competitive golf had been played in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Ladies Team International followed a week later and, building on the success of that competition, Saudi Arabia has announced  the addition of four new Ladies European Tour (LET) tournaments set to take place this year.

The Aramco Team Series will be held in New York, London, Singapore and KAEC, with each tournament carrying a $1 million prize fund.

The series follows the success of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, presented by the Public Investment Fund, at Saudi Arabia’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club last November.

“This is fantastic news for global sport, for women’s golf and for Saudi Arabia,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi. “Following the success of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, we are committed to building the women’s game and promoting female participation in sport in Saudi Arabia. I hope this series inspires people of all cultures and backgrounds to take up the sport and generate enthusiasm for the great game of golf.”

The investment by Aramco, as headline sponsor, along with Golf Saudi and the support of other Saudi partners makes Saudi Arabia one of the biggest backers of the women’s game in Europe today.

The first of the four tournaments will take place in New York, followed by one in London and Singapore before culminating in a season finale at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Ladies European Tour CEO, Alexandra Armas, saw the agreement as the start of a new journey in the history of the LET.

“This brand new Aramco Team Series takes golf and the sport to a whole new level and I am incredibly excited by all four events,” Armas said. “Last November, the LET made history in bringing the first-ever professional women’s golf event to Saudi Arabia, and this announcement only builds on that. By adding four new team events to our schedule for 2021, the Ladies European Tour will add a whole new dynamic for both the players competing and the spectators, taking golf to newly engaged audiences across the globe.”

Ahmed A. Al-Subaey, Aramco vice president of marketing, sales and supply planning, said the oil giant could further advance gender equality and inspire future  generations of female sports stars.

“It is another example of our commitment to diversity and inclusion, which is reflected in our many talented female employees, scientists and engineers. Our sponsorship of this golf series not only raises global awareness of our contribution in this field but will also promote positive values associated with the sport among communities in Saudi Arabia and around the world.”

The four tournaments will form an important part of a record-breaking LET schedule, which is set to be announced in the coming weeks. 

Teams of four will compete in the tournaments, each one played over 54 holes. Captains will recruit one fellow Tour pro through a draft system similar to the NFL and NBA. Another Tour professional will be selected at random, while all teams will include one amateur player.

Prize money for the winning team will be split between its three pro members.

The Aramco Team Series picks up where last November’s teams event left off, being the first ever regular tour event where scores of amateur competitors have a direct bearing on the final result.

Topics: Aramco golf King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) Ladies European Tour (LET)

