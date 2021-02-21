You are here

INTERVIEW: Female Saudi driver feels right at home at Diriyah E-Prix

INTERVIEW: Female Saudi driver feels right at home at Diriyah E-Prix
Saudi driver Reema Al-Juffali
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

INTERVIEW: Female Saudi driver feels right at home at Diriyah E-Prix

INTERVIEW: Female Saudi driver feels right at home at Diriyah E-Prix
  • Formula 4 driver Al-Juffali has high aspirations as 2021 Formula E season gets underway
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Ahead of the 2021 Diriyah E-Prix double-header on Friday, Arab News caught up with Reema Al-Juffali, one of Saudi Arabia’s rising stars in motorsports. Al-Juffali, 29, talked about Formula E, sustainability and her dream race.

Q: You made history in Diriyah by becoming the first female racer to drive competitively in the Kingdom during the Jaguar I-Pace. What did that moment mean to you?

That was a day of many firsts for me and one I will cherish for the rest of my life. It was my first time racing in an electric car and my first time racing in an international event on home soil, so it was truly a historic moment for me and my country. I was so fortunate to have the opportunity to race in front of home fans and it was the highlight of my career so far. Hopefully, there will be many more opportunities like this in the future.

Q: The Diriyah Circuit has become one of the more iconic circuits in Formula E. What do you think makes it so special?

The circuit has been hailed by many drivers as a very unique and challenging track to drive. I think part of this is because we have the world’s most modern motorsport taking place on a site that honors the Kingdom’s past. It is a very special combination. Racing in the heart of Diriyah gives you a very strong feeling of connection to our Kingdom’s history. For me, having never raced on a street circuit before, I had to adjust to being closer to the walls while driving an electric car but it is something I love and will never forget.

Q: Now in its third year, we have seen Saudis become more engaged with the Diriyah E-Prix. Can you tell us about the excitement you are sensing ahead of this year’s race?

The passion for motorsport in the Kingdom runs deep. Bringing events like Formula E to Saudi is very exciting for racing fans who are not familiar with street racing. I am also very proud of the first Formula E night race to take place at the circuit on home soil, which will be an incredible moment for the country and the sport. It is fantastic to see the organizers making the most of the global spotlight that motorsport brings. It will showcase some of the beauty of our land and our capacity to put on brilliant, world-class events.

Q: Formula E stretches beyond just sports, it also aims to promote a sustainable and clean future, which is in line with the Saudi government’s initiatives. How important is it for a sport to promote the sustainability message in the Kingdom and beyond?

Our country is on a journey toward sustainability. Formula E’s message for promoting a clean future complements the aspirations of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. As a driver, I feel a responsibility to spread awareness regarding the need for a more sustainable approach to everyday life. I am honored to be a part of this journey towards a more environmentally conscious future.

Q: You are currently competing in Formula 4. What are your aspirations for the future?

One of my ultimate goals in life is to race Le Mans with some of the best drivers in the world. But more than anything I just want to excel in my field, regardless of the category or the event. I want to feel proud of my performance. The sky is the limit.

Topics: Reema Al-Juffali Diriyah E-Prix 2021 Formula 4

Mishriff wins 2021 Saudi Cup

Jockey David Egan celebrates with the trophy after winning the Saudi Cup riding Mishriff. (Reuters)
Jockey David Egan celebrates with the trophy after winning the Saudi Cup riding Mishriff. (Reuters)
Ali Khaled

Mishriff wins 2021 Saudi Cup

Jockey David Egan celebrates with the trophy after winning the Saudi Cup riding Mishriff. (Reuters)
  • Crown prince patronizes prize ceremony for world’s richest race on behalf of King Salman
  • The John Gosden-trained horse, which is owned by Prince A A Faisal, ran the perfect race over nine furlongs
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman awarded the Saudi Cup to the winner of the final race of the world’s most valuable race meeting on Saturday at the King Abdul Aziz Racetrack in Riyadh.

The crown prince was patronizing the prize ceremony for the world’s richest race on behalf of King Salman who is honorary president of the Kingdom’s Equestrian Club.

Saudi-owned Mishriff won the $20 million Saudi Cup and the crown prince awarded three trophies to the owner of the horse Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal, jockey David Egan and Thady Gosden, on behalf of his trainer father John, respectively. 

The colt beat out American horse Charlatan to land the world’s most valuable race.

