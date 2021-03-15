Saudi project clears 1,632 more mines in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) dismantled 1,632 mines in Yemen during the second week of March, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
They comprised 45 anti-personnel mines, 367 anti-tank mines, 1,215 unexploded ordnances and five explosive devices.
Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the directive of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.
It is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts to remove mines planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in various Yemeni regions, especially Marib, Aden, Sanaa, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhale, Hodeidah, Shabwa and Taiz.
A total of 223,830 mines have been extracted since the start of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Masam has 32 demining teams, and aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.
It trains local demining engineers, gives them modern equipment and helps mine victims.
In 2020, Masam’s contract was extended for one year at a cost of $30 million.
JEDDAH: COVID-19 vaccines are safe, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health said Sunday as he rejected news that the Kingdom had halted the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for 48 hours.
More than 2.2 million people have received their COVID-19 jabs so far in Saudi Arabia.
Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said in a press conference that authorities were continuing to monitor the safety and efficacy of vaccines, which had not shown any concerning issues to date.
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine last December and the import and use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca one in February.
The number of confirmed cases and critical cases have fluctuated in the past month, slightly decreasing and increasing without clear visibility or an indication of stabilizing.
He added the numbers were still unstable and that fluctuations continued to be a cause of concern for officials. “It’s vital that the community continues to adhere to health and safety protocols, the results of which will lead the curve to decline in due time.”
Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 348 new cases of COVID-19, with 179 of these in the Riyadh region.
Makkah had 52 cases, the Eastern Province had 44 and Qassim had 13. Jazan and Baha reported four cases each.
There have been 382,407 confirmed infections reported in the country since the beginning of the pandemic over a year ago.
There are 3,137 active cases, 555 of which are in critical care, and there were 247 new recoveries. The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 is 372,703.
There were four more deaths due to complications from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 6,567.
More than 14.3 million PCR tests have been carried out in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic, with 34,731 conducted in the past 24 hours.
Saudi authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
They recorded 34,763 violations within one week, according to Interior Ministry statistics.
Riyadh recorded the highest number of violations with 13,071, followed by Makkah with 7,233, and the Eastern Province had 4,948 violations.
There were 2,261 violations recorded in Qassim, 1,648 in Madinah, 1,215 in Jouf, 966 in Tabuk, 812 in Baha, and 808 in Hail.
The Northern Borders region had 803 violations, Asir had 625, Jazan had 228 and Najran had 145.
The ministry called on everyone to keep following the preventive protocols and instructions issued by authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing closed 158 establishments for violating COVID-19 precautionary health measures.
It said that field teams in various regions and governorates had carried out 19,516 inspection tours of shops, food establishments and markets in one day.
Inspections resulted in the detection of 701 violations of health measures issued by the ministry and public health authorities as part of the Kingdom’s anti-coronavirus efforts.
It added that municipalities had shut 158 establishments and applied penalties according to regulations.
It stressed the importance of following preventive measures, placing stickers on floors to promote social distancing, providing sanitizers and temperature measuring devices at the entrances of commercial establishments, as well as using the Tawakkalna app.
The ministry said it was important to penalize violators to preserve public health and safety, adding that cooperation by commercial establishments in following preventive measures was also necessary.
It urged people to flag health violations by contacting the Municipal Reports Center on 940.
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward southern Saudi Arabia, state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported on Sunday.
Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said: “Joint coalition forces managed to intercept and destroy a booby-trapped drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians and civilian objects in the city of Khamis Mushait.”
Col. Al-Maliki said the coalition’s joint forces command has taken and implemented the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian installations, in accordance with international humanitarian law.
JEDDAH: Two Saudi citizens have been sentenced to 28 years in jail and fined up to $3.47 million after an investigation discovered an organized crime gang laundering money overseas.
An official source in the Public Prosecution stated that the Financial Investigation Unit launched an investigation into two Saudis (a male and a female) who opened commercial records and bank accounts before handing them over to expatriates for a monthly fee.
The duo allowed the expats to invest in their commercial unit, use their bank accounts, deposit money they obtained illegally, and transfer it abroad.
Authorities said that the preliminary ruling of the court included sentencing the gang members to 28 years in prison, a fine of $3.47 million, confiscating funds transferred abroad — which exceeded $182 million — and deporting the foreign nationals after the completion of their prison sentences. The Public Prosecutor said it is preparing to retrieve the smuggled money after the final ruling.
International treaties and agreements allow countries to trace and confiscate money that has been illegally earned or smuggled outside their borders.
The process of retrieving smuggled money goes through the international cooperation departments in the Ministry of Interior and the Public Prosecution, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the final ruling.
RIYADH: With some of Saudi Arabia’s hidden history still waiting to be discovered underneath the sands, the secrets of one ancient trail are being uncovered with help from archaeologists, one rock at a time.
The Zubaida Trail, also known as the Kufi pilgrimage route, is a historic trail that stretches more than 1,600 km from Kufa in Iraq to Makkah. The ancient path was once a common trade route in the pre-Islamic era and was later used by worshippers following the spread of Islam.
Recently, a series of excavation sites have been built on the trail, specifically in the Hail region. Archaeologists are set to uncover the elaborately engineered route that once served thousands of pilgrims each year.
The Saudi Ministry of Tourism recently gave the green light for archaeologists from the University of Hail, along with several foreign experts, to begin exploration and excavation on sites in Fayd and Al-Bayyaith.
