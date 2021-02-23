You are here

  • Home
  • Medvedev cracks top three as Karatsev soars 72 places

Medvedev cracks top three as Karatsev soars 72 places

Medvedev cracks top three as Karatsev soars 72 places
Daniil Medvedev
Short Url

https://arab.news/mh8c9

Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

Medvedev cracks top three as Karatsev soars 72 places

Medvedev cracks top three as Karatsev soars 72 places
  • Medvedev finished runner-up at a Grand Slam for the second time
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

PARIS: Daniil Medvedev broke into the top three for the first time in Monday’s ATP rankings, while Russian compatriot Aslan Karatsev shot up 72 places after his shock run to the Australian Open semifinals.

Medvedev finished runner-up at a Grand Slam for the second time as he was swept aside by top-ranked Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final in Melbourne, the Serb collecting his 18th major title.

Former US Open finalist Medvedev switched spots with Dominic Thiem, who slipped to fourth after he was demolished by Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the last 16.

Bulgarian Dimitrov returned to the top 20 but the biggest move was Karatsev, a qualifier who became the first man in the Open era to reach the semi-finals of a major on a main draw debut.

Karatsev, 27, rose from 114th to 42nd after knocking out three seeds before his dream run was ended by Djokovic in the last four.

The win reinforced Djokovic’s status as world number one, guaranteeing he will mark his 311th week there as of March 8, surpassing Roger Federer’s record of 310.

Topics: ATP Daniil Medvedev Australian Open

Related

Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open
Sport
Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open
Medvedev in 5, finally, advances to 4th round in Australia
Sport
Medvedev in 5, finally, advances to 4th round in Australia

Fantasy soccer game offers up inside info, vexing Villa coach

Fantasy soccer game offers up inside info, vexing Villa coach
Updated 23 February 2021
AP

Fantasy soccer game offers up inside info, vexing Villa coach

Fantasy soccer game offers up inside info, vexing Villa coach
  • The absence of Jack Grealish proved to be a major blow for Aston Villa in its 2-1 loss to Leicester on Sunday
Updated 23 February 2021
AP

LONDON: If a Premier League team wants the inside track on an opponent’s injury status ahead of a game, there’s an online resource it can increasingly lean on to get crucial information.

The Fantasy Premier League soccer competition.

The absence of Jack Grealish proved to be a major blow for Aston Villa in its 2-1 loss to Leicester on Sunday, though an injury to the England midfielder had been extensively trailed ahead of the game via chat on social media — specifically by participants of the fantasy game played by more than 8 million people worldwide.

That’s because it had been flagged up to the so-called “FPL community” on Twitter on Friday that three Villa players — Matt Targett, Conor Hourihane and Neil Taylor — had taken Grealish out of their team ahead of the latest round of Premier League matches. As, indeed, had one of Villa’s scouts and its first-team performance analyst.

Maybe it was just coincidence but, sure enough, when the lineups for the Villa-Leicester game were published an hour before kickoff, Grealish’s name was conspicuous by its absence.

Villa manager Dean Smith spoke after the game about his unhappiness that speculation about an injury to Grealish — the team’s captain and star player — had spilled out before the game.

“I was made aware that it came out on social media outlining he wasn’t going to play,” Smith said, “and, if it’s coming out of our training ground, I will find out where that’s coming from and reprimand who it’s coming from.”

Smith said he was sure Leicester had been given a “leg up” by knowing about a potential injury to Grealish.

“We’ll certainly get to the bottom of this,” he said.

It’s not the first time this season that Premier League players have offered up clues about injuries to teammates through the medium of Fantasy Premier League.

Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson transferred teammate Sadio Mane out of his team before a league match against West Ham on Jan. 31. Mane didn’t play in the game because of a minor injury.

Just last week, Leeds defender Liam Cooper got rid of a teammate, left back Gjanni Alioski, from his FPL squad. It was, therefore, no surprise to see Alioski lose his place in the Leeds starting lineup for the 1-0 loss at Wolverhampton on Friday.

The perks of the job, or a form of insider trading in a game that is free to enter?

