Saudi Ministry raises awareness on World Kidney Day

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health on Thursday joined world countries in celebrating World Kidney Day, observed on March 11 annually, with this year’s theme being “Living Well with Kidney Diseases.”
Kidney diseases are one of the main causes of death worldwide, with around 850 million people diagnosed with kidney diseases.
Chronic kidney failure causes at least 2.4 million deaths annually.
The Ministry of Health continues its efforts to raise awareness on healthy lifestyles, developing healthy habits and the early detection of kidney diseases.
The ministry recommends following healthy habits, such as practicing sports for at least 150 minutes per week, drinking enough liquids with an average of two liters a day and consuming healthy food.
The ministry also urged people to eat fruits and vegetables on a daily basis, reduce the consumption of salt, sugar and soda, maintain an ideal weight, check blood pressure periodically, check blood sugar levels at least once a year for nondiabetic people, and avoid smoking for its role in increasing oxidizers that are deemed harmful to kidneys, cause blockage to kidney arteries, and increase the possibility of kidney cancer.
The ministry also called for refraining from the overuse of painkillers, popular medicines, and bodybuilding protein products, urging the public to undergo an annual checkup for kidney functions, especially individuals with potential risk factors, such as blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and genetic factors, calling on kidney patients to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry has offered a package of services by providing 11 areas and health clusters with kidney dialysis mobile devices through cooperation with the Health Endowment Fund, which has offered 5,168 dialysis sessions through 11 devices. The services were also offered at hospitals allocated for isolating COVID-19 patients that lacked kidney dialysis services.
The Ministry of Health in 2020 executed 2,184,000 kidney dialysis sessions through 219 kidney dialysis units.
Saudi Arabia to reopen international fights on May 17
The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed the date in a statement it sent out to local airports
The authority said they may continue suspending travel to specific countries where the coronavirus pandemic situation remains bad
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: International flights will resume on May 17 after they have been earlier suspended due to coronavirus travel restrictions, Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority said in a circular.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed the date in a statement it sent out to local airports, that all international flights and airports will resume regular operations in May instead of March 31, as earlier announced in January.
The authority said they may continue suspending travel to specific countries where the coronavirus pandemic situation remains bad.
Meanwhile, Saudi domestic airlines are seeing a quicker recovery in routes within the Kingdom than larger regional rivals relying on pandemic-paralyzed long-haul travel.
The CAPA Live aviation industry event on March 10 heard that the Kingdom’s domestic airline sector was recovering strongly in sharp contrast to most of its neighbors.
The Middle East has been particularly hard hit by the global aviation slowdown because of its comparatively under-developed domestic market.
“The domestic recovery in Saudi Arabia is already showing positive signs, in frequency terms at least,” said CAPA analyst Richard Maslen.
Weekly domestic flights in the Kingdom have grown to about 3,000, according to CAPA data.
That represents a decline of just 23 percent over the first two months of the year compared with the same period a year ago before COVID-19 restrictions hit.
Millennials invited to rediscover the timeless literature of Arabia
The book aims to educate new generations about the human, aesthetic and philosophical values of these ancient poems
Updated 12 March 2021
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: Arab and Islamic history is full of artists and poets whose works transcended time.
Like any literature, Arabic authorship was not born out of a void — it is the culmination of human experiences, emotions, knowledge and vision of the universe documented via poetry.
Poetry has enjoyed a celebrated position among Arabs, so its value goes beyond the documentary role of portraying an age. It makes preservation a duty toward younger generations, a role which the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has taken on.
In collaboration with Saudi Aramco’s Al-Qafilah magazine, Ithra recently completed a year-long project to publish the “Al-Mu’allaqat for Millennials” book. This introduces the 10 timeless odes that represent the finest of early Arabic poetry produced in the pre-Islamic era to Arabic and English readers.
The book interprets poetry and its literary history, as well as providing introductions to poets’ lives and works in both Arabic and English. It was a joint effort of a team of nine Saudi and international scholars and experts in Arabic literature, poetry and translation.
“The decline of literature is actually the decline of a nation,” said the German poet and critic Goethe. As the linguistic and literary foundation of Arab-Islamic civilization, along with the Qur’an, to forget about Al-Mu’allaqat for Arabs is similar to abandoning Shakespeare for the English.
“We want it to reflect the beginning of a base of Arabic literature, as it portrays shared human characteristics. The goal of this project is to showcase essential literature on the same influential scale of works such as Shakespeare and Homer, in a modern way that can be enjoyed by all,” project manager and editor in chief of Al-Qafilah, Bander Al-Harbi, told Arab News.
