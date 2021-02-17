Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 334 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 169 were recorded in Riyadh, 62 in the Eastern Province, 42 in Makkah, 12 in Madinah, six in Asir, four in Hail, three in Najran and two in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 364,646 after 349 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,445 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
