Jane Chapple-Hyam and Hollie Doyle plotting successful course for Albadri at Saudi Cup

Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam (R) landed in Riyadh earlier in the week and has already seen Albadri, who will be ridden by Hollie Doyle (L), have a few positive run outs on the track. (AFP/File Photos)
Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam (R) landed in Riyadh earlier in the week and has already seen Albadri, who will be ridden by Hollie Doyle (L), have a few positive run outs on the track. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 10 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Jane Chapple-Hyam and Hollie Doyle plotting successful course for Albadri at Saudi Cup

Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam (R) landed in Riyadh earlier in the week and has already seen Albadri, who will be ridden by Hollie Doyle (L), have a few positive run outs on the track. (AFP/File Photos)
  • Alsharq Racing-owned horse will take part in the $1.5 million Al-Rajhi Bank Saudi Derby on Saturday, February 20
Updated 10 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: The inaugural Saudi Cup last year made headlines around the world for being the first time that female jockeys had raced competitively in the Kingdom.

But as several of those riders noted, they were long established in racing and the day can’t come soon enough when the distinction is not worth mentioning any more.

Still, the 2021 edition of the world’s richest horse race includes an all-female trainer-jockey combination that will hope to cause an upset at the $1.5 million Al Rajhi Bank Saudi Derby on Saturday, February 20.

Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam landed in Riyadh earlier in the week and has already seen Albadri, who will be ridden by Hollie Doyle, have a few positive run outs on the track.

“He’s already had three canters on the main dirt track, and he’s handled that well,” she said. “Also this morning they had the lights on, so that was good for him to familiarize the track when the lights are on, because he’s running at 7.10 that night. So that’s a bonus that we had that little experience.”

The three-year-old Albadri is owned by Alsharq Racing and is a Representative of Team British Racing, an initiative led by Great British Racing International to promote the nation’s trainers on the world stage.

It’s the trainer’s first experience of the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, and she has been very impressed with what she’s seen so far.

“The surface is fantastic,” Chapple-Hyam said. “It’s the best dirt surface I’ve ever seen, it’s wonderful. And it’s very kind on the horse’s legs.

“I’ve only watched Saudi Cup on television, last year in Dubai,” she added. “And I’ve seen lots of videos on social media but it’s nice to see it live and feel the track, it’s fantastic.”

Luckily for Chapple-Hyam, Albadri’s preparations were not disrupted to any extent by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re lucky we’re based in Newmarket and we’re very aware of the COVID-19 rules and regulations that are put in place by the British Horseracing Authority,” she said. “Everyone abides by the rules, and we’re able to carry on training, so it worked well.”

Albadri might not be one of the favorites for Saturday’s race but Chapple-Hyam has full confidence in Doyle, who recently finished third in the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards, to get the best out of him.

“It’s going to be tough because we’re drawn out wide but at least then we’re not in low getting all the kickback,” Chapple-Hyam said. “It’s a long back straight, and Hollie knows him, and she went with him the other day at Southwell where he won. He’d come from behind, so on the big day we’ll leave it up to Hollie to see how he jumps but I’m fully aware that the Americans and Japanese will be quick out of the gate, since that’s their style of racing.”

Like many of the top horses coming from Britain, Albadri could be back in the Middle East in the near future.

“Albadri is in the UAE Derby and he’s in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket so we just have to see how we get on after the race, and how he comes out of the race, and where he finishes,” his trainer said.

Sunday will see some big decisions being made regarding Albadri but he will not be the only horse that Chapple-Hyam will have in mind for the Dubai World Cup at the end of March.

“I’m hopeful for a horse that trained in Dubai last year, Ambassadorial, and he’s pencilled in for the Godolphin mile on the day,” she added.

For now it’s all eyes on the Saudi Derby under the floodlights on Saturday. And potentially more history for Chapple-Hyam, Doyle and Albadri.

