You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands of families benefit from housing program in Saudi Arabia

Thousands of families benefit from housing program in Saudi Arabia

Thousands of families benefit from housing program in Saudi Arabia
Photo/SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/v9pdz

Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

Thousands of families benefit from housing program in Saudi Arabia

Thousands of families benefit from housing program in Saudi Arabia
  • The program’s app and website allow people who wish to build their own houses to obtain executive engineering designs to facilitate more home-ownership across the Kingdom
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The total number of families benefiting from the Saudi Ministry of Housing’s “Sakani” program’s subsidized mortgages for self-construction exceeded 8,000 in January.

The program offers support in obtaining a mortgage loan, which gives Saudi citizens the freedom to build their own houses, and enables eligible citizens who own residential land to construct appropriate housing for their families.

The 8,000 families are among 31,356 to have benefitted from various financing and housing options offered by the program in January, as part of this year’s target to help 220,000 families. The program has helped over 1 million families since it launched in 2017.

The program’s app and website also allow people who wish to build their own houses to obtain executive engineering designs to facilitate more home-ownership across the Kingdom.

Topics: Sakani

Related

Saudi real estate fund provides e-services to 1 million people
Saudi Arabia
Saudi real estate fund provides e-services to 1 million people
Makkah-Madinah real estate index down 7.6% in 2020
Business & Economy
Makkah-Madinah real estate index down 7.6% in 2020

Stiff penalties await illegal loggers and hunters in Saudi Arabia

Stiff penalties await illegal loggers and hunters in Saudi Arabia
The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has also imposed fines on using prohibited weapons and hunting tools. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

Stiff penalties await illegal loggers and hunters in Saudi Arabia

Stiff penalties await illegal loggers and hunters in Saudi Arabia
  • The fine for unauthorized hunting amounts to SR10,000, while those for hunting and harming living animals range between SR1,500 to SR200,000
Updated 19 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has begun implementing strict executive regulations to control hunting and logging in the Kingdom in an effort to preserve the country’s wildlife. Illegal loggers and hunters will face heavy penalties for any unauthorized practices.
“In the past decades, the Kingdom has witnessed serious environmental degradation, which has led to the extinction of many living organisms, as well as the deterioration of natural vegetation by 80 percent due to unsustainable practices,” Abdulrahman Al-Soqeer, Saudi academician and environmental consultant, told Arab News.
The fine for unauthorized hunting amounts to SR10,000 ($2,700), while those for hunting and harming living animals range between SR1,500 to SR200,000.
Fines for violators of logging regulations start at SR1,000 and could reach SR20 million, penalties that are subject to be doubled if violations are repeated.
The ministry gave those practicing activities related to the import and sale of firewood and charcoal six months to rectify their situation and obtain the necessary permits.
The new regulations prohibit overfishing and the hunting of wild fungi and endangered species. They also aim to regulate hunting activities and provide hunters outlets to enjoy the sport in a safe and secure environment while preserving a balanced ecosystem.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Fines for violators of logging regulations start at SR1,000 and could reach SR20 million, penalties that are subject to be doubled if violations are repeated.

• The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture gave those practicing activities related to the import and sale of firewood and charcoal six months to rectify their situation and obtain the necessary permits.

• The new regulations prohibit overfishing and the hunting of wild fungi and endangered species. They also aim to regulate hunting activities and provide hunters outlets to enjoy the sport in a safe and secure environment while preserving a balanced ecosystem.

Although belated, these regulations reflect an unprecedented and comprehensive move by the Saudi government to preserve the country’s biodiversity, and Al-Soqeer places high hopes on the decision.
According to the ministry, this step will also provide investment opportunities for the private sector without harming wildlife.
Al-Soqeer highlighted that the Kingdom’s biodiversity is an essential component of national wealth, with a cultural, economic and environmental value; therefore, all countries should do their utmost to preserve it.


“Maintaining the Kingdom’s ecological balance will play a significant role in long-term, sustainable development in the country,” he said.
The ministry has also imposed fines on using prohibited weapons and hunting tools. It is now forbidden to use tools or means that catch more than one animal, including spray guns or fishing nets. It is also unauthorized to use kill animals using gases, car exhaust or by means of drowning.
To obtain a hunting permit, applicants must be above the age of 21 and must have not been proven guilty of committing two or more violations. In addition, two years must pass since the last proven violation.

Some animal species are vulnerable to extinction, which means we must protect them by allowing them to reproduce and preventing them from being hunted during this stage.

Abdulrahman Al-Soqeer, academician and environmental consultant

The ministry will provide hunters with hunting venues and has specified different seasons for hunting activities.
“It is necessary to avoid hunting during reproduction seasons in order to allow animals to survive and produce,” said Al-Soqeer. “Some animal species are vulnerable to extinction, which means we must protect them by allowing them to reproduce and preventing them from being hunted during this stage.”
Displaying and selling hunted creatures without a license is also prohibited, and violators will be fined SR20,000.
The National Center for Wildlife Development supervises programs related to the protection of wildlife and biological diversity in Saudi Arabia and is responsible for the management of protected areas and centers for the breeding and resettlement of endangered animals.
Only 0.5 percent of Saudi Arabia is forested land, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, while 95 percent is sandy deserts. Hence, illegal logging constitutes a severe threat to the ecosystem.


