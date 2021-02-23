Australia says Facebook will lift its Australian news ban

CANBERRA: Australia’s government announced on Tuesday that Facebook has agreed to lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook confirmed in statements that they had reached agreement on amendments to proposed legislation that would make the social network and Google pay for news that they feature.
Facebook blocked Australian users from accessing and sharing news after the House of Representatives passed the draft law late Wednesday last week.
The Senate will debate amended legislation on Tuesday.
“The government has been advised by Facebook that it intends to restore Australian news pages in the coming days,” Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a statement.
Lebanese podcasters offer escape from nation’s woes while trying to make sense of them
The ‘Sarde After Dinner’ podcast has built a following by tackling important, but often taboo, topics with the help of experts and international guests
Notable interviewees include blogger-activist Gino Riady, economist Karim Daher, Emirati talk-show host Anas Bukhash and Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef
Updated 23 February 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD
LONDON: The black-market exchange rate of the Lebanese lira against the dollar shot up to an unprecedented 9,500 this week as the country slowly began to re-open after a month and a half of a strict national lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has yet to form a government after four months of trying, and the Lebanese people are still reeling from the devastating explosion at Beirut Port more than six months ago, the investigation into which has been marred by corruption allegations and delays.
It is no surprise, then, that Lebanese citizens around the world welcome any respite, however brief, from the current grim state of affairs in their home country. This is where Mouin Jaber and Medea Azouri come in, with their “Sarde After Dinner” podcast.
Born from a mix of common interests and passions forged during the protests that began in Lebanon in October 2019, the podcast aims to tackle the important, but often taboo, topics that are on the minds of many Lebanese people, and offer deeper insights from experts into issues that have long plagued the country.
“We decided to do the podcast because there were a lot of things Medea and I were thinking of and talking about, and we noticed no one was talking about them,” Jaber told Arab News. “We noticed that we all have the same outlook but not many speak openly about these topics, such as suicide, sex, prisons and so on.
“There was a big void that wasn’t being filled because of this cognitive dissonance that the media feeds off of, which is hyperbolic statements and big, loud people to hold viewers. There were a lot of things that were left unsaid and we felt that it could all start with a conversation.”
Recorded in the dining room of Azouri’s apartment in Beirut, the weekly podcast, which releases new episodes every Sunday night, quickly started to build a following in part thanks to its notable local and international guests, including blogger-activist Gino Riady, renowned economist Karim Daher, Emirati talk-show host Anas Bukhash and Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef.
The show takes its name from a Lebanese slang term which perhaps best translates in English as “hanging out.” This is reflected by the informal mood of the conversation as well as the welcoming atmosphere, something both hosts said is crucial to the flow of the discussion.
“It’s the time when you finish dinner and you stay at the table and you start talking with people about subjects, and sometimes you don’t speak because you want to listen to the other person,” said Azouri, who is also a columnist for French-language Lebanese daily newspaper L’Orient Le Jour.
Jaber added: “Conversations are more free flowing; you let your guard down after dinner. When you break bread with someone you are at your most vulnerable, so the flow of the conversation isn’t obstructed by this kind of posturing … you let go and the conversation is very honest.”
Azouri said it is often the case that guests come onto the show and are allowed to speak without interruption or input from the hosts because of the significance and weight of what they are saying. She compared it to a “masterclass.”
“Besides politics and Lebanon and the situation right now, we decided to break some taboos,” Azouri said. “We talk about sexuality, but we’re the only media in the Arab world that hosted (former adult-movie star) Mia Khalifa at the time where she was helping Lebanon.
“Also (when political activist and social-justice advocate) Ali Baroudy (appeared, the episode) was not about the political situation but his experience (as a prisoner) in Roumieh prison for five years.”
Guests such as these reflect an important aspect of the show which is, the hosts explain, that they want to talk to people that can help them to learn and understand.
“The only people that we get on ‘Sarde’ are people we are actually interested in, who we want to ask questions and pick their brains,” said Jaber. “And it’s not a dry question-and-answer dynamic because we feel also that we have a say, and we ask the questions and don’t pretend that we know (the answers).”
“When we discover things, the viewers discover them with us,” Medea added.
Given the media landscape in Lebanon, where TV networks and newspapers are aligned with political parties, “Sarde After Dinner” is one of a number of alternative news sources that many people turned to after the protests in the country began.
“We want to reconcile the differences that many people have that were unspoken by many people, and show that it is easy,” said Jaber, who is studying international business law online at the Sorbonne-Assas International Law School.
“And to just make the point that traditional media outlets are never going to give us the full story — it’s always subject to extremely politicized narratives or subject to the highest bidder.”
