Australian Open: Naomi Osaka thwarts Serena Williams' 24th Grand Slam bid

The No. 3-seeded Naomi Osaka’s Grand Slam collection also includes last year’s US Open and the 2019 Australian Open. (AP)
Updated 18 February 2021
AP

  Osaka, who also beat Williams in the chaotic 2018 US Open final, reaches her fourth major title match
MELBOURNE: As Serena Williams walked off the court after her latest so-close-yet-so-far bid for a 24th Grand Slam title ended with a loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, the 39-year-old American paused and put her hand on her chest as thousands of spectators rose to applaud.
Was this, Williams was asked at a news conference after the 6-3, 6-4 semifinal defeat, her way of saying goodbye?
“If I ever say farewell,” she replied with a smile, “I wouldn’t tell anyone.”
When the next question returned the conversation to the subject of Williams’ many mistakes Thursday (Wednesday night EST) — twice as many unforced errors, 24, as winners, 12 — she shook her head, teared up, said, “I’m done,” and abruptly ended the session with reporters.
Once again, Williams played well enough to get to the closing days of a major tournament. And once again, he couldn’t quite get the job done in order to add one more Grand Slam trophy to her collection of 23 and equal Margaret Court for the most in tennis history.
Osaka, who also beat Williams in the chaotic 2018 US Open final, reached her fourth major title match and stretched her winning streak to 20 matches by claiming the last eight points.
“I don’t know if there’s any little kids out here today, but I was a little kid watching her play,” Osaka, 23, said about Williams, “and just to be on the court playing against her, for me, is a dream.”
The No. 3-seeded Osaka’s Grand Slam collection also includes last year’s US Open and the 2019 Australian Open and she is, without a doubt, the most dangerous hard-court player in the women’s game at the moment.
That used to be Williams, of course. But she was off-target too much in this contest.
“I could have won. I could have been up 5-Love,” said Williams, who instead took a 2-0 lead at the outset before dropping the next five games. “I just made so many errors.”
Her forehand, in particular, went awry, with no fewer than 10 unforced errors off that side in the first set alone.
“Too many mistakes there,” she said. “Easy mistakes.”
Williams’ frustration was made plain early in the second set, when she leaned over and screamed, “Make a shot! Make a shot!”
After collecting her professional era-record 23rd Slam singles trophy at Melbourne Park while pregnant in 2017, Williams reached four major finals and lost them all.
She’s also now lost in the semifinals twice in that span.
So on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. EST), Osaka will meet a first-time Grand Slam finalist for the championship. No. 22 Jennifer Brady of the United States was scheduled to face No. 25 Karolina Muchova in Thursday’s second semifinal.
“Everyone’s just really excited whenever they play their first final, but they’re also really nervous,” Osaka said, then added with a laugh: “So I don’t want to wish nerves on someone, but hopefully one of them gets nervous.”

RIYADH: The post position draw for the $20 million Saudi Cup has been made with the trainers of one of the favorites, American horse Charlatan, calling his No. 9 slot ideal.

The draw to assign the starting stalls for the horses is chosen at random, and the reactions to the placings was understandably mixed.

The world’s richest horse race will take place at 8:40 p.m. (Saudi time) on Saturday at King Abdul Aziz Racecourse in Riyadh.

Here are some of the thoughts on the draw from the trainers of all 14 horses taking part.

Bangkok (IRE) — (Drawn in stall 2) — Anna Lisa Balding, assistant trainer, said: “It will be difficult, but we’ll do as well as we can.”

Charlatan (US) — (9) — Jimmy Barnes, assistant trainer, said: “I spoke to Bob (Baffert, trainer) earlier and he said anything, six, seven, eight, or nine would be perfect. The one turn mile and an eighth would just be perfect.”

Chuwa Wizard (JPN) — (1) — Keita Tosaki, jockey, said: “He is a versatile horse and can run from any position. So, the inside draw may help us.”

Derevo (GB) — (13) — See Great Scot

Extra Elusive (GB) — (14) — Roger Charlton, trainer, said: “I’m happy with the draw for Extra Elusive in stall 14. He hasn’t run on the dirt before, and he’s probably a horse who doesn’t like to be crowded that much, so I think that gives him and Hollie (Doyle, jockey) a good shot down the outside. I’d certainly prefer stall 14 to stalls one or two or three, so, so far we’re happy and we’re going to give it our best shot on Saturday.”

