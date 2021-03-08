You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

Saudi foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

Saudi foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha
Short Url

https://arab.news/8y8qt

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

Saudi foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Doha on Monday on an officical visit, the Foreign Ministry reported.

The Saudi foreign minister is in Qatar to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani

Arab coalition launches airstrikes after Houthis cross 'red line' with civilian drone attacks in Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition launches airstrikes after Houthis cross 'red line' with civilian drone attacks in Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition launches airstrikes after Houthis cross 'red line' with civilian drone attacks in Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition launches airstrikes after Houthis cross 'red line' with civilian drone attacks in Saudi Arabia
  • Attacks spark calls for action against the Iran-backed militias
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition conducted air strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday after it said it had destroyed drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militants, including at least five fired towards Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said in a statement quoted by Al Arabiya TV that “targeting civilians and civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia is a red line.”

The update comes hours after the coalition said it has intercepted a total of 10 explosive-laden drones that it said where aimed at civilian targets. 

The bloc destroyed and intercepted five armed drones at first and said it was monitoring others. Then it destroyed five others that were launched towards Saudi Arabia.

The drones were aimed at “civilian” targets in Saudi Arabia, the official Saudi Press Agency reported, without specifying the locations.

The coalition reaffirmed that it continues to work to protect civilians in accordance with international law. 

“We take operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the statement said. 

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has condemned on Sunday the Houthi drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, calling the international community to take a “decisive stance” against “repetitive” attacks by the militia group.  

Bahrain and Jordan also strongly condemned and denounced the continued attacks, saying they constituted a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and contradicted international efforts aimed at resolving the conflict and achieving security, stability, growth and prosperity for the Yemeni people.
Both countries also said they stood by the Kingdom against any threats to its security and the security of its people.

Similar statements were issued by the Arab Parliament and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation against the Houthi drone attacks. 

On Saturday, the coalition intercepted seven Houthi drones that were launched towards southwest Saudi Arabia. 

The attacks sparked calls for action against the Iran-backed militias. 

The United States and the United Nations have stepped up diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Desert Storm: 30 years on
The end of the Gulf War on Feb. 28, 1991 saw the eviction of Iraq from Kuwait but paved the way for decades of conflict
Enter
keywords
Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi militias drones

Related

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, Khamis Mushait
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, Khamis Mushait
Houthi strikes spark calls for action against Yemen militias
Saudi Arabia
Houthi strikes spark calls for action against Yemen militias
Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: government military source
Middle-East
Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: government military source
Special A fighter stands guard before a portrait of Hussein Badreddin Al-Houthi, the founder of Ansar Allah (aka the Houthi movement), during a rally in Sanaa on Sept. 14, 2020. (AFP/File Photo) photos
Middle-East
The hatred and hostility underpinning Yemeni Houthis’ political ideology

Saudi oil port and Aramco residential area targeted by drone, missile

Saudi Arabia said the attacks attempted to target Ras Tanura port and Aramco facilities in Dhahran. (File/Aramco)
Saudi Arabia said the attacks attempted to target Ras Tanura port and Aramco facilities in Dhahran. (File/Aramco)
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi oil port and Aramco residential area targeted by drone, missile

Saudi Arabia said the attacks attempted to target Ras Tanura port and Aramco facilities in Dhahran. (File/Aramco)
  • Energy ministry says Ras Tanura Port was targeted by a drone coming from the sea
  • Shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A major oil port and Aramco residential area were attacked with a drone and ballistic missile in eastern Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
A “petroleum tank farm” at Ras Tanura Port, one of the largest oil shipping ports in the world, was attacked with a drone in the morning, the energy ministry said. The drone was coming from the direction of the sea.
In the evening, shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran where thousands of the company’s local and international employees and their families live.
No one was injured and no property damaged in either attack.
“The Kingdom condemns and criminalizes such repeated acts of sabotage and hostility,” a ministry spokesman said. “The Kingdom calls on nations and organizations of the world to stand together against these attacks, which are aimed at civilian objects and vital installations.
“Such acts of sabotage do not only target the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but also the security and stability of energy supplies to the world, and therefore, the global economy. They affect the security of petroleum exports, freedom of world trade, and maritime traffic.”
The defense ministry said both the drone and the missile were intercepted and destroyed. 
As the missile targeting the Aramco site was shot down, it “resulted in scattered debris that fell in close proximity to civilians and civilian objects,” ministry spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
He said the ministry would take all measures to safeguard the nation’s assets “in a manner that preserves the security of global energy, puts an end to these acts of terrorism, guarantees the security and stability of oil supplies, protects security of petroleum exports and safeguards freedom of shipping and international trade.”
The attacks come after the Arab coalition said it had launched airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen after a wave of drone attacks.
The Iran-backed militia had fired 12 explosives laden drones and two missiles. The missiles targeted Jazan in south-west Saudi Arabia, about 50 kilometers from the Yemen border.