Either way, there’s no doubt the fantasy game has entered the mainstream in recent years, with Premier League clubs tweeting about prices given to the players for an FPL season and even providing interviews of players suggesting who might the best picks from their teams.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has even bemoaned his fantasy choices in post-match interviews after scoring goals against Leicester and Crystal Palace over the past month.

Following his goal and two assists in Leeds’ 3-1 win at Leicester on Jan. 31, Bamford told the BBC: “Do you know what, I flippin’ took myself off captain. So I’m fuming.”

He was referring to players in FPL getting double points if they are captained.

Then, after he scored his 100th career goal in a 2-0 win over Palace on Feb. 8, Bamford said: “I captained myself. Let me tell you after I missed that one in the first half, I was kicking myself so I’m glad I scored.”

Topics: Aston Villa english Premier League

Related

Aston Villa sign Egypt winger Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan
Sport
Aston Villa sign Egypt winger Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan
West Ham up to fourth as troubled Spurs crash again
Sport
West Ham up to fourth as troubled Spurs crash again

From the streets to international level, cricket thrives in Saudi Arabia’s South Asian communities

From the streets to international level, cricket thrives in Saudi Arabia’s South Asian communities
Updated 22 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

From the streets to international level, cricket thrives in Saudi Arabia’s South Asian communities

From the streets to international level, cricket thrives in Saudi Arabia’s South Asian communities
  • For years, South Asian expatriates have taken part in self-organised matches on Saudi streets
  • Organized cricket has, however, existed for much longer in Saudi Arabia.
Updated 22 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Take a drive through Riyadh’s Hai Al Wizarat or Al Nassem neighborhoods and, chances are, you’ll come across kids playing seemingly impromptu games of street cricket.

But these games have a storied heritage across Saudi Arabia’s parking lots and roads.

For years, South Asian expatriates have taken part in these self-organised matches on the streets of Riyadh, Jeddah and in other Saudi cities. Wherever Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis go, it seems they take cricket with them.

Saudi Arabia is home to millions of residents from that cricket-mad part of the world, so it is only natural that street cricket thrives among these communities.

One of the organizations playing an important role in the rise of the game’s popularity at community level in recent years is the GK International Indian Sports Club (GKIISC) in Riyadh.

“The growth of cricket in the Kingdom is an inspirational story,” Dr. Gayas Ahmed Sattar, GKIISC president, told Arab News. “Saudi Arabia has a large expatriate community from major cricket-playing nations like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. People from these countries carry cricket in their bags wherever they go.”

The spread of the game in Saudi Arabia started decades ago at street level and later developed to include first-class cricket, he said. “Many clubs and associations helped in this journey. Now, Saudi Arabia has a national cricket team which is starting to make its mark at the international level.”

When Sattar co-founded the GKIISC with Mohammed Kaleem a decade ago, it was to translate interest at street level to organized participation.

“Our club organized the Mash Cup in 2010 and later started a major cricketing event every year called ‘Youm Al-Watani Cup,’ played as a tribute to our second homeland Saudi Arabia on Saudi National Day,” Sattar said. “The GKIISC cricket journey has taken it to professional level, when A-level teams of the Riyadh Cricket Association took part under the supervision of the Saudi Cricket Centre.”

COVID-19 restrictions permitting, the club is looking for potential events to launch later this year.

Organized cricket has, however, existed for much longer than that in Saudi Arabia.

The Riyadh Cricket Association (RCA) is a non-profit body that was formed in 1980 to promote the game in the region. Its membership comprises players from all walks of life: Engineers, bankers, corporate managers, and other sports enthusiasts.

“Since its formation it has been successful in bringing cricket as a game among the Saudis and expatriates working in the region, which was only possible by the support of RCA Patron-in-Chief Prince General Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Nasser Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud,” reads a statement on RCA’s Facebook page.

The RCA is also associated with the Saudi Cricket Centre, which has been affiliated with the International Cricket Council since 2003.

Tournaments come in the T20 and 40-over formats, and include the Prince Abdulaziz Bin Nasser Trophy and events between the RCA and other regional associations.

One Pakistani spoke of his love for the game, which was nurtured in the schoolyards and streets of Riyadh.

