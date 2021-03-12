Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi is the newly appointed director general of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS).
ABEGS is an intergovernmental regional organization working within its member states to promote cooperation and coordination in the fields of culture, education, science, information, and documentation.
Al-Assimi said: “I highly value and appreciate his excellencies the ministers of education in the member states of ABEGS for approving my appointment as director general of the bureau, and I am looking forward with them to develop the quality of education in the region and to efficiently enhance the educational cooperation among the member states.”
Prior to taking on the bureau role, Al-Assimi had been Saudi deputy minister of education since April 2017. He gained a bachelor’s degree in geography from King Saud University in 1986, a master’s degree in curriculum and teaching methods four years later, and a Ph.D. in the same field of study in 2001, both from West Virginia University, in the US.
He began his career as a teacher before switching to administrative roles in the education department where he served as a supervisor, director of education, a Shoura Council member, and director of Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University.
From 2001 to 2003, he was director of practical program management at the Ministry of Education having previously been a curricula supervisor of national education at the ministry.
For one year starting in 2003, he held the position of assistant director general of educational research at the Ministry of Education and was director of education for Al-Kharj region from 2004 to 2005.