In addition to fans in Lebanon, Lebanese expatriates in 115 countries listen to the podcast, the majority of whom are in the US, UAE and Saudi Arabia.
“The majority of the messages that we receive from abroad are very touching,” Azouri said. “They are from expats who tell us that we are their link with Lebanon, because there are a lot of people who don’t have (access to) LBC and MTV abroad. We are available free on the internet and social media.”
New report finds TikTok’s popularity growing in the GCC
Influencers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE still dominate the regional top 10
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: TikTok continues to grow at a rapid pace in the GCC, with the platform’s top regional influencers having doubled their follower numbers over the past year, according to a report from analytics and technology consultancy Anavizio.
“We’ve been watching TikTok’s growth in the GCC region for a year now and it's clear the platform's popularity continues to grow,” Fares Ghneim, partner at Anavizio told Arab News.
“The controversy around the platform in the US during the summer and autumn of 2020 did nothing to slow TikTok’s growth in the region and anecdotally we’re also starting to see some brands take to the platform which is something that we will be watching more closely in the coming months.”
The cumulative follower total of the top 10 GCC TikTok personalities grew from 24.6 million at the beginning of 2020 to 54.6 million today – an increase of 120 percent.
This rapid growth has also led to a dynamic influence scene with new influencers emerging on the platform frequently. However, some influencers and trends have remained constant.
For instance, influencers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE still dominate the regional top 10 and UAE-based Jumana Khan (@jumana_khan_) retains the number one spot with 8.9 million followers.
However, the strongest growth in percentage terms comes from Oman and Qatar, where follower numbers among the top three influencers grew by a huge 674 percent and 658 percent respectively.
The top 10 influencers in the GCC post anywhere from 2 to 24 videos per week, receiving an average of 350 views.
Anavizio doesn’t track other social media platforms as they are already established, while TikTok is relatively new. Despite TikTok’s rapid growth, it has not yet reached the level of other platforms. “A top regional influencer on Instagram might have 30-40 million followers and multiple deals with brands, whereas the top TikTok influencer in the GCC has 9 million followers,” said Ghneim. “However, at the rate things are going, this gap will narrow over the next couple of years.”
Saudi consumers open to new forms of online shopping
Report finds that majority of consumers are interested in trying Live Shopping and Augmented Reality
Saudi consumers are shifting to online experiences for convenience and social media and digital tools supporting growth of local businesses
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The strength and influence of Saudi Arabia’s economy in the world marketplace has grown exponentially during the past few decades.
82 percent of consumers in Saudi Arabia thought that more brands and businesses from Saudi Arabia are becoming well known around the world, according to “Emerging Trends: The Forces Shaping the Future Today,” a 14-market study conducted by Ipsos and Facebook IQ – the company’s insights division – focusing on consumer trends and habits in emerging markets.
67 percent of Saudi consumers also said that the Kingdom is now more connected to the rest of the world than ever before.
Amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, people have been turning to social media not just to stay connected but also to discover new brands and shop online.
According to the study, 70 percent already belong to an online community, and 90 percent are open to the idea of brands being part of these online communities.
While Instagram is more likely to be used for communities related to food and drinks (47 percent) and fashion (48 percent), Facebook is more likely to be used for gaming communities (39 percent).
Brands have been aware of the increased time spent on social media and have capitalized on this opportunity. One such example is Nestlé Middle East, which created a Messenger bot during Ramadan resulting in people spending 2.9 times longer on its Nestlé website compared to Nestlé’s other campaigns.
With larger stores staying open during lockdowns, small and medium businesses (SMBs) have been adversely affected. As a result, the latter have taken to social media to increase brand awareness and sales with more consumers showing a propensity toward supporting local businesses. Among those surveyed, 88 percent said they are actively supporting local entrepreneurs and 84 percent feel confident that entrepreneurism will continue to grow in the coming year.
“Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are proving to be essential growth drivers for local brands both in and from Saudi Arabia,” said Ramez Shehadi, Managing Director for MENA at Facebook. “Consumers are readily and rapidly embracing change, and brands can build stronger connections by developing innovative and meaningful digital experiences.”
What consumers want
In their responses 90 percent of consumers in the Kingdom said they were actively looking for ways to simplify their busy lives. These “convenience seekers” want to do the things that matter to them – whether that’s being together with loved ones (44 percent), getting fit (51 percent), learning skills for a new career (54 percent) or giving back to their community (25 percent). The report said 88 percent of these “convenience seekers” are willing to pay for products and solutions that save them time.