“It came from my father, he used to play cricket with a lot of passion, but sadly he is no longer with us,” said Abdul Qadir Abdulkarim Khan, who has represented Saudi Arabia as a teenager and played at senior levels too. “But his team, Pak Shaheen, has been here for the last 30 years. He played cricket in the early days of the game in Saudi Arabia and was also designated as the senior vice president of the RCA and senior adviser at the Riyadh Cricket League. His legacy of playing cricket is close to my heart.”

Organised cricket has provided much-needed health benefits over the last year, even in a limited way.

“If we are following standard operating procedure and playing the game it keeps us healthy,” said Khan. “It further makes our immune system stronger, which is important especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a message circulated in Urdu, Arabic and English, the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation advised the management of all regional associations to closely observe COVID-19 protocols, Khan added.

He has seen the game rise in popularity beyond the traditional South Asian base to include Saudis as well.

“It started with expatriates playing the game and now a lot of Saudi youths are also taking part in Jeddah and other cities, and I am very much hopeful of them representing Saudi Arabia at an international level one day.”

Faiz Al-Najdi, from Pakistan, also has a passion for street cricket. He said it was a favorite pastime for people in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. “The love for the game is the same for expatriates from these countries living here in the Kingdom. I have been associated with the RCA for many years, and I have witnessed the love, passion and enthusiasm for the game grow among the young and old alike.”

The pandemic has meant that cricket at all levels is being played in a more restricted manner although, when things return to normal, there will be an eager community raring to go.

“I love to play cricket,” said Bangaldeshi Suhan Khan. “I simply enjoy playing on my off-days, my friends and I gather at nearby grounds to play. Due to the pandemic, things are not the same, but we are looking forward and waiting for things to improve so that we can return back to the ground and play our favorite game.”

For thousands of other cricket lovers who call Saudi Arabia their home, that day cannot come soon enough.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia

Related

Howzat: Saudi Arabia pads up for record cricket contest
Sport
Howzat: Saudi Arabia pads up for record cricket contest

Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open

Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open
Updated 22 February 2021
AFP

Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open

Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open
  • Serb overpowered the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to end the Russian’s unbeaten run at 20 matches
Updated 22 February 2021
AFP

MELBOURNE: Peerless world No. 1 Novak Djokovic demolished Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title and extend his record-breaking reign at Melbourne Park Sunday.

Djokovic overpowered the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in front of 7,400 fans on Rod Laver Arena to end the Russian’s unbeaten run at 20 matches.

In winning a third straight Australian Open for the second time, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title to move within two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have 20 each, while denying Medvedev his first.

Rarely has a player been so dominant at a single tournament with the Serb’s record-extending ninth title moving him past Federer’s eight at Wimbledon but still a long way behind the 13 Nadal has won at Roland Garros.

But it was a rollercoaster ride to get there, with Djokovic dropping five sets en route to the final and battling an abdominal injury that nearly forced him to pull out after the third round.

Despite admitting it was a gamble to keep playing, with a risk the injury could get worse and affect the rest of his season, the 33-year-old chose to continue and it paid off.

“Thanks to this court, the Rod Laver Arena, I love you each year more and more — the love affair keeps going,” said a relieved Djokovic, while paying tribute to Medvedev.

“Daniil, a class act, great guy and great person,” he said.

“I really like him off the court ... but on court he’s definitely one of the toughest players I have ever faced in my life.

“It’s a matter of time till you hold a Grand Slam.”

Djokovic’s speech to the crowd came after Tennis Australia chair Jayne Hrdlicka was booed for mentioning the COVID vaccine and the Victorian government.

The unusual scenes came at the end of a tournament that was delayed three weeks over the coronavirus and had to bar fans for five days when state authorities ordered a snap lockdown.

Medvedev, 25, is one of the smartest players on tour, keeping his opponents guessing with his flat and low groundstrokes, changing up the pace and angles, as he blends impenetrable defense with opportunistic offense.

But the Serb, who held a 4-3 head-to-head record against him but had lost three of the previous four, had his measure.

“It’s never easy to find words when you have just lost the final of a Grand Slam,” said Medvedev.

