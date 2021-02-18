US Treasury’s Yellen holds call with Saudi finance minister

You are here

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan speaks during the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference at the capital Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel on January 27, 2021. (File/AFP)
  • Yellen emphasized the need to address the daunting challenges of ending the COVID-19 pandemic
WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan discussed the coronavirus pandemic and other issues during a call on Wednesday, the US Treasury Department said.
Yellen “emphasized the need to address the daunting challenges of ending the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change,” the Treasury said in a statement.

  • Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman sent good wishes for “friends and family” members in US states that suffered massive outages due to snow storms
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is ready to offer help to the United States after millions of people have been suffering power outages for days due to winter storms, the kingdom’s energy minister said.  
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman sent good wishes for “friends and family” members in US states that suffered massive outages due to snow storms.  
“I couldn't start without having to put few words of hope and good wishes for our friends, and I would add family members, in many places in Texas, Oklahoma, California, Louisiana,” he said in remarks during the opening of the International Energy Forum dialogue on Wednesday. 
“I certainly, as a Saudi, as someone who is heading this sector, I can speak volumes about the friendship and partnerships and sense of family that we have with so many of these states. I can speak on behalf of the whole sector to say that our hearts and minds are with you, and as always Saudi Arabia does stand ready to extend any support that we can render.”
“We would leave no capacity that we have within our reach, that we could offer to help and support that we will be ready and stand ready to be that supportive friend and supportive family member.” 
The extreme weather conditions this week have been blamed for the deaths of more than 30 people, some of whom perished while struggling to keep warm inside their homes. 
Widespread power outages left millions of Texans without electricity or heat, sparking a fury this week among residents and politicians who are asking who was to blame for a massive failure of the state’s energy infrastructure.

 

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 365,017
  • A total of 6,450 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 327 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 165 were recorded in Riyadh, 51 in the Eastern Province, 48 in Makkah, nine in Madinah, six in Asir, six in Hail, four in Najran and four in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 365,017 after 371 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,450 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
  • The authority uses a scientific process to approve vaccines based on safety and efficacy results of clinical studies
  • The SFDA gave clearance for the administration of the jab based on data provided by the manufacturers
DUBAI: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) on Thursday has approved the use and importation of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.
The SFDA gave clearance for the administration of the jab based on data provided by the manufacturers, but will test the vaccine once they receive the shipments, state news agency SPA reported.
The authority uses a scientific process to approve vaccines based on safety and efficacy results of clinical studies and other data provided by manufacturers, the report added.
Saudi Arabia’s Armed Forces also announced on Wednesday that they will be inoculating their employees against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

 


Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Balawi, deputy commander of the Saudi Air Defense Forces, held a meeting to review the plans and initiatives.
Leaders from the Kingdom’s regions, air bases, fleets and other groups were in attendance, along with a team from the Ministry of Defense’s temporary crisis support cell for the coronavirus pandemic.
They urged employees to register their data through their units in the ministry’s inoculation system and to continue to adhere to precautionary measures.
The Kingdom launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on Dec. 17, 2020 after receiving its first consignment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine a day before in an effort to control the outbreak.
Saudi Arabia is the second country in the Gulf Cooperation Council, after Bahrain, to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after it was approved by SFDA.

Saudi defense employees set for COVID-19 vaccinations

Saudi defense employees set for COVID-19 vaccinations

Officials from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense held a meeting to review plans to vaccinate its employees against COVID-19 on Wednesday, Feb. 17,2021.
  • Employees have been urged to register their data through the defense ministry’s inoculation system
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Armed Forces will be vaccinating its employees against the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Balawi, deputy commander of the Saudi Air Defense Forces, held a meeting to review the plans and initiatives. Leaders from the Kingdom’s regions, air bases, fleets and other groups were in attendance, along with a team from the Ministry of Defense’s temporary crisis support cell for the coronavirus pandemic.
During the meeting, they discussed the need to immunize the ministry’s employees through vaccination centers set up in all military areas.
They urged employees to register their data through their units in the ministry’s inoculation system and to continue to adhere to precautionary measures.
The ministry said that statutory penalties would be imposed on individuals who commit any violations.

