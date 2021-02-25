You are here

  • Home
  • Eastern Province governor receives Netherlands ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Eastern Province governor receives Netherlands ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif met Janet Alberda in Dammam on Wednesday. (SPA)
Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif met Janet Alberda in Dammam on Wednesday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rvrqt

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Eastern Province governor receives Netherlands ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Eastern Province governor receives Netherlands ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif met Janet Alberda, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Saudi Arabia, in Dammam on Wednesday.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Alberda highlighted the development that the Eastern Province has been witnessing, and wished further progress and prosperity for the Kingdom.
The meeting was attended by the Saudi Honorary Consul to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Sulaiman Al-Suhaimi.
Also on Wednesday, Prince Saud received the regional director of Al Arabiya channel, Mohammed Al-Hekmi, accompanied by a number of employees.
Prince Saud praised the role of the media in highlighting the societal and development accomplishments of the Kingdom in general and the Eastern Province in particular.
The media played an influential role and was an important means of communication, he said.
Earlier, Prince Saud met the US consul general in Dhahran, Nicholle Manz-Baazaoui. Issues of common interest and ways to promote relationships between the two countries were discussed.
Prince Saud stressed the solid ties between the two countries and their common vision on various topics.
He also highlighted the two countries’ joint work toward achieving security and peace in the region and the world, as well as their economic and cultural cooperation.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Health inspectors at work in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province closes 58 businesses for violating anti-Covid-19 measures
DiplomaticQuarter: New Sudanese ambassador, Eastern Province governor discuss strengthening ties
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: New Sudanese ambassador, Eastern Province governor discuss strengthening ties

Who’s Who: Tareq Al-Sadhan, CEO of Riyad Bank

Who’s Who: Tareq Al-Sadhan, CEO of Riyad Bank
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Tareq Al-Sadhan, CEO of Riyad Bank

Who’s Who: Tareq Al-Sadhan, CEO of Riyad Bank
Updated 27 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Tareq Al-Sadhan has been president and CEO of Riyad Bank since April 2019. Before that, he served as the bank’s senior executive vice president from January 2018 to March 2019.
Al-Sadhan worked with KPMG Saudi Arabia, where he spent 18 years rising through the ranks to become one of the youngest partners in the firm’s history.
He was CEO/managing partner and chairman of the advisory committee during his last five years at the company.
Before his current position, Al-Sadhan worked in the Kingdom’s public sector in roles such as adviser to the chairman in the Saudi Fund for Development, acting director general at the General Authority for Zakat and Tax, and deputy governor for supervision at the Saudi Central Bank.
Al-Sadhan holds a bachelor’s degree in administration science from King Saud University, majoring in accounting (1997), and a master’s degree in business management from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees, France (2007).
He gained a diploma in international business from the University of Edinburgh in 2006, and a diploma in leadership development and strategy from INSEAD in 2010.
Al-Sadhan is a member of the 2020 World Economic Forum’s Stewardship Board for the Middle East and North Africa, and a fellow of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants.
He has been an audit committee member at the Public Investment Fund since March 2019, and an advisory board member at Mastercard since March 2018.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission
Who’s Who: Mohammed Aldhalaan, CEO of Noon Academy
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Mohammed Aldhalaan, CEO of Noon Academy

Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman discusses defense relations with UK

Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman discusses defense relations with UK
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman discusses defense relations with UK

Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman discusses defense relations with UK
  • Prince Khalid bin Salman held a phone call with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held a phone call with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to discuss defense relations between both countries. 

“Had a good call with the United Kingdom Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to discuss defense relations between our two friendly countries, and our common interests in achieving regional and international stability,” Prince Khalid tweeted Wednesday.

In an interview last year with Al Arabiya, Wallace said the UK’s relations with Saudi Arabia are not restricted to selling weapons, but a strong defense partnership.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK Defense

Related

Update Prince Khalid bin Salman: Saudi Arabia continuing its policy to establish stability in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid bin Salman: Saudi Arabia continuing its policy to establish stability in Yemen
Prince Khalid bin Salman meets US defense department official
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid bin Salman meets US defense department official

KSrelief launches medical campaign in Djibouti

KSrelief launches medical campaign in Djibouti
Updated 25 February 2021
SPA

KSrelief launches medical campaign in Djibouti

KSrelief launches medical campaign in Djibouti
Updated 25 February 2021
SPA

DJIBOUTI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched a voluntary medical campaign for specialized surgeries in Djibouti.

The center’s medical team has to date performed 41 urinary tract operations on children in the east African country and provided the necessary treatment for 60 other cases.

The health initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s relief and humanitarian efforts, through the center, to help crisis-hit countries and the suffering of people around the world.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Special According to last available data India was home to the world's largest number of blind people--of over 37 million people across the globe who are blind, over 15 million are from India. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi eye doctors to help turn aid agency KSrelief’s vision into reality

Aid chief thanks Saudi Arabia for supporting Yemen relief program

Aid chief thanks Saudi Arabia for supporting Yemen relief program
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

Aid chief thanks Saudi Arabia for supporting Yemen relief program

Aid chief thanks Saudi Arabia for supporting Yemen relief program
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley expressed his sincere thanks to Saudi Arabia for providing effective food support through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to the most vulnerable groups in Yemen.

Beasley noted that the Kingdom’s contribution through the center will “undoubtedly help to avert famine in Yemen and feed at least 2.2 million people.”

KSrelief signed a $40 million joint cooperation agreement with the WFP on Tuesday to improve food security for the most affected families in Yemen.

“We have a lot of work to do now and in the future, and this agreement will provide us with the tremendous support we need,” the executive director said in a press release.

He added that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has brought many tragedies and much economic degradation across the globe, and this support will make a big difference “as the pandemic has greatly affected vulnerable groups and exacerbated the problem of famine in the world."

The living conditions in Yemen are among the most difficult in the world, he said.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Special According to last available data India was home to the world's largest number of blind people--of over 37 million people across the globe who are blind, over 15 million are from India. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi eye doctors to help turn aid agency KSrelief’s vision into reality

Saudi crown prince undergoes successful appendicitis surgery

Saudi crown prince undergoes successful appendicitis surgery
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince undergoes successful appendicitis surgery

Saudi crown prince undergoes successful appendicitis surgery
  • The crown prince left the hospital later on Wednesday
Updated 25 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underwent a successful surgical procedure on Wednesday morning to treat appendicitis at King Faisal Specialist Hospital, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The crown prince left the hospital later on Wednesday. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Update Saudi Arabia announces launch of Soudah Development Company
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia announces launch of Soudah Development Company
Saudi and Omani foreign ministers meet in Muscat
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Omani foreign ministers meet in Muscat

Latest updates

Eastern Province governor receives Netherlands ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Eastern Province governor receives Netherlands ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Tareq Al-Sadhan, CEO of Riyad Bank
Who’s Who: Tareq Al-Sadhan, CEO of Riyad Bank
Lebanon MPs who jumped vaccine queue defend their actions
Lebanon MPs who jumped vaccine queue defend their actions
‘Nation of one kidney’: Scarred by poverty, more Afghans turn to illicit organ trade
‘Nation of one kidney’: Scarred by poverty, more Afghans turn to illicit organ trade
What We Are Reading Today: The Virus in the Age of Madness by Bernard-Henri Lévy
What We Are Reading Today: The Virus in the Age of Madness by Bernard-Henri Lévy

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.