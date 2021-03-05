Saudi ministry closes 366 shops in virus crackdown

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing has closed 366 establishments in the Kingdom that violated precautionary health measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The ministry said that field teams in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom carried out 24,066 inspection tours of shops, food establishments and public utility markets.
Inspections resulted in the detection of 1,226 violations of health measures issued by the ministry and relevant public health authorities as part of the Kingdom’s anti-coronavirus efforts. The ministry said that municipalities had shut 366 establishments, and applied penalties according to regulations.