Topics: Dhahran Ras Tanura Houthis missile drone Saudi Arabia Aramco aramco attack houthi attack

Related

Arab coalition launches airstrikes after Houthis cross 'red line' with civilian drone attacks in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition launches airstrikes after Houthis cross 'red line' with civilian drone attacks in Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, Khamis Mushait
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, Khamis Mushait

Raheeq Al-Harbi: A female IT pioneer in Saudi healthcare

Raheeq Al-Harbi: A female IT pioneer in Saudi healthcare
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

Raheeq Al-Harbi: A female IT pioneer in Saudi healthcare

Raheeq Al-Harbi: A female IT pioneer in Saudi healthcare
Updated 08 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Raheeq Al-Harbi received nearly perfect grades in her secondary school exams. In Saudi Arabia, that usually means a career in medicine. 

Today, however, her career journey, spanning almost a decade in the digital healthcare industry, is a booming success, and did not involve going to medical school.

Although excited at the prospect of a medical career in her early years, Al-Harbi was dissuaded from becoming a doctor by her family. 

“They feared the long nightshifts at the hospital and essentially giving up my life,” she said. “So I thought OK, I’ll follow my older sister’s lead and pursue software engineering instead.”

Indeed, Al-Harbi went on to earn a BA in information technology (IT) from King Saud University (KSU) in Riyadh. She fell in love with analytics and software engineering the day she attended her first lecture. 

 

New beginnings

After graduation, Al-Harbi worked briefly at a local bank, providing IT treasury back-office support. 

“I worked in the treasury department, which was a core section of the bank. While it was a very challenging experience, I was still able to prove myself,” she said. 

“But I could tell that working in finance — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in a cubicle, with only the computer to keep me company — wasn’t for me. Yes I love software engineering, but I also love to interact with real people, solving problems together. Most importantly, I wanted to utilize my skills to improve the quality of life of those in need.”

So Al-Harbi decided to bring her IT expertise to the healthcare arena and joined King Fahad Medical City (KFMC), one of the largest medical and research centers in Saudi Arabia. “I remember the first day after I got the job, I thought yes, this is me, I belong here,” she said.

Ironically, her family’s concerns about her spending all her time at a hospital did come true. “I practically lived there, from morning to late at night. At one point, I even slept in the ER because I was working on an important project setting up the ER system,” she said. 

“Despite all the sleepless nights, however, I was happy and passionate about working together with my team on something tangible. You could see the impact of our work on the people — the patients whom we served. It was really satisfying.”

Over the next few years, Al-Harbi won a number of awards, including the Saudi Healthcare Innovation Award at KFMC for designing patient pathways to reduce crowding in different departments. 

That year, not only was she the youngest person to be considered for such an award, but she was also the only woman to receive one.

At that point, she was faced with another dilemma as her work had earned her a scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in the US. 

She enjoyed her job so much she did not want to leave it behind, so as an efficient multitasker, she continued working while studying part-time, earning her MBA from Prince Sultan University. 

 

‘Wings to fly’
Shortly after getting her MBA, she was approached by GE Healthcare and “jumped” at the opportunity.

“It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. GE has given me the wings to fly, so to speak,” she said.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities that GE has provided for both my professional and personal growth — from project management to presales, from purely analytical roles all the way to the commercial world.”

Today, Al-Harbi is a senior solution architect with GE Digital, responsible for the business aspects of customer solutions. 

This means she is well-versed in understanding customers’ needs and pain points, and is well-equipped to design solutions that deliver optimal business results.

“What I love about my work is that I’m constantly on the lookout for new ideas finding solutions to problems. Each project is like a jigsaw puzzle that needs to be solved,” she said.

“This is the beauty of our work — no two days are ever the same. We strive to be innovative and challenge the status quo in every situation, and every customer has their own set of challenges and opportunities.”

