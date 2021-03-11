Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced it is expanding its coronavirus (COVID-19) inoculation campaign to reach a wider segment of society.
The ministry said that the registered priority groups have been covered and it will make vaccinations available to other groups.
There are plans to launch more vaccination centers across all regions of the Kingdom, with the cooperation of public and private health service providers.
Individuals wishing to receive the jab must first register through the official Sehatty app, then they can book direct appointments to receive the vaccine, according to the available dates.
“This step comes as a continuation of health efforts to preserve the safety of citizens and residents to limit the spread of the coronavirus and facilitate the vaccination process,” the ministry said in a statement.