Logging, or cutting down trees, is one of the major causes of environmental degradation in the Kingdom, leading to soil deterioration, desertification, exacerbated dust storms and damage to biodiversity, Al-Soqeer explained.
The new logging regulation, which applies to all persons in the Kingdom, aims to regulate the import, transportation, storage and sale of firewood and charcoal.
The ministry has specified penalties, which include imprisonment up to 10 years or a fine of no more than SR30 million for certain violations if committed twice or more within one year.
These violations include cutting trees and shrubs from protected reserves; uprooting, moving, or stripping them of bark or leaves or any other part; moving their soil; and bulldozing or trading in them without a license.
The National Center for Development of the Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification will supervise these practices and approve the rules and regulations related to issuing and renewing licenses and permits.
Al-Soqeer noted a growing environmental awareness in Saudi Arabia, which is essential to preserve the country’s wildlife.
“However, protecting the environment and preserving natural resources sometimes require more stringent enforcement of laws and regulations.
“The government and the charitable sector represented by environmental associations are working side by side to sustain environmental progress in the Kingdom. The private sector is still not supportive enough, though,” he said, adding that the aimed transformation would not be complete without the private sector’s participation.

Topics: Saudi wild animals

Related

Saudi Arabia implements strict rules to protect wildlife photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia implements strict rules to protect wildlife
Saudi wildlife center to issue falcon passports online
Saudi Arabia
Saudi wildlife center to issue falcon passports online

Snowfall brings sightseers to Saudi Arabia's Tabuk

Snowfall brings sightseers to Saudi Arabia's Tabuk
Every year the snowfall brings tourists from across the Kingdom to Tabuk. (Supplied)
Updated 19 February 2021
Aseel Bashraheel

Snowfall brings sightseers to Saudi Arabia's Tabuk

Snowfall brings sightseers to Saudi Arabia's Tabuk
  • Every year, the snowfall brings tourists from across the Kingdom to Tabuk, and while the COVID-19 pandemic will mean fewer visitors than usual this year
Updated 19 February 2021
Aseel Bashraheel

JEDDAH: The mountains of Tabuk were capped in snow Thursday morning after a huge drop in temperature overnight. Videos of the storm, and of people celebrating the snowfall, circulated widely on social media, as well as clips of snow-covered camels relaxing before the sunrise.
There were excited comments from Tabuk residents, while those in other regions looked on in envy as the snow encased the mountaintops of Alan, Jabal Al-Lawz and Ad-Daher.
One Twitter user wrote: “What a wondrous sight, like something out of Europe. I’m not sure it’s even here.”
Another, Mohammed Al-Salem, expressed his sadness at being unable to enjoy the snowy mountain tops, saying: “Oh, my heart. Tabuk wins the best city in the winter award. I long to experience such weather.”
Sama Al-Kuwait wrote: “Such beauty in the midst of winter. We often go too far to seek snow, when snow has been close to home in Tabuk. I will surely visit after the pandemic.”
Every year, the snowfall brings tourists from across the Kingdom to Tabuk, and while the COVID-19 pandemic will mean fewer visitors than usual this year, some people still drove all the way from the UAE to capture the snow on camera, according to Al-Arabiya.

HIGHLIGHT

Meteorology experts said temperatures in the far north of the Kingdom are expected to drop even further in the near future, and authorities have issued extreme weather warnings in a number of areas across Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, the Northern Borders region, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, Jawf and Najran.

Others took to social media to educate people on the weather in various regions of the Kingdom.
Spokesman for the Kingdom’s Embassy in Washington, Fahad Nazer, wrote: “There is no one denying climate change, but it’s also not that rare for this region — Tabuk, in northwestern Saudi Arabia — to experience snow. Contrary to popular perception, not every region in the Kingdom is warm year-round.”
Meteorology experts said temperatures in the far north of the Kingdom are expected to drop even further in the near future, and authorities have issued extreme weather warnings in a number of areas across Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, the Northern Borders region, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, Jawf and Najran.

Topics: Tabuk snow

Related

From white sand beaches to orange groves, Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk has it all
Saudi Arabia
From white sand beaches to orange groves, Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk has it all
New Casio store in Tabuk one of the largest in Kingdom
Corporate News
New Casio store in Tabuk one of the largest in Kingdom

Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services

Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services

Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed has been an assistant deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the ministry’s official spokesperson, since January.

Saeed, who received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in 2007, has 13 years’ experience in strategic engagement, process improvement and creating standards for work processes.

Saeed has been the general manager of the Umrah development department at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah since January 2019. He also served as the chief operating officer for Umrah affairs, and assistant general adviser of Umrah e-systems.

Prior to that, he worked for more than 11 years at the Ports Projects Management & Development Co. Ltd. He also worked as a resource allocation planner there for one year, beginning in 2007. A year later, he became a control center operation supervisor until 2013. For two more years he served as terminal duty manager. From 2013 he worked as a quality management system representative, until 2018. During the period between 2015 and 2018, he also served as an assistant operations manager.

