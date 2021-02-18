DiplomaticQuarter: GCC chief accepts Pakistan invitation to visit the country

RIYADH: Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Raja Ali Ejaz, called on the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, and extended an invitation to visit Pakistan, which the secretary-general accepted.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation and friendly relations between the GCC and Pakistan in various fields to serve their common interests, as well as the developments in the political and security situations in the region.
“Several matters of mutual interest were discussed, including convening of joint ministerial meeting and resumption of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations,” a statement by the ambassador said.
“The secretary-general affirmed that the GCC attaches high importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan and is keen to further strengthen the ties,” the envoy added.
The ambassador extended an invitation to the secretary-general to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, and the secretary-general accepted the invitation.
The Pakistani ambassador also called on Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and thanked him for the center’s humanitarian and aid activities carried out in Pakistan.
During the meeting, Al-Rabeeah briefed the Pakistani ambassador on KSrelief’s efforts to help afflicted and needy peoples in the world.
The Pakistani ambassador expressed his admiration of KSrelief’s achievements and its vital role in humanitarian work.
KSrelief has implemented 1,536 projects worth nearly $5 billion in 59 countries. The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015.
According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s projects include Yemen ($3.47 billion), Palestine ($363 million), Syria ($305 million) and Somalia ($202 million).
The center has also concluded a number of agreements with the UNHCR to support refugees from Syria, Yemen as well as the Rohingyas, and has partnered with humanitarian organizations including the World Food Programme, UN Children’s Emergency Fund and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
KSrelief has a representative office in Pakistan that carries out humanitarian assistance in the fields of food security, education, health, water, sanitation and hygiene and charitable assistance, said the envoy.
