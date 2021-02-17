Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

You are here

Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 334 new infections on Wednesday. (File/SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 364,646
  • A total of 6,445 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 334 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 169 were recorded in Riyadh, 62 in the Eastern Province, 42 in Makkah, 12 in Madinah, six in Asir, four in Hail, three in Najran and two in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 364,646 after 349 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,445 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

  • Arab coalition says Houthis intended ‘to target civilians in a systematic and deliberate manner’
RIYADH: Arab coalition forces on Wednesday intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said a “booby-trapped” drone was launched from Yemeni airspace by the Iran-backed Houthis was intended “to target civilian objects and civilians in a systematic and deliberate manner.”
Earlier on Wednesday, coalition forces intercepted another drone launched by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait in the southern region.
Col. Al-Maliki said: “Attempts by the Houthi militia to attack civilians constitute war crimes,” adding that the joint coalition forces are taking the “necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”
Last week, a drone attack on the Kingdom’s Abha airport drew international condemnation after it caused a passenger plane to catch fire. (edited) 

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman was speaking at the International Energy Forum on Wednesday. (Screenshot/IEF)
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman was speaking at the International Energy Forum on Wednesday. (Screenshot/IEF)
  • Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman was speaking at the International Energy Forum
  • Added it was too early to declare victory against COVID-19
DUBAI/LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said Wednesday it was too early to declare victory against the COVID-19 virus and that oil producers must remain “extremely cautious.”

Speaking at the International Energy Forum, the minister added: “We are in a much better place than we were a year ago, but I must warn, once again, against complacency. The uncertainty is very high, and we have to be extremely cautious.

“Those who are trying to predict the next move of OPEC+, to those I say, don’t try to predict the unpredictable.”

Watch the IEA IEF OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks proceedings:

The coronavirus pandemic was the main focus of the forum, which sees global energy market policymakers, industry players and experts gather for the virtual event hosted from Riyadh.

“The COVID-19 pandemic impact on energy demand and supply balances is unparalleled in the history of energy markets. Restrictions imposed on the world economy caused a systemic shock that most severely struck short-range trends in liquids supply, demand, and stock changes as sweeping revisions show,” a paper prepared for the forum said.

“The production adjustments that OPEC and Non-OPEC producers agreed to under the 2016 Vienna Declaration … cushioned the blow COVID-19 dealt energy markets as subsequent data series underscore.

“The structural energy policy and market shifts that COVID-19 brings shall influence future energy supply and demand modelled in long-term scenarios greatly as well. A swift and inclusive global economic recovery depends on how various public health, macroeconomic, and other variables will reinforce domestic and international energy policy, sustainable development, and climate goals,” the document added.

* With Reuters

  • The surge in the number of female employees in the sector is a result of the establishment of a women’s department at the ministry
  • The ministry said that the Justice Training Center recently offered training courses to lawyers to help them obtain a license
RIYADH: The number of female employees working in different judicial sectors in Saudi Arabia has reached 1,814 during 2020, said Noura Al-Ghunaim.
The director of the Women’s Department at the Justice Ministry said the number of licensed female lawyers increased by 66 percent in 2020 as compared to 2019. The number of female lawyers has increased to 1,029 from 618, Al-Ghunaim said.
She said the female employees in different judicial sectors work as legal and social researchers, administrative assistants, program developers and notaries and in these positions they served more than 30,500 people during 2020.
The surge in the number of female employees in the sector is a result of the establishment of a women’s department at the ministry.
The creation of the department is part of several initiatives the ministry is taking to empower women and encourage them to join the sector and contribute to the growth of the Kingdom.
The ministry said that the Justice Training Center recently offered training courses to lawyers to help them obtain a license. The courses were attended by 4,070 lawyers out of which 1,680 were women.
As part of the government’s Vision 2030 goal to raise women’s participation in the workforce, new job opportunities have become increasingly available to females.

  • The projects are all in line with the best international environmental and health practices
MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday inaugurated the first model project for labor housing in Madinah.
It is one the three housing projects in Madinah. Once all the projects are completed, 40 percent of the workers’ housing problems will be resolved.
The projects are all in line with the best international environmental and health practices.
Prince Faisal said: “Our religion urges us to treat all workers compassionately. And as such, we refuse to have workers exposed to any kind of physical or psychological harm that could affect their well-being.
“Migrant workers who come here seeking a better life for them and their families are our responsibility, and we shall do everything in our power to keep them safe until they return to their homelands.”
The project consists of 976 housing units that can accommodate 3,000 workers, a two-story mosque for 900 worshippers, in addition to state-of-the-art buildings that will be used as canteens, supermarkets and gyms.
There will also be medical clinics and public service buildings with specialized security monitoring systems.

The housing pilot projects for workers, currently being constructed in Madinah, aim to ensure the entire society’s health and safety by taking all preventive and precautionary measures in labor housing sites. They will reduce the spread of pandemics and viruses, and reinforce the responsibility of the private sector facilities toward their workers.

  • The project was carried out in cooperation with the National Authority for Drought Control and Food Security in Somaliland
  • The center also delivered advanced medical equipment to the Makkah Eye Hospital in Aden, Yemen
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday concluded its project to distribute 100 tons of dates among 100,000 people in Hargeisa, Somaliland.
The project was carried out in cooperation with the National Authority for Drought Control and Food Security in Somaliland.
The president of the authority, Faisal Sheikh, thanked the Saudi government for its support to humanitarian causes.
The center also delivered advanced medical equipment to the Makkah Eye Hospital in Aden, Yemen.
Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Qassem Mohammed Buhaibeh thanked the Kingdom and the center’s role in supporting the health sector in his country. He acknowledged the services provided by KSrelief to bolster the healthcare system in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia, through the center, has carried out 263 different healthcare projects in Yemen costing approximately $734 million.
In addition to health projects, the center is carrying out development and humanitarian projects in several sectors across Yemen.  Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion.
The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).

