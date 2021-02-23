Saudi royal guard workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine as cases continue to rise

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Guard inaugurated a new coronavirus vaccination center on Tuesday to inoculate employees.
The center was launched by the Royal Guard Medical Services Department, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.
Lt. Gen. Suhail bin Saqr Al-Mutairi, chief of the Royal Guard, said the center is equipped with all basic services and employs specialized medical teams and staff, in line with precautionary and preventive measures.
The Kingdom recorded four new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of deaths to 6,470.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 335 new confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours, meaning 375,668 people have now contracted the disease.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (335) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (323) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (366,735) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/lDLwTvNOLy
— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 23, 2021
Of the total number of cases, 2,463 remain active and 486 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 163, followed by the Eastern Province with 63, Makkah 52, Qassim 15, and Asir with 10 cases.
The ministry also said that 323 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 366,735.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to health measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 112 million people globally, and the death toll has reached about 2.48 million.