Dr. Khalil Al-Ibrahim, rector of the University of Hail, told Arab News that the Department of Tourism and Archeology at the university had signed several agreements with the Ministry of Tourism to explore the untapped archaeological sites in the region.
“Many of the Islamic cities and archaeological sites on the Zubaida Trail in Hail have not been explored and excavated. There is an abundance of information and archaeological remains hidden underneath the area,” said Al-Ibrahim. “Different archaeological sites, including heritage cities, were discovered in the past, in addition to rock engravings that date back 10,000 years, burial mounds, wells, rock statues, pottery, glass, minerals and currencies.”
Initial explorations and surveys were recently undertaken in Hail in collaboration with the Hail Region Heritage and Tourism Office, which represents the ministry. The university’s department is now working with its counterpart at King Saud University on excavation work in the ancient city of Fayd.
FASTFACT
Named after Zubaida bint Jafar Al-Mansour, the wife of Abbasid Ruler Haroun Al-Rasheed. The Zubaida Trail runs from Kufa, Iraq to Makkah, and was one of the key routes for Hajj pilgrims and traders during the Abbasid dynasty. Caliphs at the time constructed water tanks, wells and minarets along the trail, eventually expanding the route for pilgrims and travelers.
Senior students at both departments are also receiving training at the sites, Al-Ibrahim said. Several foreign archaeologists, including Australians, have expressed a desire to work on the sites in Hail, he added.
Al-Ibrahim said that the Saudi government has attached great importance to archaeology, and has revamped the Kingdom’s heritage law and preservation programs to save ancient sites.
Hail boasts important archaeological sites that date back to different historical periods, including the pre-Islamic age, with ancient tools, structures, burial mounds and engravings belonging to the Thamud civilization being discovered, he added.
“I don’t exaggerate when I say that Hail’s archaeology is more unique and different than that which is found in other regions of the Kingdom, especially rock engravings, which are abundant and copious in Hail, and are similar to museums that give you a peek into ancient history. Some of the sites were registered with UNESCO, such as Jubbah and Al-Shuwaymis, which are replete with rock engravings,” Al-Ibrahim said.
The university’s archaeology department has conducted excavations on rock engravings in the area, and uncovered work that dates back to the Bronze Age. The discovery is thought to be the first of its kind in the Arabian Peninsula.
Though excavation work on Fayd is in its eighth year, university archaeologists recently received state-of-the-art equipment and a laboratory to continue exploring, analyzing engravings and conducting research in greater detail.
The Saudi government has also set up archaeological research centers, and drafted laws to facilitate the work of foreign experts in the Kingdom. More than 20 foreign projects are now working in Saudi Arabia to uncover the Kingdom’s rich history.
Al-Ibrahim, who earned his Ph.D. from Durham University in the UK, said: “Archaeology requires a collective effort and working with foreign archaeology missions because it brings academic benefits to students and professors alike, helping them hone their skills.
“The University of Hail is keen on giving students a chance to work with foreign archaeology missions. The department will sign soon a collaboration agreement with the Australian archaeology mission for this purpose.”
“One of the requirements for graduation is having experience in archaeology excavations and exploration. That is why the department sends students for training for a full semester at Fayd, where they get to know about surveying, restoration, writing reports, and other skills under the supervision of experts that are well versed in ancient and Islamic archaeology.
“The university also allows students to take part in training courses offered by foreign missions on exploration and excavation.”
MAKKAH: One Saudi woman’s experience of five years of blindness has motivated her to help the visually impaired.
Nouf Al-Rashidi became blind after an accident using home cleaning products. This not only affected her vision but put her in a dark place emotionally. She missed out on important family events and felt that her life was on hold.
However, two years ago, Al-Rashidi underwent a life-changing procedure at the King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital. After regaining her eyesight, she realized that she could do something for those who had undergone similar difficulties to hers.
As a volunteer at the same hospital, Al-Rashidi now visits patients in the ward where she once stayed. She told Arab News that her own experience inspired her, although seeing the patients made her relive the difficult times she had been through.
“I missed my son and daughter’s weddings. I can’t go back and relive it nor can I help those who are missing special events in their lives, but I can lend a helping hand,” she said.
Al-Rashidi was injured seven years ago while using a cleaning agent in the kitchen. Her husband drove her to a nearby hospital, where she was hospitalized for five days in the intensive care unit.
After spending a month at the hospital, she was later transferred to the King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital where she had corneal transplant surgery, which was unsuccessful. Five years later, she underwent a successful corneal transplant operation.
Al-Rashidi said that the success of the surgery helped her to build confidence and a new outlook on life. “I was very emotional when I saw my parents cry after my recovery, especially since they’d given up on the chance of me ever getting my eyesight back,” she said. “They were difficult moments that will never leave my memory.”
She said that her family played a great role in supporting her. The experience was not easy and she suffered greatly but “knew the value of these blessings that people take for granted. Most people do not feel the value of these blessings until they have lost them.”
She said that “society in all its spectrums embraced her with great love, supporting her in every moment and every step.” She wanted to give back so became a volunteer at the hospital to help those facing similar experiences.
“There’s always hope; the word impossible should never be on their minds and they need a helping hand,” she said.
Visiting patients and simply chatting with them can help elevate the mood of the patients, even if temporarily, she said.