“But congrats Novak and his team. I mean, nine Grand Slams in Australia and 18 total is amazing and probably not the last one.”

“I really wanted to make this match long and more entertaining, but today was not the day,” he added.

In front of a pro-Djokovic crowd, Medvedev overcooked two forehands on his opening service game then sent one into the net to hand the Serb the first break points, then a wild backhand saw him immediately on the back foot.

Djokovic consolidated with a serve to love before the Russian finally got off the mark with a wobbly hold for 1-3. But then a failed drop shot and net volley from the top seed allowed the Russian to break back.

Long rallies ensued and it went with serve until some brilliant groundstrokes from Djokovic earned three break points at 6-5. Medvedev saved two but not the third to lose the opening set.

Undeterred, the tall, pencil-thin Russian kept coming and dialed up the pressure to break Djokovic’s opening serve in set two, only for the Serb to immediately strike back.

Djokovic won three games in a row, despite the disruption of two fans being ejected in an apparent refugee protest, as he took control.

He raced to a 5-2 lead with Medvedev smashing his racquet in frustration as the set and the championship began slipping away.

Deflated, Medvedev dropped his opening serve in set three and never looked like finding a way back as Djokovic, in his 28th Grand Slam final compared to the Russian’s second, drew on his experience to close out the match, dropping to the court in celebration.

The win reinforced Djokovic’s status as world number one, where he will mark his 311th week when the new rankings come out on Monday, surpassing Federer’s record of 310.

Medvedev will move to a career-high three in the rankings, behind Nadal.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australian Open

Related

Djokovic praises Serena Williams as ‘one of greatest athletes’
Sport
Djokovic praises Serena Williams as ‘one of greatest athletes’
Djokovic passes Tiafoe test at Australian Open
Sport
Djokovic passes Tiafoe test at Australian Open

West Ham up to fourth as troubled Spurs crash again

West Ham up to fourth as troubled Spurs crash again
Updated 21 February 2021
AFP

West Ham up to fourth as troubled Spurs crash again

West Ham up to fourth as troubled Spurs crash again
  • Tottenham have already lost eight league games this season — the second-worst return of Mourinho’s career after losing nine with Chelsea in 2015-16
Updated 21 February 2021
AFP

LONDON: West Ham moved into fourth in the Premier League with a 2-1 win against troubled Tottenham on Sunday that left their London rivals’ top four bid in tatters.

Jose Mourinho’s side slumped to a fifth defeat in their last six league games as they paid the price for a sloppy defensive display at the London Stadium.

Michail Antonio put West Ham in front early in the first half and Jesse Lingard doubled the hosts’ advantage after the break.

Lucas Moura reduced the deficit with his first league goal since September, but spluttering Spurs were unable to salvage a point.

West Ham climbed two points above Chelsea into the Champions League spots as their unexpected European challenge gathered pace with a seventh win in their last nine league matches.

It was a first triumph for West Ham boss David Moyes in 16 meetings with Mourinho.

And while Moyes has sparked a remarkable revival at West Ham, who were in a relegation battle when he arrived last season, Mourinho’s Tottenham are in the middle of a woeful campaign.

They are languishing in ninth and trail West Ham by nine points, albeit with a game in hand.

Tottenham have already lost eight league games this season — the second-worst return of Mourinho’s career after losing nine with Chelsea in 2015-16. Mourinho will have to turn the tide quickly to save his job after Tottenham’s latest flop.

Tottenham had conceded nine goals in their last three games in all competitions, underlining the defensive flaws that have plagued them since they squandered a three-goal lead in the closing minutes of their 3-3 draw with West Ham in October.

Antonio exploited more dismal defending to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

When Son Heung-min’s slow reaction allowed Jarrod Bowen to whip in a cross from the left, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga stood flat-footed as Antonio got between them.

Antonio’s initial toe-poked effort was saved by Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and the West Ham forward quickly got to his feet to stab in the rebound from close-range.

Tomas Soucek was left with blood streaming down his face after a clash of heads with Tanganga, putting West Ham down to 10 men for five minutes while the midfielder went off to be stitched up.