Topics: Horse Racing Saudi Arabia Saudi Cup Saudi Cup 2021

Louis-Dreyfus, 23, buys Sunderland to become English football’s youngest chairman

Louis-Dreyfus, 23, buys Sunderland to become English football’s youngest chairman
Updated 24 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Louis-Dreyfus, 23, buys Sunderland to become English football’s youngest chairman

Louis-Dreyfus, 23, buys Sunderland to become English football’s youngest chairman
  • The Frenchman, the son of late Marseille owner and billionaire Robert Louis-Dreyfus, sealed the deal after being granted approval by the English Football League
  • Sunderland, relegated from the Premier League in 2017, are seventh in the third-tier, a point outside the play-offs, as they chase a return to the Championship
Updated 24 min 8 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has become English football’s youngest chairman after the 23-year-old completed his takeover of League One side Sunderland on Thursday.
The Frenchman, the son of late Marseille owner and billionaire Robert Louis-Dreyfus, sealed the deal after being granted approval from the English Football League.
Louis-Dreyfus originally agreed to purchase a controlling interest in the Black Cats in December.
He watched the team lose 2-1 against Shrewsbury last week in his first public appearance since his takeover at the Stadium of Light was announced on Christmas Eve.
“I am proud to become a custodian of this esteemed institution, but I also recognize the significant responsibility that comes with it,” Louis-Dreyfus said.
“I am confident that together we can weather the present storm and put solid foundations in place to bring sustainable and long-term success to the club.”
Former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald will keep a minority shareholding.
Donald was unable to spark a revival in Sunderland’s fortunes after they were relegated from the Championship in 2018.
The 1973 FA Cup winners were relegated from the Premier League in 2017 after 10 seasons in the top-flight.
“Kyril’s commitment, acumen and integrity convinced us to accept his proposal,” Donald said.
“His vision and desire to bring success back to Sunderland was obvious from the outset and his bid is the one that we feel gives the club the best chance of long-term success and sustainability,“
Sunderland are seventh in the third-tier, a point outside the play-offs, as they chase a return to the Championship.
Louis-Dreyfus will also have a trip to Wembley to look forward to with his new club after Sunderland reached the Football League Trophy final with a penalty shootout victory over Lincoln on Wednesday.

Topics: Sunderland Kyril Louis-Dreyfus Robert Louis-Dreyfus

Kaku makes a losing Al-Taawoun debut as standoff with MLS continues

Kaku playing for the New York Red Bulls during a game against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. (AFP/File Photo)
Kaku playing for the New York Red Bulls during a game against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 28 min 50 sec ago
John Duerden

Kaku makes a losing Al-Taawoun debut as standoff with MLS continues

Kaku playing for the New York Red Bulls during a game against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Paraguayan international’s move from New York Red Bulls is still disputed by MLS as his new club suffers 2-1 loss to Al-Ittihad
Updated 28 min 50 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: It only took Alejandro Gamarra, better known as “Kaku,” 15 minutes to make an impact in Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, the Paraguayan international sent over a delightful looping cross from the left for Abdoulaye Sane to head Al-Taawoun into the lead against Al-Ittihad. Unfortunately for the hosts, the visitors came back to win 2-1 to move just a point off the top three in the Saudi Pro League.

Excellent in the first half, Kaku had played as if barely aware of a brewing international controversy he now finds himself in the middle of.

“I think that we did a good game in the first half, but in the second half I’m not happy with the result,” Kaku told Saudi television after the game. Subbed with 20 minutes to go because, he said, of tiredness and tactical reasons, the player is looking forward to adapting more to life in Saudi Arabia on and off the pitch. “I think it’s a good league, I’m very happy to be here.”

Getting here has been quite a saga as Kaku has been at the center of a growing dispute between the Buraidah club and the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer (MLS). The Americans paid $6.25 million to Huracan of Argentina for the player in December 2017 and maintain that Kaku is still theirs. 

As far as Al-Taawoun are concerned, the attacking midfielder is now a vital part of a team that is now in eighth place but still with faint hopes of a top three finish. The stance in Saudi Arabia is clear. Nothing untoward has happened.

“I am not aware of the details of the American club’s request,” Saudi Arabia FA president Yasser Al-Mashal said last week. “I trust the legal cooperation procedures. I do not think there is a mistake.”

On Feb. 1, Al-Taawoun announced the arrival of the Argentine-born star and New York quickly released a statement.