Global Giant (GB) — (6) — Isa Salman Al-Khalifa of owner Al-Idiot Racing, said: “It definitely would be amazing. He has been improving with every start, but he would have to run the race of his life to be competitive. It is an honor to be involved. The two winners for Bahrain at last year’s Saudi Cup was the highlight of my racing life so far.”

Great Scot (GB) — (3) — Abdullah Mushrif, trainer, said: “Very happy. More happy with Great Scot from 13. It will be hard for Derevo but inshallah we will win, it’s my dream.”

Knicks Go (US) — (5) — Dustin Dugas, assistant trainer, said: “We like it, it’s right in the middle, he’s a speed horse, it’s a long way till they get to the turn. Joel (Rosario, jockey) will have a lot of ground to work at before he gets to the turn.”

Max Player (US) — (4) — Steve Asmussen, trainer, said: “Would have preferred the outside.”

Military Law (GB) — (10) — Musabbeh Al-Mheiri, trainer, said: “Not too bad. In three, four, or five would be good, but 10 is not bad. He can’t go too fast anyway (early). When you have luck, God gives it to you.”

Mishriff (IRE) — (12) — Thady Gosden, assistant trainer, said: “We were hoping for a fairly wide draw. The American horses have far more gate speed than ours, so we’re very happy with that.”

Simsir (IRE) — (11) — Fawzi Nass, trainer, said: “It’s post 11. It’s OK. I’ll let Adrie (de Vries, jockey) deal with it.”

Sleepy Eyes Todd (US) — (8) — Miguel Angel Silva, trainer, said: “I wanted to be more outside, but it’s great. It’s not perfect but it’s great. We are next to Charlatan, so that is good. We are very excited. We didn’t want to be inside so this is good, we are more to the outside.”

Tacitus (US) — (7) — Neil Poznansky, assistant trainer, said: “He has Johnny V (Velazquez) on him and the whole backside to work a trip on him.”

JEDDAH: More than 6,800 cricketers are competing in Saudi Arabia’s largest-ever cricket tournament, with matches in 11 cities as part of a national championship.

Players from 369 teams representing 15 local cricket associations are taking part in the 11-week National Cricket Championship 2021, which was launched on Jan. 29 and is due to end in April.

Matches in the T20-format competition will take place every Friday on 106 pitches around 11 cities — Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu, Tabuk, Abha, Jazan, Qassim and Najran.

The record-breaking competition has been organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) and the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF).

Softball cricket tournaments will also be organized with two stages, the first between February and April, and the second between October and November 2022.

Eleven Saudi cities — Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Jeddah, Tabuk, Makkah, Yanbu and Jazan, Farasan Island, Taif and Hail — will host the events, with more than 5,000 players competing.

The events are expected to be popular with a wide range of residents in the Kingdom, especially those from countries where the game is popular, such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, SFA president, told Arab News: “People see the Asian community’s fantastic passion for cricket; the players are deeply devoted to the sport. This is what we want to see of all nationalities in the Kingdom during this activation.

 

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, SFA president. (Supplied)

“Our ideal scenario is that anyone who is curious about cricket will be welcomed into the fold, and these advanced players will impart their experience and love of the game, spreading it further than ever.”

Chairman of the SACF, Prince Saud bin Mishaal, said: “Since Vision 2030 was introduced, Saudi Arabia has made great strides toward achieving a prosperous future for all residents of the country. Organizing such programs for expats, especially those from countries where cricket is so popular, is a major goal of Sport for All within the nation’s Quality of Life Program.”

The SACF recently called players to join training camps in Jeddah, Yanbu, Madinah, Tabuk, Riyadh, Dammam, Al-Leith, Al-Wajh and Al-Qunfudah.

The camps include softball training activities, and will continue until December. A community cricket program also will be held in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Yanbu from February to April 2022.

More than 22,000 people are expected to take part in initiatives and competitions, supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, and organized under the Ministry of Health’s guidelines, aiming to combat coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nadeem Nadwi, the Jeddah-based Indian entrepreneur and SACF general manager, said: “Cricket has been played in Saudi Arabia by the expatriate community of the subcontinent since the 1960s. However, organized cricket started in 1976 with the formation of three major cricket associations in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam.