The John Gosden-trained horse, which is owned by Prince Faisal, ran the perfect race over nine furlongs as the two American rivals, Charlatan and Knicks Go, battled it out in the early stages.

Jockey David Egan was able to stay with them and push on as they turned for home.

Charlatan, ridden by Mike Smith came into the race as a heavy favorite, but in the end could not hold off supreme ride by Egan on the four-year-old Mishriff. Great Scott, ridden by Saudi jockey Adel Alfouraidi, came in a distant third.

“It’s a privilege to be connected with such a class horse, I’d like to thank Prince Faisal, John Gosden, all his team back in Newmarket,” said the winning jockey, minutes after securing the top prize. 

“Everyone in connection with this horse has done a great job.”

“Going into the race I didn’t feel any pressure, it was just like going out on a normal race,” Egan added. 

“It’s only when you pass the line, it all sinks and you realize what a big deal it is.”

Speaking via Zoom from Newmarket, Gosden said: “David rode a positive race and in the end basically outstayed the American horses on what wasn’t a crazy pace.” 

Irish jockey David Egan celebrates with the family of Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal, the owners of Mishriff, the winning horse of the $20 million Saudi Cup, at King Abdul Aziz race track in Riyadh on Saturday.  (SPA)

Hollie Doyle earlier made history on Saturday by becoming the first female jockey to win a race on Saudi Cup day when she stormed to victory in the $1 million Neom Turf Cup, the first race of the day.

At a rainswept King Abdul Aziz Racecourse, Doyle’s victory on True Self got the action at the $30.5 million meeting off to a memorable start and there were also victories for the Dubai-owned Space Blues and Gifts of Gold of Godolphin.

At the International Jockeys Challenge on Friday, the early cloudy conditions had made way for sunshine by the time of the first of the afternoon races, but there would be no such respite on the day of the world’s richest horse race.

The conditions however did not seem to affect the brilliant Doyle, who came from behind with 100 meters left to win dramatically, with Channel Maker and Emirates Knight finishing in second and third respectively.

“The track’s beautiful, the dirt track rides great as does the turf,” Doyle said. “It’s obviously a huge privilege to be on the world stage with plenty of rides on a day like today. As a jockey, it’s what  I strive to do. I feel very lucky to be where I am today.

Doyle, who finished third in the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, also highlighted the importance of taking her profile on the international stage.

“It’s really important, I don’t just want to be (just) a jockey, I want to be the best that I can be so getting leg up on these international trips is amazing,” she added.

In the second race of the day, the $1 million STC 1351 Turf Sprint, Godolphin’s Space Blues claimed the $600,000 top prize, with Al-Adiyat racing-owned Dark Power coming in second and Prince Faisal bin Khaled’s Urban Icon in third.

Doyle was back riding Red Verdon at the highly anticipated Red Sea Turf Handicap, but a surprise victory went to Godolphin’s Gifts of Gold, ridden by Pat Cosgrove, with Spanish Mission and Secret Advisor — also owned by Godolphin — finishing second and third.

Gifts of Gold’s trainer Saeed Bin Suroor was delighted with the win and revealed that preparation for the race had been challenging for his horse.

“He’s big strong horse, and it wasn’t easy for him to lose some weight, it took him some time,” Bin Suroor said. “But he ran well. In the race today, I said if we can keep him second, it will be good for him. It suits him really well and the last two furlongs, I thought he had a chance and he finished really well.”

The trainer also highlighted a special relationship with Cosgrove.

“He’s good jockey, he’s done a good job for us in Australia, and in England and also in Germany, we’re happy,” Bin Suroor added.

On the Gifts of Gold he said: “We’ll take him back to Dubai and maybe run him in the Gold Cup, two miles, give him a chance.”

“I’m sure he will lose some weight.”

Topics: Saudi Cup 2021 Saudi Cup Horse Racing Saudi Arabia

Hollie Doyle makes history by becoming first female winner on Saudi Cup day

Hollie Doyle made history on Saturday by becoming the first female jockey to win a race on Saudi Cup day. (Reuters)
Hollie Doyle made history on Saturday by becoming the first female jockey to win a race on Saudi Cup day. (Reuters)
Updated 20 February 2021
Ali Khaled

Hollie Doyle makes history by becoming first female winner on Saudi Cup day

Hollie Doyle made history on Saturday by becoming the first female jockey to win a race on Saudi Cup day. (Reuters)
  • British jockey claimed the $1 million Neom Turf Cup, the 2021 Saudi Cup’s first race
Updated 20 February 2021
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Hollie Doyle made history on Saturday by becoming the first female jockey to win a race on Saudi Cup day when she stormed to victory in the $1 million Neom Turf Cup, the first race of the day.