“We are aware of the announcement made by Altaawoun FC,” said the club. “The New York Red Bulls exercised a club option in Kaku’s Major League Soccer contract for the 2021 season, and he remains under contract with Major League Soccer and the New York Red Bulls.”

At the crux of the issue is the one-year extension option that was included in the player’s original contract. New York said they emailed Kaku’s representatives on Feb.28, 2020 to notify them of the extra 12 months.

The player’s side insist there was no official notification of the extension and that therefore, he was free to move at the end of the year. Kaku’s claims that he was out of contract are supported by the MLS Players Association (MLSPA). In January, the body wrote to MLS  to say that the notification email sent by the Red Bulls had been addressed solely to Scott Pearson, who is, according to reports, an informal business manager and not Kaku’s designated representative. 

“That email was not copied to Kaku,” the letter said. “Despite several requests to MLS for evidence to the contrary, that February 28, 2020 email to Scott Pearson was the sole means of delivery to Kaku of the notice to exercise the 2021 option in his contract. Despite several requests, MLS has not provided evidence to support its assertion that the notice was delivered to Kaku. Mr. Pearson is not designated as Kaku’s authorized representative on his contract…”

According to ESPN, New York Red Bulls asked the US Soccer Federation (USSF) not to release the International Transfer Certificate (ITC), a document necessary for deals between leagues in different countries to go through. The absence of that document meant that, despite the 26 year-old completing his quarantine procedures and passing a medical examination, Al-Taawoun were unable to select him for last Saturday’s league game against Al-Qadisiya.

Al-Taawoun received a temporary ITC earlier from FIFA this week which means Kuka was free to make his debut against Al-Ittihad. New York, however, have not changed their tune.

“The issuing of the provisional ITC does not change the fact that a valid contract exists between Major League Soccer and Kaku,” the club said in a statement. “In response to the player’s apparent signing with Al-Taawoun, MLS and the New York Red Bulls have sought to arbitrate the dispute pursuant to Kaku’s MLS contract and will take all further necessary action to enforce their rights.”

In their search for compensation, they may push for arbitration between the club and the player or even take the case to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

With Kaku already starting his Saudi career there is little chance of the player returning back west. He can now prepare for next Monday’s meeting with Al-Wehda. It’s a must-win game if Al-Taawoun are going to keep faint hopes of a top three finish alive. There may, however, be other battles to fight off the pitch.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Pro League Major League Soccer Al-Taawoun Kaku New York Red Bulls

Palestinian female football referee dreams of global career

Palestinian Hanin Abu Mariam, a 21-year-old female referee, poses for a picture after a football match at Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in the West Bank city of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, on February 11, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian Hanin Abu Mariam, a 21-year-old female referee, poses for a picture after a football match at Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in the West Bank city of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, on February 11, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 18 February 2021
AFP

Palestinian female football referee dreams of global career

Palestinian Hanin Abu Mariam, a 21-year-old female referee, poses for a picture after a football match at Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in the West Bank city of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, on February 11, 2021. (AFP)
  • Abu Mariam was recently running the sidelines of the synthetic grass pitch in Al-Ram
  • 21-year-old said her interest in football began while studying sports at university
Updated 18 February 2021
AFP

AL-RAM: When Hanine Abu Mariam first refereed a men’s football match, she was overcome by fear, but her trepidation soon yielded to motivation to become a rare female Palestinian referee in international football.
Wearing a neon yellow jersey with a Palestinian flag on her sleeve, Abu Mariam was recently running the sidelines of the synthetic grass pitch in Al-Ram, a city between Jerusalem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
The 21-year-old said her interest in football began while studying sports at university, where she discovered a love of officiating.
Shortly after graduating, she became one of only two women to referee matches in the top Palestinian women’s league and the men’s third division.
“At first, I was afraid of making a mistake, but the head referee and other males colleagues helped me,” she told AFP.
Before each match, she diligently listens to the head referee’s pregame briefing, before stalking the sidelines for 90 minutes armed with her yellow and red checkered flag.
She currently works about seven matches per month at $30 each, the same fee as her male colleagues.
When the Palestinian Football Association first allowed women to officiate matches four years ago, there was backlash from conservative Islamic clerics.
Abu Mariam said her family, which lives in the small West Bank village of Burham, helped her persevere.
“My family has always helped me and encouraged me,” said the young referee, wearing a headscarf and long black sleeves under her jersey.
The associations’s chief referee, Ibrahim Ghrouf, said that 30 women are currently being trained to work as match officials.
“We trust them completely, of course. Women referees can do the job.”
The new trainees are following a trail cut by Hiba Saadia, the first Palestinian woman to referee international women’s matches, and Yasmine Nirokh, who officiates in international football.
Abu Mariam said she would like to work at the world’s most iconic stadiums.
“I dream of being a famous referee and I hope to reach an international level, but as an assistant referee,” she said with a shy smile.

