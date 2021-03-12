You are here

Journalists' group: 65 media workers killed in 2020
For the fourth time in five years, Mexico topped the list of countries where the most journalists were killed, with 14 killings. (AFP)
AP

Journalists' group: 65 media workers killed in 2020
  • Killings took place in 16 different countries during targeted attacks, bomb attacks and crossfire incidents
AP

BRUSSELS: A total of 65 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2020 while doing their jobs, according to the International Federation of Journalists.
That is 17 more than in 2019, and the death toll is around the same level as in the 1990s, the federation said Friday as it published details of its annual report on killings.
The IFJ said the killings took place in 16 different countries during targeted attacks, bomb attacks and crossfire incidents.
A total of 2,680 journalists have been killed since the IFJ started keeping count in 1990.
“The ruthless reign of crime barons in Mexico, the violence of extremists in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Somalia, as well as the intolerance of hard-liners in India and the Philippines have contributed to the continued bloodshed in media,’’ said IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger.
For the fourth time in five years, Mexico topped the list of countries where the most journalists were killed, with 14 killings. It was followed by 10 deaths in Afghanistan; nine in Pakistan, eight in India, four each in the Philippines and Syria, and three each in Nigeria and Yemen. There were also killings in Iraq, Somalia, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Honduras, Paraguay, Russia and Sweden.
In addition to the deaths, the IFJ said at least 229 journalists were in prison across the world as of March 2021 because of their work. The federation said Turkey is “the biggest jailer of journalists in the world” — with at least 67 media workers in its cells. That was followed by 23 journalists detained in China, 20 in Egypt, 16 in Eritrea and 14 in Saudi Arabia.
‘’No democracy worthy of that name can jail messengers of freedom of expression,” Bellanger said.

Special Three female media workers shot dead in Afghanistan
Media
Three female media workers shot dead in Afghanistan
Update Gunmen kill 2 journalists covering Iraq protests
Media
Gunmen kill 2 journalists covering Iraq protests

Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok over indecency complaint

Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok over indecency complaint
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok over indecency complaint

Pakistan blocks social media app TikTok over indecency complaint
  • A TikTok representative in Pakistan said strong safeguards were in place to keep inappropriate content off the platform
  • The service providers have been directed to immediately block access to TikTok
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday blocked the popular social media app TikTok after a court order over a complaint that it ran indecent content, a spokesman for the country’s telecoms regulator said.
“The court has asked PTA to block access to TikTok,” Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) spokesman Khurram Mehran told Reuters, adding that the authority would comply with the order.
A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar said it ordered the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, said Jehanzeb Mehsud, a lawyer who represented the PTA.
The service providers have been directed to immediately block access to TikTok, the regulator said in a statement.
The app stopped working within an hour of the direction.
A TikTok representative in Pakistan said strong safeguards were in place to keep inappropriate content off the platform.
“In Pakistan, we have grown our local-language moderation team, and have mechanisms to report and remove content in violation of our community guidelines,” the representative said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to serve the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity and fun.”
Muslim-majority Pakistan had banned the app in October, but restored it within 10 days after the company vowed to block all accounts involved in spreading “obscenity and immorality.”
The telecom regulator said the social media company had agreed to moderate accounts in accordance with local laws.
TikTok has been one of the most-downloaded apps in the South Asian nation behind WhatsApp and Facebook.
TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has become hugely popular in a short period of time, by encouraging young users to post brief videos.
But the app has been mired in controversy in a number of countries, with authorities raising privacy concerns and security fears due to its links with China.
TikTok has denied that its ties to China pose a security concern in other countries.

Topics: Pakistan TikTok

TikTok continues to grow at a rapid pace in the GCC, with the platform’s top regional influencers having doubled their follower numbers over the past year. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
New report finds TikTok’s popularity growing in the GCC

‘I always wanted to tell stories and make people feel something’

‘I always wanted to tell stories and make people feel something’
Updated 11 March 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

'I always wanted to tell stories and make people feel something'

‘I always wanted to tell stories and make people feel something’
  • Writer and director Tomer Shushan on the making and success of ‘White Eye’
Updated 11 March 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Writer and director Tomer Shushan is no stranger to stories. Growing up listening to his grandfather entertain people through stories, he aspired to be a storyteller. Little did he know that some day he would be writing and directing his own stories.

Although his film “A Sight” (2014) and TV show “Hellblazerbiz” (2021) has generated buzz in the industry, it is his short film “White Eye” (2019) that catapulted him on to the international stage. The 20-minute film has been shortlisted for the Best Live Action Short Film at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Arab News spoke to Shushan.

What’s your story? Give us a bit of background on your life and what prompted you to be a director.