While at GE Digital, she has supported the Saudi Health Ministry’s major electronic medical records digital transformation project, as well as its highly regarded Mawid patient appointments app.

Notably, she created a patient journey blueprint for ministry hospitals called the “Golden Package.” 

This initiative has been implemented in ministry hospitals across the Kingdom, and is considered the standard that needs to be followed. 

 

Perks and challenges

Al-Harbi has attended many international conferences throughout her career, and has actively participated in a number of panel discussions, including the 2018 Top CEO Arab Women Forum on empowering women entrepreneurs in the Middle East. 

She spoke about the key role women’s empowerment plays in advancing businesses and the customer experience, as well as women’s careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and beyond. 

Looking back at her career so far, the most important piece of advice Al-Harbi has for young Saudi women is: “Invest in yourself — it’s the best return on investment you’ll ever get.”

She also puts great weight on being authentic and true to oneself. “Be real. Present yourself as you really are,” she said.

“With social media platforms nowadays and everything being remote and virtual, we sometimes crave authenticity and care.” 

That even extends to one’s job title. “What does it really mean?” she asked. “Find a vision you truly believe in, and contribute your skills and gifts to help advance that vision.” 

Lastly, “don’t take no for an answer,” she said. “Go above and beyond the call of duty, and give 110 percent.”

Topics: international women's day 2021 Saudi Arabia GE Healthcare

Related

Vision 2030 puts Saudi women in the driver’s seat
Saudi Arabia
Vision 2030 puts Saudi women in the driver’s seat
Saudi women’s sport grows by leaps and bounds
Sport
Saudi women’s sport grows by leaps and bounds

Vision 2030 puts Saudi women in the driver’s seat

Vision 2030 puts Saudi women in the driver’s seat
Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar speaks at an event. (Supplied)
Updated 08 March 2021
Noor Nugali & Lama Alhamawi

Vision 2030 puts Saudi women in the driver’s seat

Vision 2030 puts Saudi women in the driver’s seat
  • The new goals set on the horizon are leadership, direction and making an impact on the future
Updated 08 March 2021
Noor Nugali & Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: As we mark International Women’s Day, we see the new highs Saudi women have soared to since the launch of Vision 2030 in the Kingdom.
Reforms have changed the narrative surrounding women’s empowerment from inclusivity and equality to notability and distinction. Women’s accomplishments as part of Vision 2030 have set the stage for the further success and achievement of young female leaders in the Kingdom.
The goals of Saudi women are no longer equality or equal opportunity, but rather surpassing their counterparts in ideology, accomplishments and innovation across all sectors. In doing so, they have paved the way for a young and determined generation of future female leaders. These innovative accomplishments are all due to the stepping stones laid out by Vision 2030’s extensive social reforms for women.
Now, Saudi women are ambassadors, general managers, directors of private entities, government spokespersons and more. Their voices are now heard wide and clear across the world.
As of February 2021, women are earning ranks in the Kingdom’s armed forces and holding positions of leadership, including as sergeants commanding teams of soldiers in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force and Armed Forces Medical Services.
It is simply no longer the aim of Saudi women to hope for inclusivity in society and the workplace. The new goals set on the horizon are leadership, direction and making an impact on the future of the Kingdom, whether through financial growth, social reform, or paving the way for new generations of women to succeed.
Vision 2030’s initiatives and reforms have not only affected the careers of women, but also their social lives — amplifying voices that were not always able to be heard. Legal reforms have been amended by Vision 2030 to ensure the rights of divorced women. An alimony fund was created to support women and their children during court proceedings, and women are now able to enter judicial departments independently without the past restriction of having a guardian present. In the past, judgments meant women had to return back to their homes without any objections, but since Vision 2030, these regulations are a literal thing of the past — a historic blimp in the bright future ahead.
It is no exaggeration to say that when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was appointed in his position in 2017, promises were made and delivered.
Women are involved in the workforce, driving on the roads and are more independent, particularly with the relaxing of the guardianship law last year. Tools such as the sexual harassment law were put in place to ensure their safety, and they found complete support from the government in facilitating their ambitions, including being appointed to high positions.
In July 2020, under a royal decree by King Salman, 13 women were appointed to serve on the Saudi Human Rights Commission, making half of the commission female. This decision gave women a louder voice and a foundation through which to make an impact in the Kingdom.
Women are now a driving force in growing the Kingdom’s alternative economic resources, and over the past decade there has been a surge in the number of female entrepreneurs, business owners and CEOs.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi women are now ambassadors, general managers, directors of private entities, government spokespersons and more.