Saudi consumers are also demanding a new kind of relationship with brands. While 87 percent said social media has allowed them to deepen their relationship with brands, 84 percent were open to trying new ways of shopping.
Most notable among these new ways of shopping are Live Shopping and Augmented Reality (AR).
Live Shopping, or live stream shopping, has digitized the home shopping experience via social media, apps and websites, by providing a real-time feedback loop for buyers, including reviews and recommendations of products. This feature allows brands to use live video enabling a live virtual try-on for certain products such as lipsticks. Nearly half of the consumers surveyed (48 percent) say their Live Shopping has increased over the past year with categories such as luxury fashion, auto accessories, sports equipment, and travel accessories being the most popular.
AR is no longer restricted to catching Pokemons or trying on filters. Of those surveyed 88 percent have used an augmented reality feature in the past year, 78 percent said it is a fun way to interact with brands and 91 percent are open to brand-led AR features.
“People continue to experiment with different features and services in their search for convenience,” Shehadi said. “For marketers, whether you engage people via Live Shopping, AR, or interactive polls in stories, the goal should be adding value versus using the technology in and of itself.”
Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire to launch Saudi Arabian Editions
The Saudi Arabian edition and will be run by an ITP editorial team based in Riyadh working with local contributors, stylists, photographers and content creators
“I am excited that fashion publishing in the Kingdom increases opportunities for cultural professionals” Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud said
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News
LONDON: The ITP Media Group announced the launch of bi-lingual Saudi Arabian editions of Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire magazines on Sunday, making them the first international luxury and lifestyle magazines in the country.
“I am excited that fashion publishing in the Kingdom increases opportunities for cultural professionals and will lead to more jobs for writers, photographers, stylists, art directors and graphic designers,” Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, a leading member of the Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission, said in a statement.
“Fashion publishing has the potential to be a strong platform upon which to narrate the story of Saudi’s homegrown fashion talents, and encourage cultural exchange. Using fashion as a lens through which to examine the beauty and history of this country will inspire people both at home and abroad,” she added
The Saudi Arabian editions, which will begin distribution as of March 2021, and will be run by an ITP editorial team based in Riyadh working with local contributors, stylists, photographers and content creators.
The launch will be accompanied by a series of exclusive private events throughout the year including luxury VIP soirées, hosted dinners and practical workshops from global experts in the fashion industry.
“I met Her Highness Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud in 2018 to discuss launching the first internationally acclaimed fashion magazines specifically for the Saudi Arabian market and am excited that this discussion has now become a reality,” Sue Holt, managing director of ITP Media Group Saudi, said.
“We are immensely proud to be part of this historic movement in one of the world’s youngest and most rapidly evolving countries. To be able to showcase and celebrate the creative people there through our media is an absolute honour and we look forward to Harper’s Bazaar and Esquire Saudi helping to unearth previously unseen talent and to tell the stories of the many people that deserve to be recognised,” she added.
According to a recent report by the General Authority for Statistics (GSAT), Saudi Arabia has one of the youngest populations in the world with two-thirds of the country under the age of 35, which both Harper’s Bazaar Saudi and Esquire Saudi aim to target.
The Kingdom is undergoing a rapid evolution and transformation with the creation of sweeping new reforms and policies in line with Vision 2030, which is modernizing Saudi Arabia socially, culturally and economically.
Director Farah Nabulsi’s film on the Palestinian experience in the running for an Oscar
I wanted to offer a suggestion that maybe it’s the youth, and maybe it’s female youth, that can offer us a more hopeful future. They are coming out smarter and stronger, after all
Updated 20 February 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: Farah Nabulsi never imagined she could direct a film. Even after leaving behind a successful career in investment banking to tell stories of injustices in Palestine, after years of writing and producing short films, a persistent, doubting voice in her head told her, again and again, that there was no way she could become a director.
Stepping behind the camera was, in her mind, a step too far. How wrong she was. She overcame her doubts and last week received an honor few filmmakers achieve — her directorial debut, “The Present,” was shortlisted for an Academy Award.
“I truly believe that everything you ever want is on the other side of fear,” Nabulsi told Arab News. “Most people don’t do the things in life they would like to be doing because of fear. I say OK, fine, feel that fear — but go ahead anyway.”
Nabulsi was born and raised in London to a Palestinian mother and an Egyptian-Palestinian father. “The Present” is her third short film and it is grander in scope and ambition than either of her previous efforts. The 25-minute movie chronicles a day in the life of a man and his daughter as they embark on what should be a simple outing to buy the girl’s mother a gift. However it quickly turns into an odyssey as they pass through checkpoints and security stops, an experience that becomes humiliating at best — and possibly deadly.
