You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 338 new infections on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7r3x

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 368,011
  • A total of 6,488 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 338 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 179 were recorded in Riyadh, 70 in the Eastern Province, 42 in Makkah, 10 in Asir, seven in Madinah, three in Hail, three in Jazan and two in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 368,011 after 320 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,488 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Burak Cakmak had been appointed to lead Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission. File/Getty Images
Lifestyle
Saudi Fashion Commission CEO Burak Cakmak unveils plans for the future
Saudi aid agency delivers aid in Sudan, Yemen photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency delivers aid in Sudan, Yemen

Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting civilian areas in Khamis Mushait city, southwest of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
The spokesman of the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said that the Houthi militia’s attempts to attack civilians and civilian areas constituted as a war crime.
He stressing that the coalition took necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The attempted drone attack came a day after the Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region on Friday and a ballistic missile fired by the militia toward the Kingdom later on in the day.

Topics: Houthis

Blinken stresses US will continue to defend, do business with Saudi Arabia

Blinken stresses US will continue to defend, do business with Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2021
Arab News

Blinken stresses US will continue to defend, do business with Saudi Arabia

Blinken stresses US will continue to defend, do business with Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said Washington’s relationship with Saudi Arabia was important and that the relationship reflected shared interests and values between the two countries.
“The relationship with Saudi Arabia is an important one. We have significant ongoing interests. We remain committed to the defense of the Kingdom,” Blinken said during a press conference at the US State Department, as reported by CNN on Saturday.
The secretary of state also reiterated the United States’ interests to continue doing business with the Kingdom, stating that the relationship was “bigger than any one individual.”
Blinken also affirmed that US officials, including himself and President Joe Biden, had spoken with their Saudi counterparts.
Meanwhile, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Friday that Saudi Arabia remained “a strategic partner in the region.”
“From a military perspective, as I've said many times, we take seriously our security commitments to Saudi Arabia with respect to their ability to defend themselves, and they do need to defend themselves, particularly along that southern border.”

Saudi Arabian Military Industries signs deals at IDEX

Saudi Arabian Military Industries signs deals at IDEX
Updated 27 February 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabian Military Industries signs deals at IDEX

Saudi Arabian Military Industries signs deals at IDEX
  • SAMI also agreed to be a strategic partner of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI in next year’s IDEX
Updated 27 February 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) signed several cooperation agreements with international companies and government authorities during the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) this week.

SAMI, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), aims to enhance the Kingdom’s defense capabilities and localize its military industry as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“We are pleased to achieve outstanding success through our participation in IDEX 2021,” Walid bin Abdulmajeed Abu Khaled, CEO of SAMI, said.

“This will lead us to new achievements and make Saudi Arabia one of the leading manufacturers of military systems in the world.”

SAMI signed a joint venture agreement with the US firm Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest military defense company. The venture will develop capabilities in manufacturing software technologies, along with the production, maintenance, and repair of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

SAMI also signed a cooperation agreement with Nimr, which is part of the Abu Dhabi-based EDGE Technology Group. The deal will allow both companies to work together on armored military and security vehicles. It also marks the first collaboration in the field of military industries between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) also signed an agreement with SAMI to be a strategic partner in next year’s IDEX.

During the five-day exhibition, GAMI Gov. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali visited the Saudi pavilion along with Saudi Ambassador to the UAE Turki bin Abdullah Al-Dakhil.

The pavilion also welcomed Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s deputy prime minister.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

World Defense Show announces SAMI as strategic partner
Business & Economy
World Defense Show announces SAMI as strategic partner
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus (SAMI) signed an MoU at the 2021 International Defense Exhibition and Conference on Monday. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s GAMI and Belarus’ SAMI sign MoU for military industries

US not aiming ‘to rupture relationship’ with Kingdom: Politico

King Salman and US President Joe Biden recently discussed strengthening partnership during phone call. (Reuters/File Photo)
King Salman and US President Joe Biden recently discussed strengthening partnership during phone call. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 27 February 2021
Arab News

US not aiming ‘to rupture relationship’ with Kingdom: Politico

King Salman and US President Joe Biden recently discussed strengthening partnership during phone call. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Saudis show wide support at home for MBS, describe CIA report as speculative
Updated 27 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: US President Joe Biden and his administration may be seeking a recalibration of its relationship with Saudi Arabia, but is adamant not to rupture the relationship with the Kingdom, a senior US official said.