The 1,500-year-old poems are considered masterpieces of both Arabic and world literature, hence many books and translations had studied them over the past centuries. However, what distinguishes this project is its goal to educate new generations about the human, aesthetic and philosophical values of these ancient poems, and to share knowledge about their meaning and subject matter in a manner accessible to modern readers.
The 500-page book was published on Dec. 18 last year on International Arabic Language Day, an occasion marked by the UN. International scholars participated in the project despite the challenges of COVID-19.
“Our book aims to present Arabic poetry anew to the new generation, regardless of any cultural and linguistic boundaries. The human lessons of these timeless texts and their artistic originality make them appealing to all those who enjoy the verbal art,” said Dr. Hatem Al-Zahrani, the project’s content and international communication supervisor and reviewer.
“Al-Mu’allaqat” was composed by accomplished authors of the pre-Islamic era, including the 6th-century warrior-poet Imru’ Al-Qays, known as the wandering king, who traveled the lands of Arabia seeking revenge for his father’s lost kingdom — and who also wrote poetry.
Al-Qays is hailed as the father of Arabic poetry because he established many of the conventions and themes that poets after him followed. He originated “ruin poetry,” where the writer begins with scenery lines describing a character stopping for a time at the remains of a campsite and remembering his beloved.
Other renowned poets include the pleasure-seeking Tarafa, the moralist Zuhayr, as well as Antara, a black knight and romantic hero; the centenarian Labid; and grief-stricken knight Amr ibn Kulthum.
After a decade spent at different academic institutions in the US, Al-Zahrani decided that there was a genuine interest among students of different generations and specializations in the creative corpus of Arabic literature, including poetry.
HIGHLIGHT
The official pdf copy of the book was made accessible to the public in January, and it is available at https://www.ithra.com/files/6516/1042/9658/compressed.pdf
He believes the need for a bilingual volume on Arabic poetry is not only necessary for general readers. It also especially needed for students majoring in Arabic and Islamic studies who are keen to learn the Arabic language in addition to enjoying its most important poetic achievements in English translations.
This new translation is the first to contain all 10 odes, as previous efforts did not include all of them. “It also presents the ten ‘suspended odes’ in a critical, fully vocalized edition, with new Arabic commentaries and introductions in the same volume with the English part. Thus, the book appears as an embodiment on paper of a civil cultural dialogue between Arabic and English, and between East and West,” Al-Zahrani said.
He highlighted that there was a growing demand for more translations of “Mu’allaqat” into other languages; one of the most recent works was a Turkish translation by Mehmet Hakkı Sucin published in 2020.
“Part of the appeal of the Mu’allaqat for non-Arabic speakers are the legends behind them, whether Imru’ Al-Qays’s quest to avenge his father’s murder, or the treaty arbitrations between Amr ibn Kulthum and Al-Harith ibn Hillizah, and so on,” said Dr. Kevin Blankinship, assistant professor of Arabic Literature, Brigham Young University, and a contributor to the project.
Blankinship continued: “Another reason the poems attract non-Arabic speakers is their distance in time and culture. This is a desert society where war and hardship are part of everyday life, to say nothing of romance, intrigue and murder. They have the dramatic tension of Greek tragedy, which is part of their appeal.”
Dr. Blankinship translated four of the ten odes, namely those of Antarah ibn Shaddad, Zuhayr, Amr ibn Kulthum, and Al-Harith ibn Hillizah. He also provided editorial feedback for other parts of the book.
“As a non-native speaker of Arabic and a specialist in classical Arabic literature, I enjoyed the chance to bring Arab cultural heritage to a wider audience of English speakers, and even to some Arabs who might not have read all of the Mu’allaqat,” he said. “The project is important because it invites continual meditation on writings whose richness outlasts any one generation, and so they must be revisited over and over.”
To make the text accessible for the general reader, Blankinship’s translation approach was to use a more relaxed language than that used to address specialists.
“I also wanted the English to appeal at the level of sound and rhythm, so I used a loose meter and rhyme scheme. I tried to draw out as much vivid detail as possible since that’s one thing that makes these poems so enjoyable,” he said.
The project comes to the defense of the Arabic literature against the orientalist stereotypical view that shows early Arabs as merely part of a desert and warfare culture, Tariq Khawaji, chief librarian at Ithra, explained to Arab News.
“Arabs are viewed as if they lack concrete thought, philosophy and vision on the universe,” said Khawaji, “Al-Mu’alaqat is proof that all these stereotypes are not true, and you can find all components of human thought, including philosophical questions about life, existence, courage, fear, emotions, it is all there.”
Al-Zahrani agreed with Khawaji about the necessity to defend the sophistication of Arabic culture and “counteract the prevailing stereotypical misperceptions about the Arabs and their culture, especially that of the Arabian Peninsula, in the West.”
