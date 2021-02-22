Local firewood sellers arrested in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Special Forces for Environmental Security (SFES) seized 1,075 tons of local firewood for sale in Riyadh, from five Bangladeshi and a Sudanese resident.
This is a violation of the Pastures and Forests Law, which forbids cutting down trees, and a violation of instructions that forbid the selling and transportation of local firewood.
The seizure came within the framework of the campaign by the Ministry of Interior, represented by SFES and supporting security agencies, and in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, to follow up on the marketing, selling or moving of local firewood in cities and governorates, and what is published on electronic platforms in this respect.
Maj. Raed Al-Maliki, spokesman for SFES, said that violators have been referred to the relevant authorities to complete procedures against them, in coordination with the relevant security sectors.
The seized firewood was handed to the appropriate authorities at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
Al-Maliki called on citizens and residents to report environmental violations on 911, the unified number in Makkah and Riyadh, and on 996 and 999 in other areas of the Kingdom.
