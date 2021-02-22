You are here

Saudi defense ministry workers to receive COVID-19 jab amid case surge

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated a new coronavirus vaccination center at the King Salman Armed Forces Hospital in Tabuk on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated a new coronavirus vaccination center at Prince Sultan Military Medical City in the capital Riyadh on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated a new coronavirus vaccination center at Prince Sultan Military Medical City in the capital Riyadh on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated a new coronavirus vaccination center at Prince Sultan Military Medical City in the capital Riyadh on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated 16 new coronavirus vaccination centers in various regions of the Kingdom on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated a new coronavirus vaccination center at Prince Sultan Military Medical City in the capital Riyadh on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated a new coronavirus vaccination center at the King Fahd Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated a new coronavirus vaccination center at the King Fahd Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated 16 new coronavirus vaccination centers in various regions of the Kingdom on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi defense ministry workers to receive COVID-19 jab amid case surge

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated 16 new coronavirus vaccination centers in various regions of the Kingdom on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (SPA)
  • The Kingdom said 318 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 174
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated 16 new coronavirus vaccination centers in military hospitals throughout the Kingdom on Monday.
Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Ameri, director of public administration for medical services at the Armed Forces, said: “The centers come as a starting point for a campaign to vaccinate targeted groups of employees at the ministry and their families in various regions of the Kingdom.”
Saudi Arabia recorded five new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of deaths to 6,466.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 327 new confirmed cases in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 375,333 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,455 remain active and 497 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 174, followed by the Eastern Province with 69, Makkah 31, Qassim 16, and Madinah with six cases.
The ministry also said that 318 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 366,412.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to health measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce said it has increased inspection rounds by 10 percent compared with the previous week, which resulted in a 12 percent increase in violation detections.
The ministry said it recorded 836 violations during inspections. Businesses were fined SR10,000 ($2,666), while individuals were handed SR5,000 fines.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 111 million people globally, and the death toll has reached about 2.46 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Ameri Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health saudi ministry of defense Saudi armed forces Saudi ministry of commerce Coronavirus vaccine

Defense show headquarters unveiled in Riyadh

Defense show headquarters unveiled in Riyadh
The venue will feature a special runway to display military aircraft. (SPA)
Defense show headquarters unveiled in Riyadh

Defense show headquarters unveiled in Riyadh
  • The venue has been designed to serve as a platform to showcase all the latest equipment available in the industry
RIYADH: The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) on Monday unveiled the headquarters of the World Defense Show to be held in Riyadh on March 6-9, 2022.
The design of the facility has been inspired by the Kingdom’s traditional architecture.
Sean Ormrod, CEO of the show, said the venue has been designed to serve as a platform to showcase all the latest equipment available in the industry and ensure the safety and security of the participants. The venue will feature a special runway to display military aircraft.

 

Topics: General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI)

E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh

E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh
Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani. (SPA)
E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh

E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh
  • The center’s portal enables clients to interact with a smart chatbot
RIYADH: Justice Minister Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani on Monday inaugurated the electronic platforms of the Justice Training Center.
It includes the center’s online portal, a training platform, and a mobile app.
“The training e-platform provides extensive training solutions, including automated communication, training management, and electronic tests,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement.
“It aims to boost the center’s efficiency and users experience. The center’s portal enables clients to interact with a smart chatbot,” it added.


 

 

 

Topics: Saudi justice ministry

Industry heavyweight Burak Cakmak appointed head of Saudi Arabia’s fashion commission

Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year. (AFP/File Photo)
Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year. (AFP/File Photo)
Industry heavyweight Burak Cakmak appointed head of Saudi Arabia’s fashion commission

Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York
LONDON: Saudi Arabia has appointed Burak Cakmak to lead the Kingdom’s Fashion Commission, the Ministry of Culture announced on Monday.

A heavyweight of the industry, Cakmak will become the commission’s CEO and has been tasked with managing, organizing and developing the fashion sector in Saudi Arabia.

In his role, he will also look to encourage financing and investment into the Saudi fashion industry as well as defining the sector’s laws and regulations, alongside supporting local professionals and entrepreneurs while also developing educational and professional programs.

Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year.

He has also has held numerous high-profile leadership positions at major industrial companies, as well as acting as sustainability consultant at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Cakmak attended the Fashion Futures conference in Riyadh last month, which included the first large-scale runway show to be held in the Kingdom at Tuwaiq Palace.

The Fashion Commission is one of 11 bodies established by the Ministry of Culture in order to manage and promote the Saudi cultural sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture Fashion Commission Burak Cakmak

Emperor Naruhito faces the media in build up to his 61st birthday

Emperor Naruhito faces the media in build up to his 61st birthday
Emperor Naruhito faces the media in build up to his 61st birthday

Emperor Naruhito faces the media in build up to his 61st birthday
  • The emperor will be unable to interact and talk with members of the public this year due to coronavirus restrictions
TOKYO: In anticipation of his 61st birthday on Feb. 23, Emperor Naruhito of Japan responded to questions from the media about the Imperial family, the pandemic and the situation in Japan.

When asked about the coronavirus pandemic, he said: “In the history of Japan, there have been many difficult times such as natural disasters and the spread of epidemics. Emperor Shomu, who created the Great Buddha of Nara with a desire to calm an unstable world, sought an end to the plague by looking back to past emperors. Beginning with Emperor Saga in the Heian period, successive emperors such as Emperor Go-Nara and Emperor Shomucho wanted to be close to the people. I think that spirit is still relevant today. I think that the basics of the Imperial family are to always wish for the happiness of the people and to share the pain of the people.

