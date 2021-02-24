Saudi and Omani foreign ministers meet in Muscat

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meets his Omani counterpart during a visit to the Gulf state on Wednesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meets his Omani counterpart during a visit to the Gulf state on Wednesday. (SPA)
  • The foreign ministers reviewed ways to support trade, investment and tourism opportunities
  • Prince Faisal arrived in Muscat earlier on Wednesday and has left the sultanate
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister met his Omani counterpart during a visit to the Gulf state on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi discussed the importance of joint Gulf action within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and following up on the results of the AlUla summit hosted by the Kingdom in January.
They also discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields that would lead to mutual benefits.
The foreign ministers reviewed ways to support trade, investment and tourism opportunities and developing scientific cooperation in the areas of energy, technology, transportation, cybersecurity, health and agriculture.
Prince Faisal arrived in Muscat earlier on Wednesday and has left the sultanate.

  • Saudis married to non-Saudis will be able to travel with spouses or join spouses abroad
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has authorized citizens married to foreigners to travel through border points, a measure meant to facilitate their movements while international air travel is suspended because of the pandemic, state TV reported on Wednesday.
“The General Directorate of Passports announced the issuance of the royal decree to enable Saudi women married to non-Saudis to travel, whether accompanied by their husbands or joining their husbands abroad, upon providing proof of marriage certificate to officials at the port of departure,” a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.
The same applies for Saudi men married to non-Saudi women, whether they reside outside of the Kingdom due to work or other circumstances preventing them from coming to the country, the statement added.
The passports authority said that in the event that citizens are not able to provide documents proving their spouse is outside the Kingdom and unable to return, then they can apply for a travel permit via the Absher application.

(With Reuters)

  • The agreement will benefit more than 2.2 million people and ‘help avert famine In Yemen’
LONDON: The World Food Program (WFP) on Wednesday thanked Saudi Arabia for “providing effective food support” to the Yemeni people through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).
WFP and KSrelief signed a $40 million joint cooperation agreement on Monday to support food security to the most affected people in Yemen, who “are exposed to all kinds of suffering and deprivation,” said David Beasley, executive director of WFP.
Beasley added that the Kingdom’s donation, through KSrelief, “will undoubtedly help avert famine In Yemen, and will feed at least 2.2 million people.
In a press statement, Beasley expressed his happiness with the existing strategic partnership between the center and the WFP.
“We have a lot of work to do now and in the future, and this agreement will provide us with the tremendous support we need,” he said.
Beasley also said that the coronavirus pandemic has brought many tragedies and economic deterioration across the globe.
“This support will make a big difference because the pandemic has greatly affected vulnerable groups and exacerbated the problem of famine in the world and Yemen is one of the countries that suffers from the most difficult living conditions.”

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 367,015
  • A total of 6,475 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 353 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 186 were recorded in Riyadh, 67 in the Eastern Province, 43 in Makkah, 10 in Madinah, nine in Asir, seven in Hail, three in Jazan and two in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 367,015 after 280 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,475 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

MWL chief Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa speaks at on online seminar organized by the Los Angeles World Affairs Council and Town Hall. (SPA)
  • Al-Issa stressed the need to combat the extremist narrative using intellectual means to root it out from the world
The secretary-general of the Muslim World League, Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, on Tuesday said the Muslim women always enjoyed a prominent position since the beginning of Islam and any violation of their rights are against the basic teachings of the religion.
He was speaking at an online seminar organized by the Los Angeles World Affairs Council and Town Hall.
Al-Issa said it is important to fight the wrong ideas about women propagated by extremist elements. He said armed struggle against terrorism and the deviant ideology is not enough. Al-Issa stressed the need to combat the extremist narrative using intellectual means to root it out from the world.
He stressed the need to promote dialogue between the East and the West to bridge the gap between different communities, cultures and civilizations.
The MWL chief blamed the trust deficit between different communities for violence. He explained the Islamic concept of moderation and its importance to promote global peace and harmony.
Al-Issa highlighted the efforts of the MWL in forging ties with several religious organizations around the world to spread its message of peace and coexistence.
Kim McCleary Blue, president of the World Affairs Council, praised the efforts of the MWL in promoting a culture of dialogue and cooperation between followers of different religions and cultures.

 

  • Cabinet repeated the Kingdom’s condemnation of cross-border attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia
  • The council said it was hoping for a peaceful resolution to violent protests in Mogadishu
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is committed to supporting the stability of the oil markets and the sustainability of global supplies, the Kingdom’s cabinet said.
The announcement was made during the cabinet’s weekly meeting, during which the Council of Ministers discussed mitigating the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, enhancing energy security and the market balance.
Minister of Information Majid Al-Qasabi said the minsters discussed the Kingdom’s statements at the World Energy Forum, the International Energy Agency and OPEC, on the importance of cooperation to face the challenges of the pandemic and limit its impact on global economic growth.
“Saudi Arabia stressed the need to work to overcome the challenges through collective action, dialogue and data transparency in the energy field,” Al-Qasabi said.
The cabinet repeated the Kingdom’s condemnation of cross-border attacks by the Houthi militia in Yemen. Over the past week, the conflict escalated as the Iran-backed group launched missiles and drones toward Saudi Arabia that were intercepted by Arab coalition forces.
The council said it was also hoping for a peaceful resolution to violent protests that erupted in Mogadishu on Friday over delayed elections in Somalia.
On the COVID-19 front, the cabinet was briefed on the latest virus statistics in the Kingdom and progress in the national inoculation campaign. The ministers were also briefed on the resumption of vaccine supplies and the new vaccine centers opened over the past week in the Kingdom.