“A more civilized dialogue between East and West requires a better mutual understanding of the cultures of both parties, and we in the Mu’allaqat team hope this project will contribute to that effort,” Al-Zahrani said.
“This project comes within a wider initiative by Ithra to enrich the Arabic visual, musical and written content in various fields,” Khawaji said.
He added that more projects to promote Arabic literature are currently in the works. The official pdf copy of the book was made accessible to the public in January, and it is available at https://www.ithra.com/files/6516/1042/9658/compressed.pdf
Islamic coalition holds forum on guerrilla warfare
Updated 12 March 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) on Thursday held a symposium to discuss guerrilla warfare and its relation to terrorism.
Among those speaking at the event was Brig. Gen. Yahya Assiri from the Saudi delegation to the coalition, and Zaki Al-Ruwahi, Oman’s representative, in the presence of IMCTC secretary-general, Mohammed Al-Moghedi, representatives of members states, and other coalition officials.
Assiri said guerrilla warfare was an irregular form of conflict that had become an international phenomenon with its dimensions and manifestations, and he highlighted its links to terrorist funding, intelligence, and information. Al-Ruwahi pointed out that guerrilla groups were a threat to local, regional, and international security, peace, and stability.
The Saudi-led IMCTC includes 41 member states collaborating to coordinate and intensify international efforts to combat extremism and terrorism and preserve global peace and security.
ECMO technology reports increase in virus recovery rate at King Abdullah Medical City
The technology helped increase the recovery rate among patients who have not responded to the usual medical procedures
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: The King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC) in Makkah has reported an increase in the recovery rate among coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, after using extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) technology on cases of acute respiratory failure.
The complex life support machine pumps blood outside the body and oxygenates it and removes carbon dioxide — allowing the heart and lungs to rest — and then pumps it back into the body.
The technology helped increase the recovery rate among patients who have not responded to the usual medical procedures, including artificial ventilation.
The device is installed through blood vessels by an integrated Saudi medical team of cardiac surgeons, cardiac perfusionists and intensive care consultants.
KAMC is one of the Ministry of Health’s approved ECMO centers, supervised by Saudi medical personnel covering Makkah and the western region of the Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the authorities in Jeddah have intensified their field tours to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures, with the reopening of recreational centers, parks, restaurants, and gyms after a partial closure.
In Dhahran, the Ministry of Health on Thursday inaugurated a new vaccination center at the Primary Health Care Center, which is open throughout the week from 8 a.m. until 12 a.m.
Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, confirmed that the ministry is still noticing fluctuations in the number confirmed and critical cases, stressing that adherence to the precautionary measures will contribute to the fight against the virus.
During a press conference held on Thursday, Al-Aly urged everyone to register for the vaccine through the Sehhaty app.
“The Kingdom is very keen on choosing the best vaccines that are safe and effective,” he added. “There are currently around 500 vaccination operating in Saudi Arabia.”
Saudis and expats continue to receive their jabs of the coronavirus vaccine, with 1,773,153 people having been inoculated so far.
The ministry reported six more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 6,551.
There were 390 new cases reported, meaning that 381,348 people have now contracted the disease. There are 2,947 remain active, 538 of them are in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 164 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 66 in the Eastern Province, 48 in Makkah, and 29 in Madinah.
In addition, 267 patients had recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 371,850 recoveries.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 14,175,803 PCR tests, with 45,261 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while the Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either service can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudi Arabia monitoring conflict in Myanmar with ‘great concern’
Kingdom’s UN delegation calls for intensifying international efforts to solve Rohingya crisis
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia said it is following the suffering of the Rohingya Muslim minority and other minorities in Myanmar with “great concern.”
The comments were made during a UN Human Rights Council meeting with UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews.
“The situation of the Rohingya minority is one of the most important issues that the Kingdom pays great attention to,” said Mohannad Al-Basrawi, the human rights department head of the Kingdom’s permanent UN delegation in Geneva.
Today I urged the formation of an emergency Coalition for the People of Myanmar to take immediate coordinated action including cutting off the flow of revenue & weapons to the junta, among other steps. Please see my statement. Session resumes tomorrow. https://t.co/MeamkrCoqMpic.twitter.com/D0SWrbxIvh
Saudi Arabia called on the international community to take urgent action to stop the violence against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar.
Al-Basrawi expressed concern over the reports of gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, including arbitrary arrests, excessive use of force against civilians and murders.
He was also concerned over the delay in humanitarian aid delivery to those affected in the conflict.
Al-Basrawi renewed the Kingdom’s call for intensifying international efforts to solve the crisis in Myanmar by addressing the root causes of the conflict while creating conditions for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of all the people displaced because of the conflict.