“In 2003, the Saudi Cricket Center was established under the patronage of Princess Ghada bint Hamoud bin Abdul Aziz to promote and develop the game at grassroots level and pave the way for a Saudi presence in international cricket.”

Nadwi said that Saudi Arabia is now ranked 28th out of 105 countries in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 ranking.

“The response from Saudi youth has been overwhelming, and with cricket now included in the Asian Games, it’s only a matter of time before the game makes its mark among Saudis,” he said.

The Kingdom joined the Asian Cricket Council in 2003 and became an associate member of the ICC.

A national cricket team was formed in the same year.

In 2020, the SACF was established. About 6,800 players from 15 regional cricket associations are registered with SACF.

Abbas Saad Al-Nadwi, a Saudi certified level 2 coach since 2016, told Arab News that there is a basic misconception about cricket in the Kingdom.

“Saudis see only Pakistani and Indian expats playing cricket and think the game belongs to the India-Pakistan subcontinent,” he said.

Al-Nadwi, 34, said that his relatives, particularly his late father, first encouraged him to take up the sport.

“My father was a cricket enthusiast and always wanted me to play. At the age of nine, I began to learn more and more about the game. In 2000, I represented Saudi Arabia in the under 17 Asia Cup in Pakistan — I was 13 and the youngest player in the competition. Three months later, I took part in the Gulf Cup as the captain of the Saudi national under 17 team,” he said.

Al-Nadwi was a member of the national team that competed in the 2009 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

“I also took part in the 2018 World Cup qualifier held in Kuwait. A year later, we won the ACC Western Region T20 held in 2019 in Oman. I was a player and assistant coach as well. In 2020, I coached the Saudi team in the Eastern Asia cricket tournament.”

Al-Nadwi held a three-month summer training course for school students in Yanbu Industrial City, Yanbu.

“The training course was held in cooperation with the education department at the Yanbu’s Royal Commission during summer 2015. Almost 40 students from elementary and intermediate schools took part,” he said.

Al-Nadwi said that the future of cricket in Saudi Arabia is promising, especially with the support the game receives from the Olympic Committee and the SAF.

“The establishment of a federation for the sport reflects the keenness of the sports authorities in Saudi Arabia to attract more young people to the game,” he said.

With more training centers and associations, the game will spread around the Kingdom.

DUBAI: The esteem in which British trainer Charlie Fellowes holds Prince of Arran is clear in every word he utters about his popular eight-year-old horse.

“My fella, he’s old, he’s clever, he looks after himself,” said Fellowes. “The reason he’s probably as good as he has ever been, aged eight, is because he has always looked after himself. And it’s also why he finished second and third so many times, because he only ever does as much as he has to.”

The champion racehorse is back in Riyadh for the second running of the Saudi Cup, competing in the $2.5 million Red Sea Turf Handicap over 3000m on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Fellowes looks to have given Prince of Arran every chance of what would be a popular victory for the representative of Team British Racing, an initiative led by Great British Racing International to promote Britain’s trainers on the world stage.

"We’ve trained him a little bit differently for the race this year,” the owner of Charlie Fellowes Racing told Arab News from his home in the UK. “I found that as he got older, it probably takes more work to get him fit and I felt about a month ago that he is possibly not as fast as I hoped he was going to be. So, I decided to take him to the races in England, and to run him at Kempton about a week ago.”

Last year, Prince of Arran finished third behind Call the Wind and Mekong in the $2.5 million Longines Turf Handicap. This year, his trainer is making sure he peaks at just the right time.

“I felt that was going to be more beneficial to him than galloping three more times in Newmarket,” said Fellowes. “Just to get him out of the yard, get his blood up and actually run a proper race somewhere. He ran a really, really good race. (The tempo) was very steady, and that was the best case scenario for me. I didn’t want him to go there and have a really hard race. I wanted him to have a race but to come back with the tank still with petrol left in it. So we can then prepare him for the race at the weekend perfectly.”

The plan seemed to have worked perfectly, and Prince of Arran headed to Riyadh with a third place finish behind him.

“To be honest, things couldn’t have gone any better, he’s come through the race really well,” the trainer said. “He’s travelled over to Saudi perfectly, as you’d expect from a horse with his experience. And he had a little blow on the race track this morning (Wednesday) and his rider was over the moon.”

