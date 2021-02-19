What We Are Reading Today: Syrian Requiem

What We Are Reading Today: The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson

Author Walter Isaacson returns with a gripping account of how Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues launched a revolution that will allow us to cure diseases, fend off viruses, and have healthier babies.

When Jennifer Doudna was in sixth grade, she came home one day to find that her dad had left a paperback titled The Double Helix on her bed. She put it aside, thinking it was one of those detective tales she loved. When she read it on a rainy Saturday, she discovered she was right, in a way.

Driven by a passion to understand how nature works, she would help to make what the book’s author, James Watson, make the most important biological advance since his co-discovery of the structure of DNA: CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA, which opened a brave new world of medical miracles and moral questions.

Doudna became a leader in wrestling with these moral issues and, with her collaborator Emmanuelle Charpentier, won the Nobel Prize in 2020. Her story is a thrilling detective tale that involves the most profound wonders of nature, from the origins of life to the future of our species.