Saudi pharmacist provides lift for kids with cancer

Saudi pharmacist provides lift for kids with cancer
Saudi pharmacist provides lift for kids with cancer

Saudi pharmacist provides lift for kids with cancer
  • Nabila Samir Ben Slimane launched New Smile, a project that makes hats for children battling disease
JEDDAH: Nabila Samir Ben Slimane learned how to knit when she was a young child and now her passion for crocheting is helping children across the Arab world.
Ben Slimane launched New Smile, a Saudi-based project that provides handmade hats for children suffering from cancer. She leads a group of more than 40 volunteers that designs, manufactures, and delivers hats and beanies to patients who have lost their hair while battling the disease.
“I met with many children in the hospital who suffered hair loss due to chemotherapy,” said Ben Slimane, a mother of four, who works at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Jeddah.
“Sometimes they wear normal hats to hide their head and sometimes they wear nothing at all. I see them so embarrassed that they try to hide behind their parents.”
Ben Slimane’s work at a tertiary hospital specializing in cancer studies and treatment, coupled with a video she saw on social media, inspired her to launch New Smile.

In the video, a group of US women started “The Magic Yarn,” a project designed to help cancer patients by making them hats from threads.
Ben Slimane’s first hat featured threads that looked like real hair and it went to a 3-year-old girl named Rafif, who had lost her hair due to cancer treatment.
“The child’s reaction was amazing and shocking to all,” she said. “As soon as I put the beanie on her head, she started running around the corridors of the hospital, dancing with happiness and going to the nurses to show off her new beanie.”
It was not long before Ben Slimane started to recruit other Saudi seamstresses on WhatsApp to join her in the new nonprofit venture.
The hats are handmade using organic cotton threads and high-quality raw materials. Ben Slimane says the seamstresses pay careful attention to the people they are trying to help.
“The skin of cancer patients is very sensitive and some patients suffer sores in the scalp,” she said. “That is why we use no allergenic threads that can be easily washed. The hats last for a long time and can sustain weather changes.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Nabila Samir Ben Slimane leads a group of more than 40 volunteers that designs, manufactures, and delivers hats and beanies to patients who have lost their hair while battling the disease.

• The hats are handmade using organic cotton threads and high-quality raw materials.

• In the first year of its launch, New Smile partnered with several hospitals in Riyadh, including the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center and the King Khalid University Hospital.

• The project also distributed beanies and hats to some patients of private hospitals upon the request of their parents, doctors and nurses.

• In the second year of the project, Ben Slimane discovered beautiful silk threads in Tunisia, that she used to make soft hats that offered the feeling of real hair to children.

In the first year of its launch, New Smile partnered with several hospitals in Riyadh, including the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center and the King Khalid University Hospital. The project also distributed beanies and hats to some patients of private hospitals upon the request of their parents, doctors and nurses.
In the second year of the project, Ben Slimane discovered beautiful silk threads in Tunisia, that she used to make soft hats that offered the feeling of real hair to children.
“In the third year, the kids’ reaction to the simplest things inspired me to add a new collection,” she said. “So we began to make dolls with the help of my friend Dina Jamjoom.”
The hats and dolls are designed for children starting at 6 months old to teenagers. The group’s popularity started to climb within the Kingdom so Ben Slimane started to think bigger.
“The project began to expand and we started distributing our products to a number of Arab countries,” she said.
Hats and dolls were sent to the Children’s Cancer Hospital in Egypt, the Queen Rania Al-Abdullah Hospital for Children in Jordan, and the Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Center in Oman. Some products also found their way to hospitals in Tunisia and Sudan.
The group faced some difficulties in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as distribution of the hats and dolls was suspended. But production continued and now the group has a stockpile ready to send out.
“Volunteers did not stop for a second making the beanies and dolls,” Ben Slimane said.
“They are making them with love. I continue to bring them the tools needed to make more, so once the situation returns to normal, we can resume the distribution of our products.”
Before the advent of the holy month of Ramadan last year, New Smile distributed Qur’an covers to mothers to lift their spirits. The group also distributed occasion-related dolls such as the Eid lamb in addition to creating favorite cartoon characters for children.
It was also during the pandemic when the Wareef Charitable Foundation of the King Faisal Specialist Hospital offered financial support for New Smile.
“The charity has provided us with all the project’s needs,” Ben Slimane said. “During the previous two years there had been no funder or financier, but only personal efforts and cooperation between the members.”

The volunteers of the project are from different cities and countries and meet virtually on social media platforms. But the Jeddah volunteers meet for an informal ceremony every year where symbolic gifts are offered to members in recognition of their support.
“My dream is that the project can be based in an official location or a unified known center,” Ben Slimane said. “That would make it easier for people who want to get a gift for their children, friends or neighbors to come and get whatever they need with ease.”
Ben Slimane is hoping the project will continue to expand in the future.
“I want this project to reach every child who is suffering from cancer and lost their hair,” she said. “Our doors are open to everyone, inside and outside of Saudi Arabia.”

