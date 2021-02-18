RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held a meeting Thursday with Malaysian foreign minister Hishamuddin Hussain in the capital Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, they discussed the oil market conditions and joint cooperation between the two countries to maintain stability in the petroleum market.
The two ministers also discussed “investment opportunities between the two countries in the petroleum field, and ways to strengthen them to benefit the economies of both countries,” the statement said.
Earlier, Hussain, who was on an official visit to the Kingdom, also met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries.
The two sides also reviewed developments and regional and international issues of mutual concern.
Saudi, Malaysian ministers discuss petroleum investment opportunities
https://arab.news/zapjf
Saudi, Malaysian ministers discuss petroleum investment opportunities
- Saudi energy minister and Malaysian FM discussed oil market conditions and joint cooperation
- Hussain, who was on an official visit to the Kingdom, also met with his Saudi counterpart
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held a meeting Thursday with Malaysian foreign minister Hishamuddin Hussain in the capital Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.