Saeed attended several courses on topics such as general safety awareness, setting strategic goals and cooperative training conducted by Saudia airline in 2006.

He also attended training leadership and communication programs at KAU, as well as a number of aviation and resources management programs.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Dr. Bandar Al-Khayyal manager at the Saudi National Center for Academic Accreditation and Assessment
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Bandar Al-Khayyal manager at the Saudi National Center for Academic Accreditation and Assessment
Badriah Al-Ghanem, director general of scholarship administration for the education ministry’s employees
Saudi Arabia
Badriah Al-Ghanem, director general of scholarship administration for the education ministry’s employees

Saudi, Malaysian ministers discuss petroleum investment opportunities

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman meets Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussain in the capital, Riyadh, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman meets Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussain in the capital, Riyadh, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi, Malaysian ministers discuss petroleum investment opportunities

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman meets Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussain in the capital, Riyadh, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (SPA)
  • Saudi energy minister and Malaysian FM discussed oil market conditions and joint cooperation
  • Hussain, who was on an official visit to the Kingdom, also met with his Saudi counterpart
Updated 18 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held a meeting Thursday with Malaysian foreign minister Hishamuddin Hussain in the capital Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, they discussed the oil market conditions and joint cooperation between the two countries to maintain stability in the petroleum market.
The two ministers also discussed “investment opportunities between the two countries in the petroleum field, and ways to strengthen them to benefit the economies of both countries,” the statement said.
Earlier, Hussain, who was on an official visit to the Kingdom, also met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries.
The two sides also reviewed developments and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia Oil Petroleum Prince Faisal bin Farhan Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Hishamuddin Hussain Oil market Investment

Related

Saudi energy minister: Kingdom ready to help Texas, other states suffering power outages due to storm
Saudi Arabia
Saudi energy minister: Kingdom ready to help Texas, other states suffering power outages due to storm
Special Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman was speaking at the International Energy Forum on Wednesday. (Screenshot/IEF)
Saudi Arabia
It is futile to guess OPEC+ moves, Saudi energy minister warns speculators

Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz receives the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Sakaka on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
  • The authority uses a scientific process to approve vaccines based on safety and efficacy results of clinical studies
  • The SFDA gave clearance for the administration of the jab based on data provided by the manufacturers
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) on Thursday approved the importation and use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The SFDA gave clearance for the administration of the jab based on data provided by the manufacturers, but will test the vaccine once they receive the shipments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The authority uses a scientific process to approve vaccines based on safety and efficacy results of clinical studies and other data provided by manufacturers, the report added.
Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali said: “We have exceeded half-a-million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and the plan to expand continues to accelerate.” He added that the National Committee for Infectious Diseases has approved one dose for those who have previously been infected with the virus six months on from their recovery.

 


The dose, he said, is considered a booster for the natural immunity that they have formed, and the health status in Tawakkalna app will be “immune-recovered.”
He also stressed that vaccines are a strong weapon to combat the pandemic, and that all vaccines given in the Kingdom are safe and effective.
Saudi Arabia’s armed forces announced on Wednesday that they will inoculate their employees against COVID-19.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Balawi, deputy commander of the Saudi Air Defense Forces, held a meeting to review the plans and initiatives.
Leaders from the Kingdom’s regions, air bases, fleets and other groups were in attendance, along with a team from the Ministry of Defense’s temporary crisis support cell for the coronavirus pandemic.

FASTFACTS

374,029 Total cases

365,017 Recoveries

6,450 Deaths

They urged employees to register their data through their units in the ministry’s inoculation system and to continue to adhere to precautionary measures.
The Kingdom launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on Dec. 17, 2020 after receiving its first consignment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine a day before in an effort to control the outbreak.
Saudi Arabia is the second country in the Gulf Cooperation Council, after Bahrain, to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after it was approved by SFDA.
Saudi Arabia announced five COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. Its death toll now stands at 6,450.
The Ministry of Health reported 327 new cases, meaning that 374,029 people have now contracted the disease. There are 2,562 active cases, 493 of which are critical.
In addition, 371 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 365,017.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their doses of coronavirus vaccines, with 501,710 doses give in the past 24 hours. Those wishing to receive a vaccine should register through the Ministry of Health’s Sehhaty app.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world
Enter
keywords
Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Precautions urged to see end of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Precautions urged to see end of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
Update Saudi Arabia to make coronavirus vaccine free for citizens and residents
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to make coronavirus vaccine free for citizens and residents

Latest updates

flydubai prepares for Boeing 737 MAX to rejoin its fleet -
flydubai prepares for Boeing 737 MAX to rejoin its fleet -
Saudi food delivery market valued at $511m
Saudi food delivery market valued at $511m
Markets mostly slip as inflation fears top recovery hopes more words please
Markets mostly slip as inflation fears top recovery hopes more words please
What We Are Reading Today: Syrian Requiem
What We Are Reading Today: Syrian Requiem
French mountaineer’s killing: Algiers trial opens
French mountaineer’s killing: Algiers trial opens

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.