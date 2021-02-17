KSrelief concludes dates distribution project in Somaliland

You are here

The countries that have benefited from most from KSrelief's work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million). (SPA)
Updated 17 February 2021
SPA

  • The project was carried out in cooperation with the National Authority for Drought Control and Food Security in Somaliland
  • The center also delivered advanced medical equipment to the Makkah Eye Hospital in Aden, Yemen
Updated 17 February 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday concluded its project to distribute 100 tons of dates among 100,000 people in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
The project was carried out in cooperation with the National Authority for Drought Control and Food Security in Somaliland.
The president of the authority, Faisal Sheikh, thanked the Saudi government for its support to humanitarian causes.
The center also delivered advanced medical equipment to the Makkah Eye Hospital in Aden, Yemen.
Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Qassem Mohammed Buhaibeh thanked the Kingdom and the center’s role in supporting the health sector in his country. He acknowledged the services provided by KSrelief to bolster the healthcare system in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia, through the center, has carried out 263 different healthcare projects in Yemen costing approximately $734 million.
In addition to health projects, the center is carrying out development and humanitarian projects in several sectors across Yemen.  Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion.
The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).

Updated 17 February 2021
SPA

  • The surge in the number of female employees in the sector is a result of the establishment of a women’s department at the ministry
  • The ministry said that the Justice Training Center recently offered training courses to lawyers to help them obtain a license
Updated 17 February 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The number of female employees working in different judicial sectors in Saudi Arabia has reached 1,814 during 2020, said Noura Al-Ghunaim.
The director of the Women’s Department at the Justice Ministry said the number of licensed female lawyers increased by 66 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019. The number of female lawyers has increased to 1,029 from 618, Al-Ghunaim said.
She said the female employees in different judicial sectors work as legal and social researchers, administrative assistants, program developers and notaries and in these positions they served more than 30,500 people during 2020.
The surge in the number of female employees in the sector is a result of the establishment of a women’s department at the ministry.
The creation of the department is part of several initiatives the ministry is taking to empower women and encourage them to join the sector and contribute to the growth of the Kingdom.
The ministry said that the Justice Training Center recently offered training courses to lawyers to help them obtain a license. The courses were attended by 4,070 lawyers out of which 1,680 were women.
As part of the government’s Vision 2030 goal to raise women’s participation in the workforce, new job opportunities have become increasingly available to females.

Updated 17 February 2021
SPA

  • The projects are all in line with the best international environmental and health practices
Updated 17 February 2021
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday inaugurated the first model project for labor housing in Madinah.
It is one the three housing projects in Madinah. Once all the projects are completed, 40 percent of the workers’ housing problems will be resolved.
The projects are all in line with the best international environmental and health practices.
Prince Faisal said: “Our religion urges us to treat all workers compassionately. And as such, we refuse to have workers exposed to any kind of physical or psychological harm that could affect their well-being.
“Migrant workers who come here seeking a better life for them and their families are our responsibility, and we shall do everything in our power to keep them safe until they return to their homelands.”
The project consists of 976 housing units that can accommodate 3,000 workers, a two-story mosque for 900 worshippers, in addition to state-of-the-art buildings that will be used as canteens, supermarkets and gyms.
There will also be medical clinics and public service buildings with specialized security monitoring systems.

The housing pilot projects for workers, currently being constructed in Madinah, aim to ensure the entire society’s health and safety by taking all preventive and precautionary measures in labor housing sites. They will reduce the spread of pandemics and viruses, and reinforce the responsibility of the private sector facilities toward their workers.

Updated 17 February 2021
SPA

  • Different bodies affiliated with the Culture Ministry organized the activities
Updated 17 February 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Culture Ministry will participate in the second Saudi Cup tournament, an international horse race held in Riyadh, through a wide variety of cultural programs.
The tournament will be held at the King Abdul Aziz Equestrian Field in Janadriyah in partnership with the Horse Racing Club on Feb. 19 and 20.
It is considered one of the most expensive horse races in the world with prizes amounting to more than $30 million.
Different bodies affiliated with the Culture Ministry such as heritage, music, literature publishing and translation and culinary arts commissions etc. have organized the activities.
Activities related to the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative will also be held.
The ministry has composed theme music for the racing club and publications containing pictures of horses and details about them.
Saudi musician Mamdouh Saif led a global creative team to come up with the musical masterpiece.
The ministry has also designed a special Sadu scarf in the colors of the Saudi Cup for the winning horses.
An exhibition has also been organized in the King Abdul Aziz Square. It will showcase paintings of horses depicting their importance in the ancient history of the region.
Special food outlets have been planned to give the guests a taste of the Saudi cuisine and Arab hospitality.
A special documentary will also be screened highlighting the heritage and tourism sites in the Arabian Peninsula. It will show handicrafts of different parts of the Kingdom and highlight other aspects of the Arab culture.

Updated 17 February 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Between November and March, the area offers the promise of adventure for hikers, nature lovers
Updated 17 February 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: The city of Najran on the edge of the Empty Quarter — one of the world’s largest sand deserts — is fast becoming Saudi Arabia’s most promising tourist destination, as visitors come in search of historical sights and tales of generations past.

Between November and March when seasonal winds ease, the desert offers the promise of adventure for hikers and nature lovers, while others prefer the relative comfort of road trips.