Even then, toothless Tottenham couldn’t make any headway and Lloris had to tip over Craig Dawson’s header after the defender easily evaded slack marking at Aaron Cresswell’s corner.

After a lethargic half, Tottenham showed signs of life as Erik Lamela’s curler forced a decent save from Lukasz Fabianski, who had to sprawl to his right to keep out Harry Kane’s low drive moments later.

Tottenham had failed to win any of their previous 11 league games when trailing at half-time, so Mourinho took action with the introduction of Gareth Bale and Matt Doherty.

Bale had impressed during a rare start against Wolfsberger, but the Wales forward could do nothing to prevent Spurs spiralling toward another defeat.

Aided by Tottenham’s statuesque rearguard, Lingard broke clear to drive a fine finish into the far corner in the 47th minute.

An offside flag looked like it might spare Spurs, but a VAR review overturned the decision as Lingard belatedly celebrated his third goal since signing on loan from Manchester United.

Tottenham needed an immediate response and Kane was just off-target with a fierce free-kick before Lucas got one back in the 64th minute.

Bale’s corner arrowed toward Lucas at the near post and the Brazilian edged in front of his marker to glance a header past Fabianski.

Bale almost equalized with a blistering effort from the edge of the area that cannoned off the bar.

Tottenham’s luck was out again in stoppage-time when the ball rebounded off Son but looped onto the post and bounced to safety.

Topics: West Ham english Premier League Tottenham Hotspur

Related

Mourinho makes instant impact for Spurs in 3-2 victory at West Ham
Sport
Mourinho makes instant impact for Spurs in 3-2 victory at West Ham
Son and Kane on target as Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0
Sport
Son and Kane on target as Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0

2021 Diriyah E-Prix to launch Formula E season with biggest driver lineup yet

2021 Diriyah E-Prix to launch Formula E season with biggest driver lineup yet
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

2021 Diriyah E-Prix to launch Formula E season with biggest driver lineup yet

2021 Diriyah E-Prix to launch Formula E season with biggest driver lineup yet
  • Rookie drivers Norman Nato, Nick Cassidy and Jake Dennis join last year’s winners Sam Bird and Alexander Sims at Diriyah circuit on Feb. 26-27
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

With the Diriyah E-Prix double-header of night races set to launch the seventh season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, we look at the 24 drivers from 12 teams taking to the grid on Feb. 26 and 27. 

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler – Germany

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler has confirmed Lucas di Grassi and Rene Rast as its driver line-up for season seven.

The 2016/17 Formula E champion Di Grassi is heading into his seventh Formula E season with Audi, and is one of the championship’s most successful drivers, having completed 69 races, bagged a record 796 points and 32 trips up the podium steps — including 10 race wins. 

BMW i Andretti Motorsport – Germany

BMW i Andretti Motorsport has selected rookie Jake Dennis to partner Max Guenther in the championship, with the team citing impressive test and simulator sessions as a key factor in the decision.

The 25-year-old Dennis caught the eye of the team during an intensive selection process, having contested the DTM in 2019 and secured Aston Martin’s best result of the season.

Guenther sealed victory in just his third race for the team back in Santiago, becoming the youngest race winner in Formula E history in the process.

Envision Virgin Racing – UK

Envision Virgin Racing has announced that reigning Japanese Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy will step into the fold alongside Robin Frijns for the season, off the back of achieving the triple crown of Japanese motorsport, aged just 25.

Frijns is now embarking on his third season with Envision Virgin Racing, as he ended season 6 on a high in Berlin with four Super Pole appearances and a pair of podiums on the way to 12th in the drivers’ table.

Dragon/Penske Autosport – US

The team will run with Sergio Sette Camara and Nico Mueller making their return.

Brazilian single-seater hotshot Camara continues with the team for the 2020/21 season, stepping up for a full-time role after an impressive performance in the Marrakesh Rookie Test and following his substitute drive at the six-race finale in Berlin.

DS TECHEETAH – China

After clinching the drivers’ and teams’ titles at the end of a spectacular season six, DS TECHEETAH is looking to assert its authority again in Formula E’s first campaign as an FIA World Championship, with reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa returning alongside double champion Jean-Eric Vergne in 2020/21 season.

