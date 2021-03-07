Entertainment activities resume in Saudi Arabia with strict COVID-19 measures

RIYADH: Entertainment activities reopened on Sunday in Saudi Arabia after a one month hiatus, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) said.
It called on businesses in the entertainment sector to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and precautionary measures.
The most important of these were checking people’s health status through the Tawakkalna app, ensuring that face masks were worn, that people’s temperatures were measured before they entered the premises, and that people’s hands were sterilized.
During a press conference, the interior ministry’s security spokesperson said cinemas, restaurants and cafes, malls, and gyms and sports centers would be reopened.
Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub said all events and parties, including weddings and corporate meetings are still banned until further notice, while funeral prayers at cemeteries are to be distributed throughout the day. He said the maximum number of people permitted in any social gathering should not exceed 20.
The GEA said that anyone wishing to set up any entertainment activity must apply for the appropriate license by visiting its website.
“Control teams will intensify their inspection visits to all entertainment facilities to ensure their compliance with preventive measures and instructions,” the GEA added.
It carried out 295 inspection visits across various regions during the past two weeks to ensure that commercial establishments licensed by the GEA were adhering to precautionary measures. It found 19 violations.
Meanwhile, GEA also announced that the Riyadh Oasis’ entertainment events resumed on Sunday, urging people with chronic diseases and the elderly not to attend if possible, and for children under 15 to be accompanied by an adult.
Riyadh Oasis is the latest luxury entertainment project in the heart of the inner desert of the Kingdom, and includes a variety of leisure activities and high-end restaurants.
GEA said all workers at the event are subjected to daily coronavirus checks, in addition to sterilizing all sites periodically and around the clock to maintain public health and safety.