Topics: football soccer Palestine Female empowerment

Countdown begins to Diriyah E-Prix night race double-header

In the 2018-19 season, Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal became the Diriyah E-Prix’s first-ever winner. The following season’s double-header produced two British winners, Sam Bird and Alexander Sims. (AFP/File Photo)
In the 2018-19 season, Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal became the Diriyah E-Prix’s first-ever winner. The following season’s double-header produced two British winners, Sam Bird and Alexander Sims. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

Countdown begins to Diriyah E-Prix night race double-header

In the 2018-19 season, Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal became the Diriyah E-Prix’s first-ever winner. The following season’s double-header produced two British winners, Sam Bird and Alexander Sims. (AFP/File Photo)
  • 2021 Formula E season launches under eco-friendly lighting on Feb. 26
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The third Diriyah E-Prix starting on Feb. 26 near Riyadh will feature the electric-car championship’s first-ever night race as the 2021 Formula E season gets underway.

Winding through the ancient streets of the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Diriyah, the race has already delivered on-track thrills in each of its two previous race weekends.

In the 2018-19 season, Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal became the Diriyah E-Prix’s first-ever winner. The following season’s double-header produced two British winners, Sam Bird and Alexander Sims.

For the organizers, this year’s races maintain the commitment to sustainability.

“Formula E is one of the fastest-growing spectator sports in the world,” said Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF).

“We are driven by the high-octane thrill of each and every race, the competitive nature of each season, the unique and individual personalities of the drivers, and the fact Formula E does things differently — it is a sport that is all about the new and taking a fresh approach. That is core to Formula E, with its commitment to sustainable racing and promoting electric mobility for a better, cleaner future.”

The season-opening 2021 Diriyah E-Prix will be held under eco-friendly LED technology lighting, with the two night races being the first of their kind in Formula E as 12 teams and 24 drivers take to the 2.495 km street circuit.

Prince Khalid added that putting on an environmentally aware event aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and modern Saudi Arabia.

“As a nation, we are always looking to innovate, and next weekend’s night races are part of that,” he said. “To race around the ancient ruins of Diriyah in the most modern of electric cars, under revolutionary, sustainable LED lighting with the world watching is testament to our wider ambitions for 2030 and beyond. Both races promise to be spectacles unlike any other.”

This will be the second time the Saudi leg of the Formula E season kicks off the race calendar. It will be followed by race weekends across the world, held in cities including Rome, Monaco, Marrakesh and Santiago.

Samer Issa-El-Khoury, managing partner at CBX, which is responsible for delivering the track at Diriyah, said that while the initial circuit design for the first race in 2018 was challenging enough, adding in the night element has thrown up many key considerations regarding lighting.

“Having a night race on the streets of Diriyah needs a particular and challenging engineering solution in terms of lighting,” Issa-El-Khoury said.

“We need to make sure we have homogenous lux levels across the whole sporting side of the race track. Also, in many areas of the circuit we have very narrow turns and an abundance of palm trees, so we have to make sure there are no obstructions on the lights.

“It is true that night races have taken in other motorsports across other championships, but the difference with the Diriyah Formula E race is that the street track is completely lit using LED technology, which is a first for a street circuit worldwide and across all categories of an FIA-sanctioned motorsports event,” he added.

“LEDs tend to last much longer, are more energy efficient and have less maintenance intensive technology. Using LED technology is in line with formula E’s sustainability plan.”

Due to coronavirus restrictions, fans will be unable to attend next weekend’s races. However, the action will be broadcast live on the Kingdom's sports channels.