At a rainswept King Abdulaziz Racecourse, Doyle’s victory on True Self got the action at the $30.5 million meeting off to a memorable start and there were also victories for the Dubai-owned Space Blues and Gifts of Gold of Godolphin.

At the International Jockeys Challenge on Friday, the early cloudy conditions had made way for sunshine by the time of the first of the afternoon races, but there would be no such respite on the day of the world’s richest horse race.

The conditions however did not seem to affect the brilliant Doyle, who came from behind with 100 meters left to win dramatically, with Channel Maker and Emirates Knight finishing in second and third respectively.

“The track’s beautiful, the dirt track rides great as does the turf,” Doyle said. “It’s obviously a huge privilege to be on the world stage with plenty of rides on a day like today. As a jockey, it’s what  I strive to do. I feel very lucky to be where I am today.

Doyle, who finished third in the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, also highlighted the importance of tasing her profile on the international stage.

“It’s really important, I don’t just want to be (just) a jockey, I want to be the best that I can be so getting leg up on these international trips is amazing,” she added.

In the second race of the day, the $1 million stc 1351 Turf Sprint, Godolphin’s Space Blues claimed the $600,000 top prize, with Al-Adiyat racing-owned Dark Power coming in second and Prince Faisal Bin Khaled Urban Icon in third.

“Absolutely delighted with that. We knew he was a class horse coming into the race and he had a lovely draw,” said winning trainer Charlie Appleby. “I could see (the ground) was a bit loose for him and our concern was that he might just spin a bit on it, but he’s come back on the bridle turning in like a class horse and put the race to bed at the right time. He travels for fun, watching the race there. I’ll be interested to see what William has to say because obviously Dubai World Cup night has to be taken into consideration.”

Doyle was back riding Red Verdon at the highly-anticipated Red Sea Turf Handicap, but a surprise victory went to Godolphin’s Gifts of Gold, ridden by Pat Cosgrove, with Spanish Mission and Secret Advisor — also owned by Godolphin — finishing second and third.

Gifts of Gold’s trainer Saeed Bin Suroor was delighted with the win and revealed that preparation for the race had been challenging for his horse.

“He’s big strong horse, and it wasn’t easy for him to lose some weight, it took him some time,” Bin Suroor said. “But he ran well. In the race today, I said if we can keep him second, it will be good for him. It suits him really well and the last two furlongs, I thought he had a chance and he finished really well.”

The trainer also highlighted a special relationship with Cosgrove.

“He’s good jockey, he’s done a good job for us in Australia, and in England and also in Germany, we’re happy,” Bin Suroor added.

On the Gifts of Gold he said: “We’ll take him back to Dubai and maybe run him in the Gold Cup, two miles, give him a chance.”

“I'm sure he will lose some weight.”

The fourth race of the day, - and first on dirt - the $1 million Jockey Club Local Handicap over 1,800, was won by Albathaly - owned by Prince Faisal Bin Khaled and ridden by Walter Ramos - ran away with the top prize ahead of Motakay’yef and Alaf’kham.

The richest Arabian race in the world, the $2 million Obaiya Arabian Classic over 2,000m (dirt), was next and it was won by an increasingly familiar face over the Saudi Cup weekend.

Adel Alfouraidi had finished second overall in the International Jockeys Challenge on Friday, and repeated his heroics by storming to victory on Mubasher Alkhalediah, with Mutwakel Alkhalediah coming in second, with Hajres in third.

“I thank god for this win, I cannot describe this feeling,” Alfouraidi said. “The race started very fast, but I took my time with this horse because I rode him before, and slowly I picked up the pace, and in the end it worked for me and we won.”

The sixth race, $1.5 million Al Rajhi Bank Saudi derby saw the first Japanese win of the night when Pink Kamehameha, ridden by Keita Tosaki, came home ahead of Cowan and New Treasure, to claim the $900,000 top prize.

After seeing his horse win for the second year running at the Saudi Cup, trainer Hideyuki Mori said that he wasn’t too confident coming into the race but the rainy conditions proved beneficial for Pink Kamehameha.