Nabulsi’s previous films, which she wrote and produced, were “Today They Took My Son” (2016) and “Oceans of Injustice” (2017). She collaborated on them with directors Pierre Dawalibi and Bruno de Champris respectively. However the stories they were telling were hers and, as much as she respected the work of the directors and benefited from the collaborations, she said that what held her back from directing them herself was was not lack of ability, but self doubt.
“To be a producer, the barriers to entry in my mind were very low,” she said. “You can just decide ‘I’m going to produce a film.’
“Whether you’re a good producer or not, that’s another conversation. But to choose to be a producer, I didn’t think I needed to know anything particularly technical. Whereas to be a director, in my mind, there was a sort of perception or a stigma: I thought no, you have to go to film school or something.”
Others pushed Nabulsi to direct, continually asking her why, when she was so hands-on with every aspect of the production of her films, was she avoiding the director’s chair? Impostor syndrome set an invisible barrier she could not overcome, until the idea for “The Present” began to take form in her mind and she realized she could visualize every shot.
She even had an actor in mind to star: Saleh Bakri, the brooding, near-method actor who starred in global sleeper hit “The Band’s Visit” (2007), written and directed by Eran Kolirin, and the acclaimed Palestinian family drama “Wajib” (2017), written and directed by Annemarie Jacir.
“I had to make sure I had the best actor for the job,” said Nabulsi. “They say you can have a great story and some really bad acting, or you can have some great acting and a really bad story. But if you have a powerful story and some fantastic acting, you might make it to the Oscars.”
Nabulsi needed Bakri not only to hold the production together with his bountiful charisma but also to imbue every frame with humanity, as ultimately this is the aim of the film. One of the characteristics of film in particular as an art form, and the reason Nabulsi chose the medium, is its ability to convey a deep sense of the human condition. A good movie pulls viewers into the struggles the characters endure deep within themselves with every humiliation or indiscretion. As a first-time director, she knew that accomplishing this depth of characterization requires a team effort, so attracting an actor of Bakri’s caliber was a vital step.
“He’s a very seasoned actor,” she said. “He took a risk on me — and that was based on my intentions. He liked the story and he liked the simplicity of the story.
“From a directing point of view, I had to be very careful that when I did bring anything to him; it had to add value because otherwise I’m interfering in his process. Otherwise, I would leave it with him and then if I felt something was not quite what the character would do, we would have our conversation and vice versa.”
Sometimes these conversations about character would continue late into the night, after which Bakri often retreated into silence until the cameras rolled, with Nabulsi unsure of where his process had taken him after their discussions.
“Then when he’s doing the scene I would be watching him and I would know that he’d taken in the conversation we’ve had, and he would do it beautifully,” she said. “He captured the sort of dignity and the depth and the frustration and the humanity of this man so well.”
Unlike Jordanian director Ameen Nayfeh’s “200 Meters” (2020) — another excellent film centered on a Palestinian father plagued by border crossings, which starred previous Bakri collaborator Ali Suliman — “The Present” is not only the story of a man. It is the story of a father and his daughter, and her role is integral to the film’s power and success.
Throughout the film Yusuf (Saleh’s character) is watched closely by his daughter, Yasmine (Mariam Kanj). At one point, movingly, she tells him that their ordeal is not his fault. Ultimately it is Yasmine who takes matters into her own hands as her father reaches breaking point.
“I had various versions of what could happen but I certainly wanted to lend hope, and something unexpected,” said Nabulsi. “I wanted to offer a suggestion that maybe it’s the youth, and maybe it’s female youth, that can offer us a more hopeful future. They are coming out smarter and stronger, after all.”
The next challenge for Nabulsi is her first feature film, a dramatic, character-driven thriller inspired by real events, which is being co-produced by Philistine Films in Palestine and Cocoon Films in the UK. It will reunite her with Bakri, who will star as the film’s protagonist, and she is working with casting director Leo Davies, who helped to select Helen Mirren for her Oscar-winning title role in “The Queen” (2006), to find the perfect actors to portray three Western characters. Shooting is scheduled to begin by the end of this year.
Before then, Nabulsi will experience the excitement of her first major awards season as a contender, as she waits to find out whether “The Present” makes it onto the final list of Oscar nominees for Best Live Action Short. It is also on the long list for a BAFTA in the British Short Film category.
“I’m not sitting here with delusions of grandeur or anything like that,” she said. “It’s just the appreciation of what this can do — allowing me to continue my work and continue to tell stories to raise the global social conscience.
“Powerful, evocative, world-standard, cinematic, beautiful storytelling — that is the kind of filmmaking I want to be doing.”