“In terms of thinking about the people and being close to them, it is very important to pay attention to and encourage those who have been affected by disaster, the disabled and the elderly, and those who have been doing their best for society and people. It is a natural feeling for (Empress) Masako and I, and I think it is an important duty for the imperial family. For the past year, we have been at the mercy of the coronavirus. I would like to express my deepest condolences to those who have lost family or friends.”

The emperor thanked medical staff for their efforts and said he was happy a vaccine was now available. He added that it was particularly painful when people died on their own or by their own hand, and expressed the hope that something could be done to prevent this. He himself said he was sad that he was unable to connect with the people due to the virus, but was happy to greet people via the internet.

“We were able to convey our feelings to the people by video message,” he added. “It is a great discovery to find new possibilities in online activities. Online may have some challenges, but I would like to continue to utilize it in a way that suits the situation.”

In response to questions about his family, the emperor commented on the condition of Empress Masako, who reportedly has been suffering from stress in recent years.

“Masako has some difficulties in getting in shape due to restrictions on activities as a result of the spread of the coronavirus,” the emperor said. “Masako is still in the process of recovery. Her physical condition is not stable and after a big event her tiredness tends to remain for a while. She wants to continue to steadily improve and do what she can without overdoing it. Masako is an important person who supports my daily activities, and she is a good counselor both publicly and privately.”

Referring to his daughter Princess Aiko, the emperor responded: “Aiko, who became a university student from April of last year, continues to take classes online due to the effects of the new coronavirus, but when she first went to university last fall, she said, ‘I gained new knowledge at university.’ There are quite a lot of tasks in the online class, and Aiko is working hard on each one, which seems to be difficult, but I think that the teachers who prepare the class take a lot of trouble. I hope that Aiko will lead a meaningful student life. Aiko usually does some exercise outdoors when she has time, but she spends a lot of time at home, so we, her family, value the time to have fun and get together.”

When asked about allowing females to be included in the line of succession to the imperial throne, the emperor was reminded of the customs of European royal families. However, he refused to be drawn into anything other than a diplomatic answer. Without a male heir, the next in line to the throne will be his brother, Crown Prince Akishino, and the Imperial line will then pass to his son, Prince Hisahito.

“I am well aware of the situation in European royal families,” the Emperor replied. “However, as I said last year, I would like to refrain from mentioning matters related to the system.”

Topics: Emperor Naruhito Japan Japan National Day

Imperial birthday celebrations from past to present

Imperial birthday celebrations from past to present
Imperial birthday celebrations from past to present

Imperial birthday celebrations from past to present
  • This year, like many events, the celebration will not play out in the usual way
DUBAI: The Japanese emperor’s birthday has long been celebrated within Japan and beyond, but the festivities surrounding it have been redefined due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, like many events, the celebration will not play out in the usual way. Traditionally, members of the public would take part in the event by visiting the palace, where they would offer good wishes to the emperor and sign a guest book — a practice that dates back to 1948. 

Given the restrictions in place, members of the public will not be able to enter the palace gates this year, but in previous years it was common for the emperor and members of the imperial family to address visitors from the balcony of the palace. 

This caution will also extend to the Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia, which has opted to upload a special page on their website that will include the ambassador’s message.

Emperor Naruhito’s 60th birthday, celebrated on Feb. 23, was honored last year at the Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia at an event attended by diplomats, government officials, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz and Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Uemura Tsukasa.

Last year, Uemura’s opening speech was in Arabic, highlighting the growing relations between Japan and Saudi Arabia.

This bond was epitomized by the prince and Uemura jointly cutting the ceremonial cake featuring the flags of both countries.

Japanese cuisine including tempura, yakisoba, sushi and maki was served, and a traditional Japanese dance was performed.

Prior to Naruhito ascending to the throne on May 1, 2019 — becoming the 126th Japanese emperor — the birthday of his father, Emperor Akihito, was commemorated on Dec. 23.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia demonstrated its respect by hosting a reception for the emperor’s 82nd birthday at the residence of the consul general of Japan in Jeddah.

The consul-general’s spoke of a “deep friendship” between the two countries, founded on “mutual respect and appreciation between the Japanese imperial family and the Saudi royal family.” Children singing the anthems of both countries added to the occasion.

This national holiday, referred to as Tenno Tanjobi, traditionally features a congratulatory ceremony, a luncheon hosted by the emperor and empress, as well as a tea reception to receive birthday greetings from special invitees. Diet members, the prime minister, speaker and vice-speaker of the House of Representatives, president and vice president of the House of Councillors and ministers of state attend the luncheon, while the tea reception is held primarily to welcome diplomatic missions in Japan.

Historically, members of the imperial family would not appear before the people gathered outside but this shifted in 1950 when Emperor Showa and Empress Kojun made their first appearance.

The opportunity for palace visits during the holiday would attract an influx of people. In 2016 about 38,588 people attended Emperor Akihito’s birthday celebration, and this number rose to 82,850 in 2018.

Despite this year’s restricted circumstances, the sentiment behind the emperor’s birthday celebrations remains unchanged. It encapsulates Japan’s rich culture, history and dedication to tradition, while also reinforcing the bond between Japan and Saudi Arabia that remains strong despite the unpredictability of the global landscape.

Topics: saudi-japan JAPANESE EMPEROR NARUHITO Japan National Day