“At the moment it seems like everything has gone pretty smoothly and now it’s just a case of freshening him up and getting him absolutely popping for Saturday,” he added.

Prince of Arran was bred by Rabbah Bloodstock at their base in Oxfordshire, UK, and is owned by Dubai-based Saeed Bel Obaida.

Fellowes is disappointed that due to COVID-19 restrictions, he will be unable to be in Riyadh to see his horse, but is confident the conditions will be ideal again.

“I know the track well because I was there last year,” he said. “It’s a beautiful track, they’ve done a fantastic job and the conditions will be, I presume, pretty similar to last year. Lovely ground, quick ground, that’s what you want. We’re really happy and incredibly honored to be part of the meeting.”

Fellowes says Prince of Arran’s versatility means he can handle different conditions and race circumstances, but ultimately prefers a fast-paced run.

“The quicker they go the more honest the gallop is,” he added. “Let him find his feet, let him get into a nice rhythm, exactly like what happened in the Melbourne Cup. If you could tailor a race to suit my horse, it’s as the Melbourne Cup last year. They went at a really nice, honest gallop the whole way round and that’s what he likes.”

Like at the 2020 Saudi Cup, Prince of Arran finished third in Melbourne, and beyond Riyadh this weekend, Fellowes is looking for another appearance in Dubai for Prince of Arran, even if he himself cannot be there, again.

“The horse will be there for World Cup night and for the Gold Cup. His owner, the Obaida family — Saeed, his father Mohammed and his brother Salem — they have been very, very good supporters of mine,” he said. “They’ve sent me horses since the first day I set up training. Obviously they live in Dubai, so they would love for him to run in the Gold Cup. And I think it’s a race that would really suit him, so that’s very much the target after Saudi.

“It’ll be very special for him to run a big race in Dubai, I owe a lot to the owners for sending the horse and supporting me so well. To see him win a big race like the Dubai Gold Cup would be very special indeed”

MELBOURNE: Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from two sets down to stun Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, ending the Spaniard’s bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title.
Second seed Nadal was on course for a comfortable victory before Tsitsipas turned the match around to prevail 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5 in a seismic upset.
“I don’t know what happened after the third set — I fly like little bird, everything was working for me,” Tsitsipas said.
“The emotions at the end were indescribable, they were something else.”
It was just the second time Nadal had lost when two sets up in a Grand Slam, having previously fallen to Fabio Fognini in the third round of the 2015 US Open.
Nadal, 34, remains tied with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles, but Novak Djokovic can pull within two if he wins his 18th major trophy at Melbourne Park.
Fifth seed Tsitsipas will now attempt to reach a maiden Grand Slam final when he plays the in-form Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal.
He beat Nadal for just the second time from eight matches. Djokovic will play the other semifinal against Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

MELBOURNE: Top seed and home hope Ashleigh Barty’s Australian Open came to a juddering halt in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, just as fans were cleared to return after an eerie, five-day coronavirus lockdown.
Barty had raised expectations of ending Australia’s 43-year wait for a home winner but her campaign was ended by Czech surprise package Karolina Muchova, who stunned the top seed 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Muchova will face Jennifer Brady in the last four after the 22nd seed beat her fellow American and close friend Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
In the men’s draw, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev contest an all-Russian quarter-final and Rafael Nadal, targeting a record 21st Grand Slam title, plays Stefanos Tsitsipas in the night match.
As Victoria state’s six million people prepared to emerge from the snap lockdown, tickets went on sale for Thursday — heralding the end of an odd hiatus where matches were played in empty stadiums with fake crowd noises broadcast on TV.
Barty’s campaign, however, ended in front of 15,000 vacant seats at Rod Laver Arena in a stunning upset by Czech 25th seed Muchova, who came from behind to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.
Muchova looked on her way out after Barty raced through the opening set, but after a medical timeout she returned to dominate as the Aussie crumbled.
“I was a bit lost on the court and my head was spinning so I took a break,” said Muchova, while Barty, a semifinalist last year, called her latest near-miss “heartbreaking.”
“Will it deter me, will it ruin the fact we’ve had a really successful start to our season? Absolutely not,” Barty said.