• As of February 2021, women are earning ranks in the Kingdom’s armed forces and holding positions of leadership.

• An alimony fund was created to support women and their children during court proceedings.

• Women are now able to enter judicial departments independently without the past restriction of having a guardian present.

• In July 2020, under a royal decree by King Salman, 13 women were appointed to serve on the Saudi Human Rights Commission.

Dr. Maliha Hashmi, executive director for the health and wellbeing sector of the NEOM megacity project, is a young female health leader in the region. She said that Vision 2030 has created the opportunity for women to build new roles and transform older expectations in a positive way.
“Through Vision 2030, social acceptance, and most of all, the continuous support of the government, we’ll see a balanced leadership, in both the private and public sectors, represented by both men and women. Plus, I’m very optimistic that we’ll witness in the near future more women in ministerial and international representation,” she said.
“Under the visionary leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has taken a giant step forward in empowering its women. While the world knows and talks about women drivers on Saudi roads, there’s more to this socio-economic and cultural change than meets the eye,” Hashmi, a Harvard doctorate degree holder, told Arab News.
“More high-tech startups can now be owned by women. There are now female diplomats in the GCC. I am super excited that this started in Saudi Arabia with Princess Reema bint Bandar as the first Saudi female ambassador. I am also honored to represent NEOM as one of its leading female executives. I hope this passion within me for this amazing project is contagious and is an encouragement for other young women to join, and that I can serve as a great role model for them.”
Vision 2030 has changed the dynamic of the Kingdom and not only opened it to the world, but also to many Saudis.
Women from the Kingdom are now seen traveling around the world and exploring new cultures without the obligatory presence of a male guardian, due to a decree allowing women to obtain their own passports and travel over the age of 21 without a male guardian.
Vision 2030 gave women the right to drive, planting the seeds that led to the emergence of the first professional female racing driver, Reema Al-Juffali. The reforms also created equal opportunity in science, and pushed women scientists into the limelight, such as Nouf Al-Numair, a “DNA decoder” who researches the early detection of emerging diseases through gene mutation. This is only a glimpse into the world of achievements female leaders in Saudi Arabia have created as a result of empowerment in the Kingdom.
It is evident that the fast changes led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have also had a global impact. For the second year in a row, the “Women, Business and the Law 2021” report by the World Bank Group listed Saudi Arabia as one of the top countries for economic inclusion and women’s reform.
One woman who has benefited from the changes is Noura Al-Dossary. Orphaned at a young age and divorced with one daughter, Al-Dossary was in a predicament. Her sister and her brother-in-law helped her, but she soon realized she had to support both herself and her daughter financially.
“Vision 2030 opened doors for me that I thought were bolted shut,” she told Arab News. Coming from a conservative background, and with limited education, she ventured into various workplaces, and soon found work at a small college. However, she was unsatisfied with the pay, the work atmosphere and the lack of insurance and benefits. But an opportunity soon presented itself in a laundry department at a five-star hotel.
She was attentive to detail, eager to learn and grateful for the opportunity. “I was exposed to a different world. I met people from diverse nationalities, mixed with the opposite gender and quickly learned English on the job — something I never dreamed of.”
Al-Dossary’s workplace enrolled her in courses to not only further her career, but also her character. “I felt invested in it,” she said, a sentiment that many Saudi women share. “People tell me: ‘Oh, but you work in laundry.’ But let me tell you something: I’m proud of myself.”
There are many women like Al-Dossary who have succeeded in their own right. They may not appear in the headlines, but they are a vital part of Saudi society.
“I’m able to financially support my family, have insurance and benefits, and I bought a home,” said Al-Dossary. “None of this would have been possible without Vision 2030. I am independent and I finally found the support I needed to realize my dreams.”