Storytelling is something that runs in my veins. I remember as a young boy I used to visit my grandparents every Saturday night and lots of people would come as well. It was a small apartment full of people — friends and family — and my grandpa used to sit in the middle and tell old stories in Moroccan. I couldn’t understand a word, but I saw how he touched people, and made them laugh and cry.

I remember I always wanted to tell stories and make people feel something. So, I used to sit on the window, looking at the streets of Tel Aviv and find characters and tell myself stories of where they came from and where they are heading.

I never thought of making films, but during my army service, I was a photographer who documented moments, and through the lens of the camera, I felt my power.

It was a very easy decision to study film. I feel that my biggest passion is to make people feel something with the stories I tell, visuals I create and sounds I choose.

Why did you decide to film “White Eye” in one shot?

The idea to make the film in one shot was because the story is about a person who experiences a stressful and intense moment. Instead of acting from a rational place, he gives into an egoistic rage. Everything happens to him in a short period of time without a moment to stop, reconsider or breathe. I wanted the audience to really feel the same way as the main character.

When a film is made in multiple shots, between every shot, viewers have a tiny little break to catch their breath. I wanted the camera to connect the viewer and the main character in a never-ending motion, tension, that doesn’t give you a break.

How do you feel about the response and the accolades the film is getting?

I am very happy; I can’t hide it. This year was very tough for filmmakers who wanted to present their films. We are all dreaming about the moment the lights go down and we can watch a film on the big screen with strangers.

But the success of the film made me really happy because all the film festivals went online and gave filmmakers a chance to present their films and audiences a chance to watch. And that’s the most important thing.

The fact that it made people from all over around the world react is unbelievable. I never thought that this film would affect so many people from so many cultures. That is what gives me a lot of inspiration and energy to continue and write my next ones.

Given the current economic and political climate, what message is the film sending?

Especially at this time, when we all feel like we can’t control our situation, I hope this story will remind us that the most important thing is to remain human in every action we do. We are all the same. And we have the power to change it here to a better place.

What do you think about the future of cinema given the rise of streaming services?

I think in everything there is progress and revolutions. Nothing can beat the magical energy in a cinema and I guess the next generation will miss it.

I hope cinemas make a comeback and people prefer to go out and watch a film.

The streaming world is taking over these days, but maybe after the pandemic, everyone will look for any reason to get out, so cinemas will rise again.

Topics: Tomer Shushan White Eye film

Special Pakistani filmmakers release short film to show life under siege in Kashmir
Pakistan
Pakistani filmmakers release short film to show life under siege in Kashmir

Russia slows Twitter’s speed over failure to remove banned content

Russia slows Twitter’s speed over failure to remove banned content
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

Russia slows Twitter's speed over failure to remove banned content

Russia slows Twitter’s speed over failure to remove banned content
Updated 10 March 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia's state communications watchdog said on Wednesday it was restricting the use of Twitter by slowing down its speed, accusing the social media platform of repeatedly failing to remove banned content from its site.
Roskomnadzor threatened to block the service completely and said there were more than 3,000 posts containing illegal content on it as of Wednesday.
Twitter, like other U.S. social media, is used widely inside Russia by allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny whose jailing last month prompted nationwide protests.
"The slowing down will be applied on a 100% of mobile devices and on 50% of non-mobile devices," the regulator said in a statement on its website.
"If (Twitter) continues to ignore the requirements of the law, the enforcement measures will be continued in line with the response regulations (all the way to blocking)," it said.
Twitter did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Wednesday's move comes amid mounting efforts by Moscow to exert greater influence over U.S. social media platforms and frustrations over what authorities say is their failure to follow Russian laws.
Last December, parliament's lower house backed big new fines on platforms that fail to delete banned content and another bill that would allow them to be restricted if they "discriminate" against Russian media. 

Topics: Russia Twitter

Turkish journalist’s fingers broken in street mob attack

Turkish journalist’s fingers broken in street mob attack
Levent Gultekin. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Turkish journalist's fingers broken in street mob attack

Turkish journalist’s fingers broken in street mob attack
  • The MHP is currently a political ally to Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for holding the parliamentary majority
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkish journalist Levent Gultekin has been attacked by a 25-strong group of people following his recent criticisms of the late politician and founder of the country’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Alparslan Turkes.

Rights activists and opposition figures on Tuesday called on the Turkish government to name the perpetrators of the assault, which took place in a busy Istanbul street and came in the wake of several similar attacks which had so far gone unpunished.

The freeing of a number of prisoners last year under an amnesty law was slammed for allowing the release of ultra-nationalist far-right gangs — known as the Gray Wolves and banned in several European countries — back into communities.

An investigation has been launched into the assault on Gultekin, which was caught on a security camera near Halk TV, an opposition channel where he was heading to take part in a program. The writer was left with broken fingers.

