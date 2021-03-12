You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi, DG of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi, DG of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8vfe

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi, DG of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi, DG of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi is the newly appointed director general of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS).
ABEGS is an intergovernmental regional organization working within its member states to promote cooperation and coordination in the fields of culture, education, science, information, and documentation.
Al-Assimi said: “I highly value and appreciate his excellencies the ministers of education in the member states of ABEGS for approving my appointment as director general of the bureau, and I am looking forward with them to develop the quality of education in the region and to efficiently enhance the educational cooperation among the member states.”
Prior to taking on the bureau role, Al-Assimi had been Saudi deputy minister of education since April 2017. He gained a bachelor’s degree in geography from King Saud University in 1986, a master’s degree in curriculum and teaching methods four years later, and a Ph.D. in the same field of study in 2001, both from West Virginia University, in the US.
He began his career as a teacher before switching to administrative roles in the education department where he served as a supervisor, director of education, a Shoura Council member, and director of Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University.
From 2001 to 2003, he was director of practical program management at the Ministry of Education having previously been a curricula supervisor of national education at the ministry.
For one year starting in 2003, he held the position of assistant director general of educational research at the Ministry of Education and was director of education for Al-Kharj region from 2004 to 2005.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Deema Al-Athel, strategic business development leader at IBM
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Deema Al-Athel, strategic business development leader at IBM
Who’s Who: Abdullah bin Jenaideb, Saudi architect
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdullah bin Jenaideb, Saudi architect

Saudi and US ground forces to begin joint exercise

Saudi and US ground forces to begin joint exercise
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi and US ground forces to begin joint exercise

Saudi and US ground forces to begin joint exercise
  • The Falcon Claws 3 exercise will begin next week in the Kingdom’s northwestern region.
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Royal Saudi Land Forces have completed preparations for a joint exercise with US ground forces, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
The Falcon Claws 3 exercise will begin next week in the Kingdom’s northwestern region.
The exercise “comes as an extension of the joint exercises between the two friendly countries with the aim of strengthening the harmony of joint military work and cooperation between them,” the ministry said.
It also aims to exchange expertise and concepts, and raise combat readiness to face regional challenges, the ministry added.
The Saudi and US ground forces carried out the two-week Falcon Claws 2 exercise in December last year.
The exercise comes at a heightened time in the region, with Iran-backed militias stepping up attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Royal Saudi Land Forces Falcon Claws exercise

Related

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and the French Navy participated in a maritime exercise on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and French naval forces carry out maritime exercise
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force complete a joint exercise. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Air Force holds joint exercises with US counterparts

Saudi and Mauritanian foreign ministers discuss relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Riyadh on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Riyadh on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi and Mauritanian foreign ministers discuss relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Riyadh on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (SPA)
  • They discussed ways to strengthen relations in various fields
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Riyadh on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in a way that serves the common interests of the two counties, the foreign ministry said.
Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mauritania Prince Faisal bin Farhan Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed

Related

Special Saudi foreign minister calls for Iran arms embargo to stop attacks on ‘global economy’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister calls for Iran arms embargo to stop attacks on ‘global economy’
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad receives Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in the capital Doha on Monday, March 8, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Qatar emir, Saudi foreign minister hold talks in Doha

5 Daesh members sentenced to death for assassinating officer, blowing up mosques in Saudi Arabia

5 Daesh members sentenced to death for assassinating officer, blowing up mosques in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 March 2021
Mohammed Al-Sulami

5 Daesh members sentenced to death for assassinating officer, blowing up mosques in Saudi Arabia

5 Daesh members sentenced to death for assassinating officer, blowing up mosques in Saudi Arabia
  • The trial of the cell’s members, who numbered 45 in total, began after other members were killed in armed confrontations with security forces
  • After extensive investigations, the accused were found to be linked to terrorist operations in the Kingdom
Updated 11 March 2021
Mohammed Al-Sulami

JEDDAH: A preliminary death sentence was issued on Thursday against five members of a cell affiliated with the terrorist group Daesh.
The trial of the cell’s members, who numbered 45 in total, began after other members were killed in armed confrontations with security forces.
After extensive investigations, the accused were found to be linked to terrorist operations in the Kingdom, including the assassination of Brig. Gen. Kitab Al-Otaibi, investigations director of the Al-Quwaiiyah governorate, west of Riyadh in April 2016.
The brigadier-general was followed on his way to into work and shot dead when he reached Al-Arja police station in Al-Dawadimi province. Daesh later claimed responsibly for the attack.
The accused were also involved in the bombing of three mosques; the first targeted the Special Emergency Forces mosque in Abha in Aug. 2015 and resulted in the killing of 15 people including 11 security forces members and four Bangladeshi workers.
The second attack targeted the second largest mosque for the Ismaili community in the region, Najran’s Al-Mashhad mosque, in Oct. 2015, resulting in the killing of two people and injuring 27 others.
The third attack was on Al-Ridha Mosque in Al-Ahsa in Jan. 2016, for its alleged links to the Shiite community. The bombing killed five people and injured 36 others, including three members of the security forces.