The vast sea of sand extends from the Al-Arid mountain range and nature reserve to Yadamah Province’s high Uruq Al-Mundafin.

Home to unique desert vegetation, the reserve is considered a sanctuary for a number of threatened desert species, such as the Arabian oryx, the Arabian red fox, the ostrich, the goitered gazelle and Arabian bustard.

Tourist guide Mohammed Al-Mustanir told Arab News that the Bedouin, with their rich social traditions and desert survival skills, are a major attraction for visitors.

“Raising camels is still their trademark, and they take care of their herds across the sandy regions from Uruq Bani Zabadah to Hamra Nathil,” he said.

According to Al-Mustanir, tourist groups visiting Najran in the past two years made the Empty Quarter and the archaeological sites of Hima wells a top priority.

“What distinguishes the Empty Quarter from other deserts is the difference of the sand dunes in terms of color, form and height,” he said.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The vast sea of sand extends from the Al-Arid mountain range and nature reserve to Yadamah Province’s high Uruq Al-Mundafin.

• Home to unique desert vegetation, the reserve is considered a sanctuary for a number of threatened desert species, such as the Arabian oryx, the Arabian red fox, the ostrich, the goitered gazelle and Arabian bustard.

• Another popular spot is the Sharurah’s Hamra Nathil, 400 km from Najran.

• Proof of its rich history can be seen through old wells found in the dunes of Al-Minkhali and Umm Al-Wahat, along with the wells of Khatma over 100 km away from Khibash Province.

Al-Mustanir’s tour kicks off 15 km from the airport at the nearest point to the Empty Quarter in Urq Bani Zabadah, where the golden dunes can rise as high as 80 meters.

Another popular spot is the Sharurah’s Hamra Nathil, 400 km from Najran. “It’s an important grazing land in the desert and is often frequented by camel owners because of its abundant grass and old wells,” he said.

Reem Al-Abdali, a project coordinator in Jeddah who visited Najran four years ago, said: “My older sister and I wanted to see the sights around the country. Najran has stayed with me the most due to the historical and archaeological sites, inscriptions on the mountains, the ancient castle and the beautiful waterfall park.” 

Al-Abdali has no doubt that Najran will flourish as a tourist destination, as people will want to explore the desert and see more of the Saudi people’s rich heritage.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t venture into the Empty Quarter, but maybe in the future,” she said. “I believe the investment in tourism will definitely attract more people not just from foreign countries but locals as well.”

Contrary to popular belief, the desert is not totally isolated. Since ancient times the region has been home to nomadic Bedouins, while also offering a route for commercial caravans journeying from Yemen.

Proof of its rich history can be seen through old wells found in the dunes of Al-Minkhali and Umm Al-Wahat, along with the wells of Khatma over 100 km away from Khibash Province.

These wells bear witness to the numerous caravans traveling from south to north. The remains of dried lakes also highlight the region’s earlier biodiversity.

Updated 17 February 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • Saudi Arabia reported three more COVID-19-related deaths
Updated 17 February 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A Saudi health official has predicted that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic will end, and see normality return, in one to two years, on condition that basic health precautions — wearing masks, social distancing, and limited gatherings — are maintained.
“If all health rules are followed, it will probably take us two years maximum to get back to normal, unless mutations occur in the virus and undesirably changes its manner,” said Dr. Abdullah Mufarrih Assiri, assistant deputy minister of health for preventive health. “This is how I personally see it.”
However, he stressed that many previous predictions about COVID-19 had been proved untrustworthy, due to the nature of the virus and insufficiency in scientific research.
Speaking to the “Fee Assoura” program on the Rotana Khalijia TV channel, Assiri said: “Everything about this virus was not expected at all. The nature of the virus, the way it spreads and how the human immune system can resist it, were all vague.”
However, he remained optimistic about how it might develop in future.
“When it becomes invasive but less aggressive, it becomes like any other coronavirus of the viral family, such as the one that causes flu. When this happens, the virus will not affect travel, transport or the state of global health. This will reduce the pressure on hospitals and medical centers,” Assiri said.

FASTFACTS

• The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 322 new cases, meaning that 373,368 people have now contracted the disease.

• Saudi Arabia reported three more COVID-19-related deaths.

• 371 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 364,297.

He pointed out that people should comply with the instructions of the health authorities, especially wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and avoiding mass gatherings. “As for the need for other health restrictions and measures, this relies on how active the virus will become.”
A recent Bloomberg article estimated a potential end date to the pandemic in around seven years. Assiri, though, said that this calculation was based on the world’s current capabilities to produce enough vaccines.
“I believe vaccine production will double in the next few months,” he said.
As for students’ physical attendance in classrooms, Assiri said that the situation was not yet clear.
“The issue still needs a continuous risk assessment. With the data we have, we can’t tell if we have achieved herd immunity until 70 percent of the people over 18 years of age are vaccinated,” he added. “It is unclear now. We are under pressure to give vaccines to more people — 28 million people before the start of the next academic year.”
The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 322 new cases, meaning that 373,368 people have now contracted the disease. Of these, 2,630 remain active, and 480 are in critical condition.
Saudi Arabia reported three more COVID-19-related deaths, with the Kingdom’s death toll now at 6,441.
According to the ministry, 151 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 55 in the Eastern Province, 39 in Makkah, and 13 in Madinah.
In addition, 371 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 364,297.