The penultimate race, The Riyadh Dirt Sprint sponsored by Saudi Arabian Airlines, run over 1,200m and worth $1.5 million, brought as second successive Japanese win, this time Copano Kicking, owned by Sachiaki Kobayashi.

Second place went to Matera Sky, owned by Tsuyoshi Ono - also of Japan - while Prince Faisal Bin Khaled’s Faz Zae.   

“It’s huge, this is a real international meeting,” said winning jockey William Buick. “You see horses and people from all over the world and they have great racing, at great racecourse and I think it’s one of the great nights of the year.”

Topics: Horse Racing Saudi Arabia Saudi Cup Saudi Cup 2021

Tennis-Osaka shines to claim second Australian Open crown

Tennis-Osaka shines to claim second Australian Open crown
Updated 20 February 2021
Reuters

Tennis-Osaka shines to claim second Australian Open crown

Tennis-Osaka shines to claim second Australian Open crown
  • Osaka, who won the 2019 tournament, offered Brady warm congratulations and thanked the fans at the trophy ceremony
  • U.S. Open champion Osaka played some way short of her best tennis
Updated 20 February 2021
Reuters
MELBOURNE: Naomi Osaka gave Jennifer Brady a lesson in Grand Slam tennis as she cruised to a 6-4 6-3 win to secure her second Australian Open title on Saturday and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game.
Osaka's victory over the 22nd-seeded American at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena gave the Japanese third seed her fourth major crown at the age of 23.
Fans hoping for a repeat of the pair's engrossing U.S. Open semi-final last year were left disappointed as Brady froze in the spotlight of her first Grand Slam final.
U.S. Open champion Osaka played some way short of her best tennis and joined Brady in contributing to a dour, error-strewn first set.
But she settled to clinch six straight games, roaring to a 4-0 lead in the second before serving out the match to love.
A big serve sealed it, causing Brady to fire a forehand return long, and Osaka held her racket over her head and beamed in an understated celebration.
Osaka, who won the 2019 tournament, offered Brady warm congratulations and thanked the fans at the trophy ceremony.
"When we played in the semis of the U.S. Open, a couple of months ago, and I told everyone that 'Listen you're going to be a problem'. And I was right," said Osaka, who will be world number two when the rankings are updated.
"It feels really incredible for me. I didn't play my last Grand Slam with fans so just to have this energy it really means a lot."
On a cool and breezy night at Rod Laver Arena, Osaka warmed up with two aces as she served out the opening game to love but the blazing start fizzled out in a stream of errors from both players.
Grappling with early nerves, Brady dropped serve after two double-faults but quickly broke back when Osaka double-faulted to gift a break point.
Brady breathed some life into the contest at 4-4, luring Osaka in with a drop-shot, then scrambling forward to retrieve and lob her for break point.
Osaka cancelled it nervelessly with an imperious forehand winner launched from the baseline.
Brady kept offering Osaka gifts from her racket.
Serving to stay in the set at 5-4, she double-faulted then slapped a wild forehand over the baseline to cough up set point.
Brady fired down a huge serve that Osaka could only return short, then stepped in to pound what should have been a simple forehand winner straight into the net.
The crowd groaned and Brady went to her chair ashen-faced.
Osaka stepped up the pressure, breaking Brady again after setting up the chance with a sumptuous crosscourt backhand winner.
She charged on to a 4-0 lead before Brady belatedly conjured some resistance to break Osaka against the flow of play.
The American clawed back to 5-3 but bowed out as she started, smashing wild returns to allow Osaka to serve out the match without trouble.
Although it was a tough first Grand Slam final for Brady, she broke new ground in a remarkable run after being one of the 72 players unable to train during their two-week hard quarantine in the lead-up.
"First I would like to congratulate Naomi on another Grand Slam title," said the 25-year-old.
"She's such an inspiration to us all and what she's doing for the game is amazing and getting the sport out there and I hope young girls at home are watching and are inspired by what she's doing."