Fans can also get involved in the races via FIA Formula E’s social media channels, with the interactive feature FANBOOST allowing online followers to vote for their favorite driver and award them an extra boost of power during the race, allowing them to directly improve their chances of winning.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Diriyah Formula E Saudi Arabia

Saudi Cup draw leaves Charlatan trainers happy with ‘perfect’ No. 9 post

Saudi Cup draw leaves Charlatan trainers happy with ‘perfect’ No. 9 post
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Cup draw leaves Charlatan trainers happy with ‘perfect’ No. 9 post

Saudi Cup draw leaves Charlatan trainers happy with ‘perfect’ No. 9 post
  • $20m showpiece race runs at King Abdul Aziz Racecourse on Feb. 20
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The post position draw for the $20 million Saudi Cup has been made with the trainers of one of the favorites, American horse Charlatan, calling his No. 9 slot ideal.

The draw to assign the starting stalls for the horses is chosen at random, and the reactions to the placings was understandably mixed.

The world’s richest horse race will take place at 8:40 p.m. (Saudi time) on Saturday at King Abdul Aziz Racecourse in Riyadh.

Here are some of the thoughts on the draw from the trainers of all 14 horses taking part.

Bangkok (IRE) — (Drawn in stall 2) — Anna Lisa Balding, assistant trainer, said: “It will be difficult, but we’ll do as well as we can.”

Charlatan (US) — (9) — Jimmy Barnes, assistant trainer, said: “I spoke to Bob (Baffert, trainer) earlier and he said anything, six, seven, eight, or nine would be perfect. The one turn mile and an eighth would just be perfect.”

Chuwa Wizard (JPN) — (1) — Keita Tosaki, jockey, said: “He is a versatile horse and can run from any position. So, the inside draw may help us.”

Derevo (GB) — (13) — See Great Scot

Extra Elusive (GB) — (14) — Roger Charlton, trainer, said: “I’m happy with the draw for Extra Elusive in stall 14. He hasn’t run on the dirt before, and he’s probably a horse who doesn’t like to be crowded that much, so I think that gives him and Hollie (Doyle, jockey) a good shot down the outside. I’d certainly prefer stall 14 to stalls one or two or three, so, so far we’re happy and we’re going to give it our best shot on Saturday.”

Global Giant (GB) — (6) — Isa Salman Al-Khalifa of owner Al-Adiyat Racing, said: “It definitely would be amazing. He has been improving with every start, but he would have to run the race of his life to be competitive. It is an honor to be involved. The two winners for Bahrain at last year’s Saudi Cup was the highlight of my racing life so far.”

Great Scot (GB) — (3) — Abdullah Mushrif, trainer, said: “Very happy. More happy with Great Scot from 13. It will be hard for Derevo but inshallah we will win, it’s my dream.”

Knicks Go (US) — (5) — Dustin Dugas, assistant trainer, said: “We like it, it’s right in the middle, he’s a speed horse, it’s a long way till they get to the turn. Joel (Rosario, jockey) will have a lot of ground to work at before he gets to the turn.”

Max Player (US) — (4) — Steve Asmussen, trainer, said: “Would have preferred the outside.”

Military Law (GB) — (10) — Musabbeh Al-Mheiri, trainer, said: “Not too bad. In three, four, or five would be good, but 10 is not bad. He can’t go too fast anyway (early). When you have luck, God gives it to you.”

Mishriff (IRE) — (12) — Thady Gosden, assistant trainer, said: “We were hoping for a fairly wide draw. The American horses have far more gate speed than ours, so we’re very happy with that.”

Simsir (IRE) — (11) — Fawzi Nass, trainer, said: “It’s post 11. It’s OK. I’ll let Adrie (de Vries, jockey) deal with it.”

Sleepy Eyes Todd (US) — (8) — Miguel Angel Silva, trainer, said: “I wanted to be more outside, but it’s great. It’s not perfect but it’s great. We are next to Charlatan, so that is good. We are very excited. We didn’t want to be inside so this is good, we are more to the outside.”

Tacitus (US) — (7) — Neil Poznansky, assistant trainer, said: “He has Johnny V (Velazquez) on him and the whole backside to work a trip on him.”

Topics: Saudi Cup 2021 Horse Racing

