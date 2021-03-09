You are here

Saudi Arabia records 5 COVID-19 deaths, 390 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 117 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.6 million. (SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 117 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.6 million. (SPA)
  The Kingdom said 306 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 192
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded five new coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,539.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 390 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 380,572 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 2,695 remain active and 515 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 192, followed by the Eastern Province with 61, Makkah with 58, Qassim recorded 16 and Madinah confirmed 12 cases.
The ministry also announced that 306 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 371,338.

Health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said more than 1.51 people have received the vaccine in the Kingdom to date.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Commerce and Investment spokesman Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Hussein said inspection tours would intensify to enforce precautionary measures after entertainment activities resumed in the Kingdom this week.
He said the ministry carried out more than 185,000 inspections of businesses in the Kingdom and found more than 8,000 violations during the past week.
The ministry launched an initiative to allow shops and businesses to offer discounts to those who have received the vaccination in an attempt to encourage more people to get the jab.
A committee from the transport system carried out field inspection tours to ensure that violations are monitored and penalties are imposed in airports, railway stations, port facilities, car rentals and other transport hubs.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 117 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.6 million.

Sudan's prime minster arrives in Riyadh

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok arrives in the Saudi capital, Riyadh on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (SPA)
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok arrives in the Saudi capital, Riyadh on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (SPA)
Sudan's prime minster arrives in Riyadh

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok arrives in the Saudi capital, Riyadh on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (SPA)
RIYADH: Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Hamdok and his delegation arrived at King Khalid International Airport, where he was welcomed by Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia and Malaysia sign agreements after crown prince meets PM

Saudi Arabia and Malaysia sign agreements after crown prince meets PM
Saudi Arabia and Malaysia sign agreements after crown prince meets PM

Saudi Arabia and Malaysia sign agreements after crown prince meets PM
  They reviewed bilateral relations and discussed developments in the region
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Riyadh on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations, aspects of cooperation and opportunities for strengthening them in various fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Both sides also discussed developments in the region.
After the meeting, the crown prince and the Malaysian prime minister witnessed the signing of three agreements between the two countries.
The agreements were signed by Saudi Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein.
The first agreement included the minutes of the establishment of the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council, the second agreement dealt with the arrival of pilgrims, and the third was a memorandum of understanding in the field of Islamic affairs.
The meeting and signing ceremony were also attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
The Saudi-led Arab coalition said it intercepted a Houthi drone headed toward Khamis Mushait in the southern region in Saudi Arabia, Saudi state channel Al-Ekhbariya reported on Tuesday.

The coalition said that “the Houthi militia commits grave mistakes and horrific violations of international humanitarian law,” adding that it is “dealing with these violation in accordance with international humanitarian law.
Meanwhile, the Houthis faced international condemnation on Monday after attacking Saudi oil facilities.

The US said the Houthis needed to show seriousness about US-backed peace efforts.
“We condemn the egregious Houthi drone and missile attack against Saudi Aramco facilities,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

8 Saudi mosques close after 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19

8 Saudi mosques close after 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19
8 Saudi mosques close after 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19

8 Saudi mosques close after 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19
  236 mosques have closed temporarily in last 29 days
  224 of them have so far reopened after sterilization
RIYADH: Saudi authorities temporarily closed eight mosques in three regions of Saudi Arabia on Monday, after 10 worshipers tested positive for COVID-19.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance said that 236 mosques have been closed in the past 29 days. Of those, 224 reopened after they were sterilized and steps were taken to ensure public safety.
Six of the mosques closed on Monday are in Riyadh, one is in Madinah and one in Tabuk, the ministry said. It added that six previously closed mosques have reopened in Makkah, Qassim and the Eastern Province after precautionary sterilization and maintenance.
The ministry called on worshipers and mosque officials to abide by all precautionary measures and report any violations or problems applying health protocols.

Saudi Arabia beats Silicon Valley on women's tech roles, ministry claims

Saudi Arabia beats Silicon Valley on women’s tech roles, ministry claims
Participants including Saudi women attend a hackathon in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on August 1, 2018. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia beats Silicon Valley on women's tech roles, ministry claims

Saudi Arabia beats Silicon Valley on women’s tech roles, ministry claims
  Saudi Arabia's investment in cybersecurity has led to its recognition as a pioneer, rated number one regionally and 13 internationally by the International Telecommunication Union
JEDDAH: Saudi women’s participation rate in the communications and IT sector rose from 11 percent in 2017 to 24 percent in 2021, an official at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) said.
“Due to several initiatives, that percentage has surpassed that of Silicon Valley, which is currently at 17 percent,” Bandar Al-Duwais, MCIT’s director of future recruitments, said during the Women Enablement Summit.
After a recent surge in spending on women’s training, Saudi women currently make up 40 percent of digital entrepreneurs, he added.
Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri, head of G20 Women’s Empowerment team, said that during the Kingdom’s presidency, Saudi Arabia had three central focuses: Human empowerment, the earth’s sustainability and implementing new horizons.
“Women’s empowerment was at the core of all of them,” she said.
The Kingdom’s investment in cybersecurity has led to its recognition as a pioneer, rated number one regionally and 13 internationally by the International Telecommunication Union.

Basmah Al-Jedai, general manager of the Center of Strategic Studies at the National Cybersecurity Authority, said that women took greater advantage of the authority’s training programs than men did.
The National Academy for Cybersecurity’s scholarship program, which offered students scholarships to esteemed institutes globally, has attracted 67 percent of female applicants.
Another initiative, Cyber Pro, which focuses on building a cybersecurity workforce in the Kingdom, has seen 62 percent of female participants.
Based on the Kingdom’s goal of increasing women’s participation in the labor market and the ministry’s strategy, which gives priority to enhancing the role of women in the sector, MCIT developed an integrated program to empower women in the communications and information technology sector.

