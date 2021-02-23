Medvedev cracks top three as Karatsev soars 72 places

2021 Diriyah E-Prix to launch Formula E season with biggest driver lineup yet

With the Diriyah E-Prix double-header of night races set to launch the seventh season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, we look at the 24 drivers from 12 teams taking to the grid on Feb. 26 and 27.

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler – Germany

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler has confirmed Lucas di Grassi and Rene Rast as its driver line-up for season seven.

The 2016/17 Formula E champion Di Grassi is heading into his seventh Formula E season with Audi, and is one of the championship’s most successful drivers, having completed 69 races, bagged a record 796 points and 32 trips up the podium steps — including 10 race wins.

BMW i Andretti Motorsport – Germany

BMW i Andretti Motorsport has selected rookie Jake Dennis to partner Max Guenther in the championship, with the team citing impressive test and simulator sessions as a key factor in the decision.

The 25-year-old Dennis caught the eye of the team during an intensive selection process, having contested the DTM in 2019 and secured Aston Martin’s best result of the season.

Guenther sealed victory in just his third race for the team back in Santiago, becoming the youngest race winner in Formula E history in the process.

Envision Virgin Racing – UK

Envision Virgin Racing has announced that reigning Japanese Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy will step into the fold alongside Robin Frijns for the season, off the back of achieving the triple crown of Japanese motorsport, aged just 25.

Frijns is now embarking on his third season with Envision Virgin Racing, as he ended season 6 on a high in Berlin with four Super Pole appearances and a pair of podiums on the way to 12th in the drivers’ table.

Dragon/Penske Autosport – US

The team will run with Sergio Sette Camara and Nico Mueller making their return.

Brazilian single-seater hotshot Camara continues with the team for the 2020/21 season, stepping up for a full-time role after an impressive performance in the Marrakesh Rookie Test and following his substitute drive at the six-race finale in Berlin.

DS TECHEETAH – China

After clinching the drivers’ and teams’ titles at the end of a spectacular season six, DS TECHEETAH is looking to assert its authority again in Formula E’s first campaign as an FIA World Championship, with reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa returning alongside double champion Jean-Eric Vergne in 2020/21 season.

With six seasons under his belt, reigning champion da Costa is one of competition’s most experienced drivers, while Vergne made history after becoming the first back-to-back champion in Formula E following his title-winning campaigns in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Mahindra Racing – India

Mahindra Racing have confirmed the signing of Alexander Sims for this season, after announcing that Jerome D’Ambrosio will leave the team following the conclusion of season six.

The 32-year-old Brit has been involved with Formula E since its inception in 2014, first as a test and reserve driver before securing a race seat for season five with BMW i Andretti Motorsport.

His new teammate Alex Lynn returned to the championship for the second half of the 2019/20 season in Berlin, taking the vacant seat at Mahindra Racing.

Mercedes-Benz EQ – Germany

Mercedes-Benz EQ heads into its second season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with an unchanged line-up as Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries partner once again to pilot the Silver Arrow 02.

The German team secured a pair of podiums in the season-opening Saudi Arabia double-header from Diriyah and laid down a marker for the rest with that dominant display in round 11 as the team came home third in the teams’ table.

Nio 333 – UK

NIO 333 has confirmed that Tom Blomqvist will join Oliver Turvey for their tilt at the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

After joining the championship just in time for the 2014/15 season finale in London, Turvey has since become a long-standing member of the NIO 333 Formula E Team line-up.

Tom Blomqvist jumped in at Jaguar Racing for rounds 10 and 11 in season six, and caught the eye of the NIO 333 Formula E Team’s after his impressive performance.

Nissan e.dams – Japan

Nissan e.dams has confirmed the retention of its driver line-up for the third consecutive season, with Sebastien Buemiand Oliver Rowland lining up once again for the Japanese marque.

Buemi racked up six consecutive Super Pole qualifying appearances in season six, with a best result of second in Berlin. Rowland, meanwhile, took a breakthrough first victory at the penultimate race of the season to come home fifth overall, just a point behind his teammate.

Panasonic Jaguar Racing – UK

A race winner in every season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Sam Bird will join Panasonic Jaguar Racing for season seven after leaving Envision Virgin Racing at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old is one of a select group of drivers to have competed in every Formula E race since the series’ inception in 2014, tallying nine wins including the first round of Diriyah E-Prix in 2018/2019 season, 18 podiums, five pole positions and five fastest laps to date.

Kiwi racer Mitch Evans remains with the British motorsport outfit for his fifth campaign in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Tag Heuer Porsche – Germany

Pascal Wehrlein will contest the 2020/2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for TAG Heuer Porsche, with the 25-year-old joining Andre Lotterer in for season seven, replacing Neel Jani.

2020/21 will see Lotterer build on the experience gained in the Porsche 99X Electric and is joined by new recruit Wehrlein as they challenge for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title.

Venturi Racing – Monaco

Norman Nato joins Edoardo Mortara at ROKiT Venturi Racing for the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the Monegasque team promoting its long-time test and simulator driver to a full race seat for season seven, replacing Brazilian motorsport legend Felipe Massa.

Nato came third in both the 2018 European Le Mans Series and the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship, including a second-placed finish in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. Season seven marks Mortara's fourth year with the team.