Speaking to Politico, the official said that there are “important interests” the US shares with Saudi Arabia. The administration views the Kingdom as an important partner in the Middle East, and it has promised to keep supporting the country as it defends itself against attacks blamed on Iran.

The official’s comments came after a classified CIA report was released on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, who was killed by a group of rogue Saudi agents in Istanbul in 2018.

Despite a lot of hype that preceded the release of the report, many observers have described it as too analytical and lacking evidence.

“No smoking gun,” CNN’s International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson said.

Israeli journalist and commentator Barak Ravid wrote on Twitter: “US intelligence report on Khashoggi, which is 100% analysis and 0% information, raises real concerns about the quality of access US intelligence agencies have in Saudi Arabia.”

Meanwhile, in the Kingdom, Saudis took to social media to show support for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who underwent a successful surgical procedure on Wednesday morning to treat appendicitis.

Saudi journalist Abdulrahman Al-Rashed tweeted there was nothing new in the declassified CIA report. He described those who were betting on Biden to damage the relationship with Saudi Arabia as “ignorant of how the world operates.”

Saudi columnist Salman Al-Dossari tweeted that the Biden administration should be praised for publishing the CIA report, saying that the findings support Saudi court rulings.

Last September, Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution announced the final sentences for the eight people convicted of the Khashoggi murder.

Five of them received 20-year jail sentences for their involvement in the killing. Another was sentenced to 10 years while two others received seven years. Commenting on the verdict, the Khashoggi family called the judgment “fair and dissuasive.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Jamal Khashoggi

Related

Update The Saudi foreign ministry said it had followed the report submitted to Congress regarding the heinous murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi. (KSAMOFA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ‘completely rejects’ US report on Khashoggi murder

Saudi envoy meets UN Women’s executive in New York

Saudi envoy meets UN Women’s executive in New York
They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields. (SPA)
Updated 27 February 2021
SPA

Saudi envoy meets UN Women’s executive in New York

Saudi envoy meets UN Women’s executive in New York
  • Al-Mouallimi virtually met the newly-appointed permanent representative of Mozambique to the UN, Pedro Comissario Afonso
Updated 27 February 2021
SPA

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, held a virtual meeting with Asa Regner the assistant secretary-general of the UN and deputy executive director of UN Women.

The two sides reviewed the latest preparations for the upcoming session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW65), in which the Kingdom will take part.

They also discussed a number of topics of common interest, and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Al-Mouallimi also virtually met the newly-appointed permanent representative of Mozambique to the UN, Pedro Comissario Afonso.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed topics of common interest and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Both meetings were attended by the director of Al-Mouallimi’s bureau, Faisal Al-Haqbani, and the head of public relations and information of the delegation, Taful Al-Aqbi.

 

Topics: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi

Related

Saudi MoC launching new fashion virtual bootcamp
Saudi Arabia
Saudi MoC launching new fashion virtual bootcamp
Special The Saudi government is working directly with companies like Serco to hire more local staff and promote equal opportunities for women in the Kingdom. (AFP/File Photo) photos
Saudi Arabia
An exemplar of Saudi Arabia’s progress in women’s economic inclusion and empowerment

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
Al-Shabab president Al-Baltan hit with two-month ban for his part in racism row
Al-Shabab president Al-Baltan hit with two-month ban for his part in racism row
Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce to open Riyadh office
Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce to open Riyadh office
Valentino collaborates with Mideast’s Magrabi on sunglasses for summer
Valentino and Magrabi have collaborated on a limited-edition range of sunglasses. Supplied
KSA sees rising demand for PC devices
KSA sees rising demand for PC devices

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.