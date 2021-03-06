Mideast’s first adventure tourism platform launches

The newly launched Sharjah-incubated Mughamer.com is making a splash in the adventure tourism space. This first of its kind website in the Middle East curates adventure activities for tourists and thrill seekers around the world.

Co-founded by Mohamed Al-Musharrkh, and Sarmad Al-Zadjaly, the project is supported by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) and the Sharjah Angel Investors Network — a Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) initiative.

The launch ceremony was held at SRTIP and was attended by Sheikh Fahim Al-Qasimi, executive chairman of the Department of Government Relations, Sharjah, and chairman, Higher Committee for Digital Transformation of Sharjah; Sheikha Hind bint Majed Al-Qasimi, chairperson of Sharjah Business Women’s Council; Hussain Al-Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP; Najla Al-Midfa; CEO of Sheraa; and a number of officials and media representatives.

In the first phase, the website offers visitors the opportunity to explore virtually and select activities of their choice across destinations in the UAE, Morocco, Brazil and Comoros Island. Gradually, more destinations will be included.

The website offers access to a range of adventures and experiences, including safaris, mountain climbing, trekking, cycling, desert driving and camping trips through participating agents and destinations.

The next phase of the project will include unique activities such as exploring dormant volcanoes, deep sea diving, aerial adventures, and much more.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, SRTIP CEO Al-Mahmoudi said: “It is a part of SRTIP’s mission to collaborate and support innovative initiatives such as Mughamer.”

Sheraa CEO Al-Midfa said: “Today we celebrate the launch of ‘Mughamer,’ a Sharjah-born startup that is expected to revolutionize the travel and tourism industry. This venture will grow to be a role model for entrepreneurs in the UAE and the region on how to uniquely design and launch a successful tech-driven startup that responds to the rapid digital disruptions that have taken place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Co-founder Al-Zadjaly said: “Mughamer.com responds directly to the rapid growth of the adventure tourism industry as a result of the continued development of the global travel and tourism sector and the need to invest in new solutions that help connect tourists with the most unique adventure experiences all over the world.”

Mughamer.com offers its services in five languages, including Arabic, English, Hindi, French and Spanish. It features a navigation bar that ensures travelers can quickly find exactly what they are looking for, a search tool that allows for easy trip planning, and an online booking process that will have them ready for adventure in minutes.

It also allows the luxury of free cancelations of bookings at any point.

According to reports, adventure tourism contributes $1 trillion in earnings to the global tourism sector annually, and it is projected to increase even further year-on-year as the demand for new experiences and destinations continues to grow exponentially.