With six seasons under his belt, reigning champion da Costa is one of competition’s most experienced drivers, while Vergne made history after becoming the first back-to-back champion in Formula E following his title-winning campaigns in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Mahindra Racing – India

Mahindra Racing have confirmed the signing of Alexander Sims for this season, after announcing that Jerome D’Ambrosio will leave the team following the conclusion of season six.

The 32-year-old Brit has been involved with Formula E since its inception in 2014, first as a test and reserve driver before securing a race seat for season five with BMW i Andretti Motorsport.

His new teammate Alex Lynn returned to the championship for the second half of the 2019/20 season in Berlin, taking the vacant seat at Mahindra Racing.

Mercedes-Benz EQ – Germany

Mercedes-Benz EQ heads into its second season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with an unchanged line-up as Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries partner once again to pilot the Silver Arrow 02.

The German team secured a pair of podiums in the season-opening Saudi Arabia double-header from Diriyah and laid down a marker for the rest with that dominant display in round 11 as the team came home third in the teams’ table.

Nio 333 – UK

NIO 333 has confirmed that Tom Blomqvist will join Oliver Turvey for their tilt at the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

After joining the championship just in time for the 2014/15 season finale in London, Turvey has since become a long-standing member of the NIO 333 Formula E Team line-up. 

Tom Blomqvist jumped in at Jaguar Racing for rounds 10 and 11 in season six, and caught the eye of the NIO 333 Formula E Team’s after his impressive performance.

Nissan e.dams – Japan

Nissan e.dams has confirmed the retention of its driver line-up for the third consecutive season, with Sebastien Buemiand Oliver Rowland lining up once again for the Japanese marque.

Buemi racked up six consecutive Super Pole qualifying appearances in season six, with a best result of second in Berlin. Rowland, meanwhile, took a breakthrough first victory at the penultimate race of the season to come home fifth overall, just a point behind his teammate.

Panasonic Jaguar Racing – UK

A race winner in every season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Sam Bird will join Panasonic Jaguar Racing for season seven after leaving Envision Virgin Racing at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old is one of a select group of drivers to have competed in every Formula E race since the series’ inception in 2014, tallying nine wins including the first round of Diriyah E-Prix in 2018/2019 season, 18 podiums, five pole positions and five fastest laps to date. 

Kiwi racer Mitch Evans remains with the British motorsport outfit for his fifth campaign in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Tag Heuer Porsche – Germany

Pascal Wehrlein will contest the 2020/2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for TAG Heuer Porsche, with the 25-year-old joining Andre Lotterer in for season seven, replacing Neel Jani.

2020/21 will see Lotterer build on the experience gained in the Porsche 99X Electric and  is joined by new recruit Wehrlein as they challenge for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title.

Venturi Racing – Monaco

Norman Nato joins Edoardo Mortara at ROKiT Venturi Racing for the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the Monegasque team promoting its long-time test and simulator driver to a full race seat for season seven, replacing Brazilian motorsport legend Felipe Massa.

Nato came third in both the 2018 European Le Mans Series and the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship, including a second-placed finish in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. Season seven marks Mortara's fourth year with the team.

Topics: Diriyah E-Prix 2021 Saudi Arabia

Related

In the 2018-19 season, Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal became the Diriyah E-Prix’s first-ever winner. The following season’s double-header produced two British winners, Sam Bird and Alexander Sims. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Countdown begins to Diriyah E-Prix night race double-header
Riyadh governor reviews Diriyah development projects photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor reviews Diriyah development projects

Latest updates

Despite three rocket attacks in a week on US targets in Iraq, Washington yet to respond
Despite three rocket attacks in a week on US targets in Iraq, Washington yet to respond
Could citizenship for talented foreigners and investors be the GCC’s game changer?
Could citizenship for talented foreigners and investors be the GCC’s game changer?
Lebanese podcasters offer escape from nation’s woes while trying to make sense of them
Lebanese podcasters offer escape from nation’s woes while trying to make sense of them
E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh
E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh
Japan battling virus threat ahead of delayed Olympics
Japan battling virus threat ahead of delayed Olympics

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.