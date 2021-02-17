KSrelief concludes dates distribution project in Somaliland

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday concluded its project to distribute 100 tons of dates among 100,000 people in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
The project was carried out in cooperation with the National Authority for Drought Control and Food Security in Somaliland.
The president of the authority, Faisal Sheikh, thanked the Saudi government for its support to humanitarian causes.
The center also delivered advanced medical equipment to the Makkah Eye Hospital in Aden, Yemen.
Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Qassem Mohammed Buhaibeh thanked the Kingdom and the center’s role in supporting the health sector in his country. He acknowledged the services provided by KSrelief to bolster the healthcare system in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia, through the center, has carried out 263 different healthcare projects in Yemen costing approximately $734 million.
In addition to health projects, the center is carrying out development and humanitarian projects in several sectors across Yemen. Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion.
The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).
