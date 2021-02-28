RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 322 new infections on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 167 were recorded in Riyadh, 66 in the Eastern Province, 37 in Makkah, eight in Asir, eight in Najran, five in Madinah, five in Jazan and four in Hail.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 368,305 after 294 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,494 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
https://arab.news/bwj5z
Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 368,305
- A total of 6,494 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 322 new infections on Sunday.