Saudi Arabia's heritage treasures
The five historic sites inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List tell a story of universal importance
Enter
keywords
Topics: international women's day 2021 International Women’s Day 2021 Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi women’s sport grows by leaps and bounds
Sport
Saudi women’s sport grows by leaps and bounds
Saudi Culture Ministry achieves gender balance with women in key roles
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry achieves gender balance with women in key roles

Saudi Arabia to introduce skills assessment for labor workers

Saudi Arabia to introduce skills assessment for labor workers
The program will examine all skilled workers in their home country before their arrival in Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Updated 08 March 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Arabia to introduce skills assessment for labor workers

Saudi Arabia to introduce skills assessment for labor workers
  • Ministry’s Professional Verification program will start coming into force in July
Updated 08 March 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s skilled workers are to be assessed to ensure they are qualified for their jobs.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) announced the launch of the “Professional Verification” program on Sunday, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.
The minister said on his official Twitter account: “Today (Sunday) we launched the Professional Verification program, to ensure the competence of skilled workers in the Saudi labor market.”
The program aims to verify that all skilled workers in Saudi Arabia have the required skills to perform the occupation they were recruited for, and will include practical and theoretical examinations in the workers’ specialized fields. It will target more than 1,000 professions belonging to 23 fields as per the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations.
The program, which starts in July, seeks to improve the quality of skilled workers in the Saudi labor market, enhance their productivity, improve the services they provide and reduce the influx of unqualified workers.
The program will examine all skilled workers in their home country before their arrival in the Kingdom, in cooperation with selected international examination centers. It will also examine existing skilled workers in the Kingdom.
HRSD is urging all establishments to begin the verification process by registering on the program’s website — https://svp.qiwa.sa/ — for all their skilled workers, as the verification will gradually be enforced this summer.
Centers interested in becoming licensed to conduct the program’s examination are advised to register in the same link.
Work visas for the targeted jobs will be linked to the skilled workers passing the examination in their home country and will be enforced on a gradual basis in accordance with a roll-out plan developed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the countries sending labor to the Kingdom. This falls under the ministry’s “Professional Accreditation” system.
The new program has been widely welcomed.

HIGHLIGHT

HRSD is urging all establishments to begin the verification process by registering on the program’s website — https://svp.qiwa.sa/ — for all their skilled workers, as the verification will gradually be enforced this summer.

Ali M. Alhazmi, a member of the Association of Financial Professional (AFP), said the professional verification decision is a long awaited one and will have a positive impact on the labor market.
The labor visa was one of the most expensive on the black market because anyone who holds this visa can work in any profession. The professional verification program will prevent unskilled workers from entering the country because they have harmed the national economy. The workers benefited from the country’s concessions or privileges but did not add anything to the national economy, he said.
Osama Alshammari, a member of the Human Resources Committee at the Riyadh Chamber, said the decision will allow only professional workers to pass the exam and meet the standards of their professions in the labor market. Only professional workers can receive a national professional license to practice their profession.
He said that the decision might create job opportunities in the private sector because some workers might not pass the professional exam.
“The initiative aims to establish a national committee to support technical professions and also to set standards and regulations for governance. The regulations will cover the requirements for issuing licenses to professional workers after they have passed the professional verification exam so that they can practice their professions. This will apply to trainers as well,” he said.
Alshammari added that the program will give Saudi technical professional workers a chance to find jobs in small and medium enterprises such as auto mechanics, electricians, plumbers and general maintenance.
Mohammed Al-Sudais, CEO of Carsdees car rentals, said that it is likely that work quality and efficiency will increase.
Al-Sudais, with more than 20 years’ experience in the private sector, encouraged young Saudis looking for appropriate job opportunities to prepare themselves by joining the professional centers. “These professional centers help in the development of the skills and endogenous capacity, in order to overcome the difficulties and challenges of work and to properly meet the needs of the labor market,” he said.
“The professional vetting process can ensure the quality of the labor market by empowering those who are experienced and specialized, as well as protecting them,” he added.

Topics: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD)

Related

257,000 expats leave the Saudi labor market in Q3 2020: Official figures
Business & Economy
257,000 expats leave the Saudi labor market in Q3 2020: Official figures
Saudi labor law amendments to support private sector development, says minister
Business & Economy
Saudi labor law amendments to support private sector development, says minister

Latest updates

Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’
Chaldean leader: Pope’s Iraq visit ‘will leave great impact’
Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East
Saudi Telecom launches largest digital operations center in the Middle East
Beirut stars in Lebanese author’s comical coming-of-age debut
Beirut stars in Lebanese author’s comical coming-of-age debut
UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends
UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends
Saudi foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha
Saudi foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.