Judoka who fled Iran over Israeli matchup wins silver in Tel Aviv Grand Slam

Judoka who fled Iran over Israeli matchup wins silver in Tel Aviv Grand Slam
Iranian-born Mongolian judoka Saeid Mollaei (white) competes against Uzbekistan's Sharofiddin Boltaboev during the finals of the men's under 81kg category of Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2021. (AFP)
Updated 20 February 2021
AFP

Judoka who fled Iran over Israeli matchup wins silver in Tel Aviv Grand Slam

Judoka who fled Iran over Israeli matchup wins silver in Tel Aviv Grand Slam
  • Saeid Mollaei, a 2018 judo world champion, fled Iran for Germany after saying Iranian authorities had put pressure on him to drop out of the 2019 world championships in Tokyo
Updated 20 February 2021
AFP

TEL AVIV: An Iranian judoka who fled his country after ignoring orders to drop out of a match in 2019 to avoid facing an Israeli won a silver medal on Friday at an international tournament in Israel.
Saeid Mollaei, a 2018 judo world champion, fled Iran for Germany after saying Iranian authorities had put pressure on him to drop out of the 2019 world championships in Tokyo to avoid a potential final round against Israeli contender Sagi Muki.
Mollaei, who refused to pull out and reached the semifinal in Tokyo, gained refugee status in Germany and later became a citizen of Mongolia, which he represented at the International Judo Federation’s Tel Aviv Grand Slam.
“I compete for Mongolia. I don’t compete for Iran ... I play sports. I have always been an athlete, never political,” Mollaei told Israeli public broadcaster Kansas
Mollaei advanced to the contest finals in the 81kg category after winning matches against contenders from Azerbaijan, Italy and Germany. Audience members at the contest cheered and applauded his victories.
In the two-stage final round, Mollaei won the silver medal after beating Russia’s Aslan Lappinagov but then losing to Uzbekistan’s Sharofiddin Boltaboev, who took gold.
Speaking with reporters after the contest, with a silver medal around his neck, Mollaei told reporters, in English, that “Israeli people (are) very friendly, and have a good heart.”
Iran, which has refused to recognize Israel since Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979, was banned indefinitely from international judo competition after the Mollaei incident.
Arash Mir Ismaili, head of Iran’s judo federation, told the official IRNA news agency on Tuesday that Mollaei had “turned (his) back on the ideals of the regime and the country’s goals ... which is shameful.”
Muki, who won the world title in Tokyo and is competing in Tel Aviv, posted a photo on Twitter of the two of them smiling together, captioned with the words “Welcome brother,” and the Israeli, Iranian and Mongolian flags.
Muki was knocked out of the contest on Friday after losing his first match to Sami Chouchi of Belarus.
Some 421 competitors from 60 countries are competing in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam, organizers said. Competitors arriving from foreign countries were given special exemptions from a travel ban imposed by Israel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: Iran Israel judo Judoka

Real Madrid hit by Benzema injury ahead of Atalanta match

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema during the warm up before the match between Real Madrid and Valencia on Feb. 14, 2021. (REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema during the warm up before the match between Real Madrid and Valencia on Feb. 14, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 19 February 2021
AFP

Real Madrid hit by Benzema injury ahead of Atalanta match

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema during the warm up before the match between Real Madrid and Valencia on Feb. 14, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 19 February 2021
AFP

MADRID: Karim Benzema could miss Real Madrid’s Champions League game against Atalanta next week after Zinedine Zidane confirmed the striker was injured on Thursday.

Benzema missed training on Friday morning and Zidane said he will not travel with the team for Saturday’s La Liga game away at Real Valladolid.

The club have not yet confirmed the specifics of the problem.

“He won’t be with us tomorrow,” said Zidane in a press conference on Friday.

“He has a problem and because it came up yesterday he won’t be there tomorrow. We’ll see for next week.”

Madrid might cope without Benzema against Valladolid but his absence for the trip to Bergamo in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday would be a huge blow.

The Frenchman has scored 17 times in all competitions this season and has netted in his last two consecutive matches.

“We know what Karim gives us and how important he is for us,” said Zidane.

“But we have to deal with this and get him back as soon as possible, like the others.”

Real Madrid have been plagued by injury problems in recent weeks with Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola, Fede Valverde and Rodrygo also likely to miss Saturday’s trip to the Jose Zorilla Stadium.

Madrid sit six points behind Atletico Madrid in La Liga, having played a game more than their city rivals.

Zidane was also asked on Friday about Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, following the duo’s superb outings in the Champions League this week.

In particular, Real Madrid have been regularly linked with a move for Mbappe, whose PSG contract expires in June 2022.

“I watch all the games and I like to see great things like any fan,” said Zidane.

“They are both very good and very young, players of the present and the future. Whether I prefer one or the other, I won’t say, everyone has their own preferences.”

Topics: champions league Karim Benzema real madrid