“These 25 people are probably proud of themselves. I would be very embarrassed if I were them. Attacking one person as a group of 25 people is banditry,” Gultekin said on Halk TV.

And he told Arab News: “I was a bit anxious, but I wasn’t expecting an assault of such scale. Turkey’s rule of law is under severe strain and those who have close ties with the rulers enjoy immunity.”

Last week, Gultekin criticized Turkes for having spread racism in the country, sparking a social media backlash from several senior members of the MHP.

Separately, MHP deputy leader, Semih Yalcin, called Gultekin “a sick man, an enemy of the Turks, and a separatist who hates those the nation loves, slanders those it values, attempts to defame those it respects, and slams the reputable with hatred and enmity.”

Last year, Yalcin also criminalized the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party by defining its members as “a flock of insects that need to be exterminated.”

The MHP is currently a political ally to Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for holding the parliamentary majority.

Berk Esen, a political scientist from Sabanci University in Istanbul, told Arab News: “In a worrisome manner, political violence has increased in recent months, due to the ruling bloc’s harsh language and retributive policies against its opponents. While growing repression is felt more widely, journalists have especially been hard hit by this autocratization process in the country.”

In January, simultaneous attacks by nationalistic gangs were carried out in the capital city Ankara against individuals critical of the MHP, including opposition politicians and dissident journalists.

“Although such attacks are carried out in crowded city centers, the perpetrators have either not been caught or released immediately, leading many commentators to think that they have tacit support from the state authorities.

“Due to the politicization of the judicial system, there is little accountability for crimes committed against government critics,” Esen said.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition CHP, was recently warned to “watch his step” by Alaattin Cakici, a notorious mafia leader politically affiliated with the MHP.

Gultekin said: “This attack doesn’t only target me. Nobody’s life is secure in Turkey. Some 67 women were murdered in the first 65 days of 2021. The rules aim to oblige people for respecting a social order. But when you remove that wall of law, all the evil is also set free.

“As dissident journalists, we are talking and writing for objecting against the wrongdoings. We cannot remain silent and such attacks cannot silence us at all as long as we are willing to live in a better country with more democracy and more freedom of speech,” he added.

Esen noted that there appeared to be a rift within the ruling bloc between the AKP and MHP when it came to state critics.

“The MHP leadership has openly criticized dissident journalists, who were subsequently attacked on the street. Meanwhile, government authorities have openly criticized such attacks on dissidents, preferring to use more subtle mechanisms to weaken the opposition, including long prosecutions and direct pressure on media organs,” he said.

 

Topics: Levent Gultekin

Special Turkey likely to host Afghan peace meeting  
Middle-East
Turkey likely to host Afghan peace meeting  
Turkey ready to normalize ties with Egypt, Gulf countries following years of tension
Middle-East
Turkey ready to normalize ties with Egypt, Gulf countries following years of tension

Burger King burnt over offensive tweet on International Women’s Day

Fast-food chain Burger King found itself on the griddle and getting burnt over an offensive tongue-in-cheek tweet on International Women’s Day that backfired massively on the burger brand. (File/AFP)
Fast-food chain Burger King found itself on the griddle and getting burnt over an offensive tongue-in-cheek tweet on International Women’s Day that backfired massively on the burger brand. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Burger King burnt over offensive tweet on International Women's Day

Fast-food chain Burger King found itself on the griddle and getting burnt over an offensive tongue-in-cheek tweet on International Women’s Day that backfired massively on the burger brand. (File/AFP)
  • “Women belong in the kitchen,” the now-deleted tweet by Burger King UK read on Monday
  • While the thread was meant to reference the male-dominated UK kitchens and attempt to help women break through by awarding culinary scholarships, the chain deleted the tweet and issued an apology instead
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Fast-food chain Burger King found itself on the griddle and getting burnt over an offensive tongue-in-cheek tweet on International Women’s Day that backfired massively on the burger brand.

“Women belong in the kitchen,” the now-deleted tweet by Burger King UK read on Monday.

While the thread was meant to reference the male-dominated UK kitchens and attempt to help women break through by awarding culinary scholarships, the chain deleted the tweet and issued an apology instead. 

“We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships,” the apology read. “We will do better next time.”

There was a large backlash on social media as the original tweet had to be deleted due to “abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that.”

Topics: Burger King International Women's Day

Step aside Burger King, Lebanon’s Malak Al-Batata is claiming the French fries sandwich
Lifestyle
Step aside Burger King, Lebanon’s Malak Al-Batata is claiming the French fries sandwich
‘Burger King’ serves sandwiches flame-grilled by sun
Corporate News
‘Burger King’ serves sandwiches flame-grilled by sun

