UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia
Newly recruited Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, on January 3, 2017. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia
  • The Security Council called for an immediate cessation of attacks without preconditions
  • The council called on Houthis to allow United Nations officials access to the Safer oil tanker in the Red Se
Arab News

DUBAI: The UN Security Council condemned attacks launched by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported.
The Security Council – which extended sanctions against Houthi commanders this week -  also called for an immediate cessation of attacks without preconditions, adding the need for de-escalation in all areas of Yemen and called for a nationwide ceasefire.
It further called on Houthis to allow United Nations officials access to the Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea.
The council also said the Houthis bear responsibility for the situation which poses an environmental and humanitarian threat.
Earlier in February, the Arab coalition foiled multiple attacks launched by the militia against the Kingdom, including a drone attack on Abha airport which drew international condemnation after it caused a passenger plane to catch fire.
Meanwhile, Yemeni government officials and Western diplomats have pressured the Houthis to allow a team of UN experts access to the tanker to conduct vital maintenance.
They warned the rebels that they would be held responsible if the tanker crumbled and caused a predicted environmental and humanitarian catastrophe.

Topics: Arab Coalition Houthis Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from Iraqi PM

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from Iraqi PM
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from Iraqi PM

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from Iraqi PM
  • The Crown Prince further thanked Al-Kadhimi for his concerns
  • The Crown Prince underwent a successful surgical procedure on Wednesday
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed his current health situation in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, state news agency SPA reported.
The Crown Prince further thanked Al-Kadhimi for his concerns.
The Crown Prince underwent a successful surgical procedure on Wednesday morning to treat appendicitis at King Faisal Specialist Hospital, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
He left the hospital later on Wednesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 367,691
  • A total of 6,483 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 346 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 184 were recorded in Riyadh, 74 in the Eastern Province, 38 in Makkah, nine in Asir, five in Madinah, four in Hail, four in Najran and three in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 367,691 after 368 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,483 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Fahd bin Muhammad bin Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Faisal Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Fahd bin Muhammad bin Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Faisal Al-Saud
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Fahd bin Muhammad bin Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Faisal Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Fahd bin Muhammad bin Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Faisal Al-Saud
  • The Royal Court said funeral prayers will be held on Friday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Prince Fahd bin Muhammad bin Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Faisal Al-Saud, state news agency SPA reported.
The Royal Court said funeral prayers will be held on Friday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia
  • Al-Othaimeen reaffirmed the OIC’s stand and solidarity with the Kingdom in all the measures it takes to protect its security and stability
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, state news agency SPA reported.
The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef bin Ahmad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen condemned the militia’s attempt to target civilians in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Othaimeen reaffirmed the OIC’s stand and solidarity with the Kingdom in all the measures it takes to protect its security and stability.
Earlier in February, the Arab coalition foiled multiple attacks launched by the militia against the Kingdom, including a drone attack on Abha airport which drew international condemnation after it caused a passenger plane to catch fire.

Topics: Houthis Arab Coalition

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief, Moroccan envoy discuss cooperation

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief, Moroccan envoy discuss cooperation
Updated 26 February 2021

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief, Moroccan envoy discuss cooperation

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief, Moroccan envoy discuss cooperation
Updated 26 February 2021

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on Thursday received the Moroccan ambassador to Saudi Arabia and OIC permanent representative, Dr. Mustafa Al-Mansouri.
The envoy signed the statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security on behalf of his country and discussed with Al-Othaimeen ways to further strengthen cooperation between the OIC and Morocco. Al-Othaimeen praised Morocco’s leading role within the organization and in joint Islamic action.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