Topics: Daesh Saudi Arabia

Related

How has Saudi Arabia fared 1 year after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic?
Saudi Arabia
How has Saudi Arabia fared 1 year after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic?
Manila condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Manila condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 371,850
  • A total of 6,551 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 390 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 164 were recorded in Riyadh, 66 in the Eastern Province, 48 in Makkah, 30 in the Northern Borders region, 29 in Madinah, 10 in Hail, seven in Asir, seven in Jazan and three in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 371,850 after 267 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,551 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

The health ministry added that 1.7 million people have been vaccinated in the Kingdom to date. 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Malaysia welcomes Saudi decision to increase Hajj quota
Saudi Arabia
Malaysia welcomes Saudi decision to increase Hajj quota
How has Saudi Arabia fared 1 year after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic?
Saudi Arabia
How has Saudi Arabia fared 1 year after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic?

Malaysia welcomes Saudi decision to increase Hajj quota

Malaysia welcomes Saudi decision to increase Hajj quota
Updated 11 March 2021
Ushar Daniele

Malaysia welcomes Saudi decision to increase Hajj quota

Malaysia welcomes Saudi decision to increase Hajj quota
  • The current Hajj quota for the country of 32 million, where 60 percent are Muslims, is 31,600
Updated 11 March 2021
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian officials have welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase the Southeast Asian nation’s annual Hajj quota by 10,000 following Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s official visit to Riyadh. 

Muhyiddin concluded his four-day trip to the Kingdom on Wednesday. Speaking to Malaysian reporters at the end of the visit, the prime minister said he had requested an increase in the quota during a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at whose invitation he arrived in Riyadh.

The current Hajj quota for the country of 32 million, where 60 percent are Muslims, is 31,600.

Muhyiddin said that the increased quota would apply when the Hajj situation returns to normal after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Malaysian Hajj Pilgrim Fund Board (TH) lauded the Kingdom’s decision and the prime minister’s efforts, saying that it would reduce the waiting time for Malaysians to perform pilgrimages and provide more opportunities for them in the future.

“TH will be making preparations covering multiple aspects domestically and in the holy land to ensure a seamless implementation, providing Malaysian Muslims the ease to duties to perform the fifth pillar of Islam,” the board said.

During Muhyiddin’s visit, besides the Hajj quota increase, three agreements were signed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein.

The first agreement was on the establishment of the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council, the second agreement dealt with streamlining the arrival of pilgrims, and the third was a memorandum of understanding in the field of Islamic affairs.

Political analyst Azmi Hassan from the Technology University of Malaysia said the prime minister’ visit, and especially the increased Hajj quota, were good developments for Saudi-Malaysian ties.

“This is indeed happy news over here because cordial relationships with (the Kingdom) is viewed as very critical by Muslim Malaysians, so the visit will no doubt put the relationship on the right track,” he said, adding that some decisions of the previous Malaysian government, such as the cancelation of the King Salman Center for Global Peace in Kuala Lumpur, had soured the ties.

He added that Saudi Arabia is Malaysia’s major trade partner in the Gulf, whose post-pandemic recovery offers opportunities for the Southeast Asian nation’s exports.

“There is mutual interest in this regard, so the benefits of the visit are not only confined to the economic sector but more importantly geopolitics of both nations,” Hassan said. “The visit will rekindle the good relationship between the nations especially when both Riyadh and Malaysia who are influential in the Muslim nations.”

For Prof. James Chin, director of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania, Muhyiddin’s visit was especially important for the prime minister himself to shore up his credentials as the country’s leader, since he has been facing political troubles at home.

“He needs to show he is prime minister material, and needs to visit a foreign country to show personal standing,” he said.

Topics: Malaysia Saudi Arabia hajj

Related

Saudi Arabia and Malaysia sign agreements after crown prince meets PM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Malaysia sign agreements after crown prince meets PM
Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince
Saudi Arabia
Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

Latest updates

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi, DG of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States
Who’s Who: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi, DG of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States
‘Unbelievable’ comeback takes Mertens to Dubai Open semifinals
‘Unbelievable’ comeback takes Mertens to Dubai Open semifinals
Syrian child refugees in Turkey: A decade in limbo
As the 10th anniversary of the Syrian civil war approaches, many refugee children who fled to neighboring Turkey still face hardship. (Reuters/File Photo)
Man pleads guilty to killing ex-lover in Dubai
Man pleads guilty to killing ex-lover in Dubai
Houthis accused of starting fire in Sanaa detention center
Houthis accused of starting fire in Sanaa detention center

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.