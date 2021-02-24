You are here

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 353 new infections on Wednesday. (File/SPA)
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 367,015
  • A total of 6,475 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 353 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 186 were recorded in Riyadh, 67 in the Eastern Province, 43 in Makkah, 10 in Madinah, nine in Asir, seven in Hail, three in Jazan and two in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 367,015 after 280 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,475 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

  • The agreement will benefit more than 2.2 million people at a cost of $40 million
LONDON: The World Food Program (WFP) on Wednesday thanked Saudi Arabia for “providing effective food support” to the Yemeni people through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).
WFP and KSrelief signed a $40 million joint cooperation agreement on Monday to support food security to the most affected people in Yemen, who “are exposed to all kinds of suffering and deprivation,” said David Beasley, executive director of WFP.
Beasley added that the Kingdom’s donation, through KSrelief, “will undoubtedly help avert famine In Yemen, and will feed at least 2.2 million people.
In a press statement, Beasley expressed his happiness with the existing strategic partnership between the center and the WFP.
“We have a lot of work to do now and in the future, and this agreement will provide us with the tremendous support we need,” he said.
Beasley also said that the coronavirus pandemic has brought many tragedies and economic deterioration across the globe.
“This support will make a big difference because the pandemic has greatly affected vulnerable groups and exacerbated the problem of famine in the world and Yemen is one of the countries that suffers from the most difficult living conditions.”

Muslim women have always enjoyed prominent position in Islam, says MWL chief

Muslim women have always enjoyed prominent position in Islam, says MWL chief
MWL chief Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa speaks at on online seminar organized by the Los Angeles World Affairs Council and Town Hall. (SPA)
  • Al-Issa stressed the need to combat the extremist narrative using intellectual means to root it out from the world
The secretary-general of the Muslim World League, Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, on Tuesday said the Muslim women always enjoyed a prominent position since the beginning of Islam and any violation of their rights are against the basic teachings of the religion.
He was speaking at an online seminar organized by the Los Angeles World Affairs Council and Town Hall.
Al-Issa said it is important to fight the wrong ideas about women propagated by extremist elements. He said armed struggle against terrorism and the deviant ideology is not enough. Al-Issa stressed the need to combat the extremist narrative using intellectual means to root it out from the world.
He stressed the need to promote dialogue between the East and the West to bridge the gap between different communities, cultures and civilizations.
The MWL chief blamed the trust deficit between different communities for violence. He explained the Islamic concept of moderation and its importance to promote global peace and harmony.
Al-Issa highlighted the efforts of the MWL in forging ties with several religious organizations around the world to spread its message of peace and coexistence.
Kim McCleary Blue, president of the World Affairs Council, praised the efforts of the MWL in promoting a culture of dialogue and cooperation between followers of different religions and cultures.

 

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021
  • He was briefed on the latest that the Kingdom's military sector has to offer
  • Kingdom aims to support investors and facilitate their entry into the Saudi military and security industries market
LONDON: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
During his tour, supervised by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), he was briefed on the latest products and equipment that the military sector has to offer in the Kingdom, as well as the most prominent military products offered by the major Saudi national institutions and companies specializing in the field of military and security industries.

The Saudi pavilion includes 12 local companies, and highlights the “Invest in Saudi Arabia” initiative, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Investment.
The Kingdom is set to host the Global Defense Exhibition in March 2022 in the capital Riyadh, which will be organized by the Public Authority for Military Industries.
“Through its participation in the exhibition, the Kingdom aims to support investors and facilitate their entry into the Saudi military and security industries market and introduce promising investment opportunities,” the statement on SPA said.
The military industries sector in the Kingdom is seeking to achieve the strategic goal of localizing military industries with more than 50% of spending on military equipment and services by 2030, the statement added.
The Saudi pavilion’s media center in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that there had been an increase in the number of companies operating in the military industries sector in the Kingdom.
A total of 70 local and international companies were operating in the Kingdom by the end of last year, with an estimated investment of SR 24 billion ($6.399 million), it said.
GAMI is the authority responsible for organizing, enabling and licensing military industries in the Kingdom, and it has been entrusted with the task of developing a sustainable sector for defense and security industries that strengthens its strategic independence and the foundations of its national security, and supports its economic and social prosperity.

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project ‘on time and on track’

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project ‘on time and on track’
Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority. (Supplied)
  • DGDA chief vows to turn ‘Jewel of the Kingdom’ into a global destination
RIYADH: Despite challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the multibillion-dollar Diriyah Gate Project is “on time and on track,” said Jerry Inzerillo, the tourism mogul and CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA).

In an interview with SPA, Inzrillo said development work on the biggest cultural project in the world, at a cost of SR75 billion ($20 billion), is forging ahead.
Seven square kilometers of the historic city of Diriyah, just 15 minutes northwest of Riyadh, are being transformed into one of the world’s foremost lifestyle destinations for culture, hospitality, retail and education.
“It will become one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated subsurface infrastructures,” Inzerillo said. “We have recently signed new contracts and are currently in the process of adapting different building techniques for our authentic Najdi architecture.”
In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s national and international relevance, including the preservation of the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site, which sits at the heart of the development.
Officials hope the “Jewel of the Kingdom” attracts local and international visitors alike through its world-class entertainment and events.
One such world-class event will be held this weekend when the Kingdom hosts the Diriyah E-Prix double-header, two nights of racing set to launch the seventh season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Inzerillo said lighting up the Formula E race circuit with environmentally friendly lighting and low-consumption LED technology contributed to an increase in creativity and innovation. It led to the introduction of sustainable solutions that are more energy-efficient and reduce carbon emissions.
The health and safety of drivers and those who will attend the championship is a top priority for the organizers of the event as Inzrillo said strict COVID-19 precautions will be taken to ensure everyone’s safety.
A successful race event will only reinforce Diriyah’s position as one of the world’s greatest gathering places, with modern amenities and advanced infrastructure, he said.
“Hosting the Formula E race against the historical background of Diriyah is an appropriate representation of our vision,” Inzrillo said. “The DGDA wants to protect the history of Diriyah while taking steps toward the future.”
The authority has plans to host more international sporting events at Diriyah as Inzrillo predicts that sports and health will take leading roles in the Kingdom’s future tourism.
He said DGDA wants to build world-class golf courses, picturesque squares, outdoor plazas and tracks dedicated to horse riders that will enhance social and human interaction in Diriyah.
“Heritage and history will be honored and beautifully interwoven with sustainability and environmental considerations,” Inzrillo said.

