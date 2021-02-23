You are here

Saudi royal guard workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine as cases continue to rise

Saudi Arabia’s Royal Guard Medical Services Department launched a coronavirus vaccination center, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, to vaccinate employees of the Royal Guard Presidency on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (SPA)
  The Kingdom confirms 4 coronavirus deaths and 335 new cases
  The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 163
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Guard inaugurated a new coronavirus vaccination center on Tuesday to inoculate employees.
The center was launched by the Royal Guard Medical Services Department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.
Lt. Gen. Suhail bin Saqr Al-Mutairi, chief of the Royal Guard, said the center is equipped with all basic services and employs specialized medical teams and staff, in line with precautionary and preventive measures.
The Kingdom recorded four new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of deaths to 6,470.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 335 new confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours, meaning 375,668 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 2,463 remain active and 486 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 163, followed by the Eastern Province with 63, Makkah 52, Qassim 15, and Asir with 10 cases.
The ministry also said that 323 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 366,735.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to health measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 112 million people globally, and the death toll has reached about 2.48 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus COVID-19 Saudi Royal Guards

KSrelief signs $40m deal to improve Yemen food security​

The deal was signed by KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the advisor to the Royal Court, and WFP Executive Director David Beasley. (Screenshot)
The deal was signed by KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the advisor to the Royal Court, and WFP Executive Director David Beasley. (Screenshot)
KSrelief signs $40m deal to improve Yemen food security​

The deal was signed by KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the advisor to the Royal Court, and WFP Executive Director David Beasley. (Screenshot)
  Aid package with WFP will last 6 months and benefit more than 2.3m people 
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed an agreement on Tuesday with the World Food Programme (WFP) to improve food security for the most affected families in Yemen.

The agreement will benefit more than 2.3 million people at a cost of SR150 million ($40 million), a WFP statement said.

The deal was signed by KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the advisor to the Royal Court, and WFP Executive Director David Beasley.

It aims to meet the priorities of food security and nutritional needs of Yemenis, in conjunction with the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Report for food insecurity analysis in the country.

Marib, Taiz, Aden and Sanaa are among the governorates that will receive the aid, the statement said, as the project will be completed within six months.

“Saudi Arabia plays a pioneering role in global relief and humanitarian work,” Al-Rabeeah said. “Throughout its history, the Kingdom has extended the hand of support to brotherly and friendly countries based on its belief in the importance of humanitarian work.”

He said the humanitarian needs in Yemen are a priority while Saudi Arabia is the largest supporter and financier for humanitarian response plans in the country.

Saudi Arabia’s support covered all humanitarian sectors, Al-Rabeeah said, as it also helped the UN and its agencies provide decent livelihoods for millions of people in Yemen.

The agreement was a continuation of the ongoing humanitarian and relief aid provided by the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, to support Yemen and its people.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) World Food Programme (WFP) Yemen

US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking meets Saudi minister on first leg of Gulf tour

US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking meets Saudi minister on first leg of Gulf tour
US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking meets Saudi minister on first leg of Gulf tour

US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking meets Saudi minister on first leg of Gulf tour
  They discussed developments in Yemen and exchanged views on issues of common concern
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met with US envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking in the capital Riyadh on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they discussed developments in Yemen and exchanged views on issues of common concern.
Al-Jubeir also briefed Lenderking on the Kingdom’s efforts toward supporting humanitarian operations in Yemen.
Newly-appointed veteran diplomat Lenderking began a regional tour on Monday that will take him to several Gulf countries where he will meet with senior government officials and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.
“Lenderking’s discussions will focus on the United States’ dual-track approach to end the conflict in Yemen: a lasting political solution and humanitarian relief for the Yemeni people,” the State Department said.

Topics: Tim Lenderking Yemen Saudi Arabia Adel Al-Jubeir

Saudi Arabia temporarily closes 10 mosques after detecting COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia temporarily closes 10 mosques after detecting COVID-19 cases
Saudi Arabia temporarily closes 10 mosques after detecting COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia temporarily closes 10 mosques after detecting COVID-19 cases
  Three of the mosques were later opened after completing sterilization procedures
  Islamic Affairs ministry said will continue inspections of mosques throughout Kingdom
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced on Tuesday the temporary closure of 10 mosques in six regions after detecting COVID-19 cases among worshipers.
The closed mosques were in Jizan, Riyadh, Makkah, Asir, Medina, and the Eastern province.
Three of the mosques were later opened after completing sterilization procedures. Two of which were in Riyadh and one in the Eastern province.
In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has closed 135 mosques, of which 108 were later opened following sterilization.
The ministry called on mosque employees to follow up the implementation of all precautionary measures adopted in mosques, and notifying the ministry of any violations.
The ministry said it will continue to carry out inspections of mosques throughout the Kingdom to ensure the health and safety of worshipers.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh

E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh
Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani. (SPA)
E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh

E-platforms of Justice Training Center launched in Riyadh
  The center's portal enables clients to interact with a smart chatbot
RIYADH: Justice Minister Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani on Monday inaugurated the electronic platforms of the Justice Training Center.
It includes the center’s online portal, a training platform, and a mobile app.
“The training e-platform provides extensive training solutions, including automated communication, training management, and electronic tests,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement.
“It aims to boost the center’s efficiency and users experience. The center’s portal enables clients to interact with a smart chatbot,” it added.


 

 

 

Topics: Saudi justice ministry

Industry heavyweight Burak Cakmak appointed head of Saudi Arabia’s fashion commission

Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year. (AFP/File Photo)
Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year. (AFP/File Photo)
Industry heavyweight Burak Cakmak appointed head of Saudi Arabia’s fashion commission

Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year. (AFP/File Photo)
  Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York
LONDON: Saudi Arabia has appointed Burak Cakmak to lead the Kingdom’s Fashion Commission, the Ministry of Culture announced on Monday.

A heavyweight of the industry, Cakmak will become the commission’s CEO and has been tasked with managing, organizing and developing the fashion sector in Saudi Arabia.

In his role, he will also look to encourage financing and investment into the Saudi fashion industry as well as defining the sector’s laws and regulations, alongside supporting local professionals and entrepreneurs while also developing educational and professional programs.

Before his appointment, Cakmak was Dean of Fashion at the Parsons School of Design at The New School in New York from 2015 until July last year.

He has also has held numerous high-profile leadership positions at major industrial companies, as well as acting as sustainability consultant at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Cakmak attended the Fashion Futures conference in Riyadh last month, which included the first large-scale runway show to be held in the Kingdom at Tuwaiq Palace.

The Fashion Commission is one of 11 bodies established by the Ministry of Culture in order to manage and promote the Saudi cultural sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture Fashion Commission Burak Cakmak

