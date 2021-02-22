Saudi defense ministry workers to receive COVID-19 jab amid case surge

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense inaugurated 16 new coronavirus vaccination centers in military hospitals throughout the Kingdom on Monday.
Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Ameri, director of public administration for medical services at the Armed Forces, said: “The centers come as a starting point for a campaign to vaccinate targeted groups of employees at the ministry and their families in various regions of the Kingdom.”
Saudi Arabia recorded five new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of deaths to 6,466.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 327 new confirmed cases in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 375,333 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,455 remain active and 497 in critical condition.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (327) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (5) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (318) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (366,412) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/5JtyflYdos
— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 22, 2021
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 174, followed by the Eastern Province with 69, Makkah 31, Qassim 16, and Madinah with six cases.
The ministry also said that 318 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 366,412.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to health measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce said it has increased inspection rounds by 10 percent compared with the previous week, which resulted in a 12 percent increase in violation detections.
The ministry said it recorded 836 violations during inspections. Businesses were fined SR10,000 ($2,666), while individuals were handed SR5,000 fines.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 111 million people globally, and the death toll has reached about 2.46 million.