DUBAI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement is an important step for achieving a political solution and ending the Yemeni crisis.
The remarks were made during the Cairo-based Arab League meeting attended by the foreign ministers of the 22-member bloc.
The minister reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s stance on encouraging a joint Arab action.
Prince Faisal reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, and called on the international community to exert more efforts in attempts to revive the Palestinian-Israeli peace process.
Prince Faisal also said that Saudi Arabia supports Iraq without getting involved in affairs related to its sovereignty.
Saudi FM: Riyadh Agreement will help achieve peace in Yemen
https://arab.news/cnj6k
Saudi FM: Riyadh Agreement will help achieve peace in Yemen
DUBAI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement is an important step for achieving a political solution and ending the Yemeni crisis.