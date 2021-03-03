LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 331 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 134 were recorded in Riyadh, 66 in the Eastern Province, 46 in Makkah, 10 in Asir, 10 in Madinah, six in Najran, six in Hail and five in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 369,277 after 351 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,510 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
https://arab.news/ba6en
Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 369,277
- A total of 6,510 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 331 new infections on Wednesday.