Saudi food authority monitors 1 billion supply chain ops in 2 years

The system contributes to strengthening the authority’s role in protecting the society. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

  • Saudi Arabia is one of the first countries in the world to implement an electronic drug track and trace system
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority’s Drug Track and Trace System (RSD) for pharmaceutical products monitored more than 1 billion supply chain operations since its launch two years ago.
RSD aims to achieve Saudi Vision 2030 goals by using the latest technology for tracking all registered drugs manufactured in Saudi Arabia or imported from abroad.
The system contributes to strengthening the authority’s role in protecting the society, enhancing control and ensuring the safety of medicines by identifying their sources and the stages they went through.
It also works on preventing counterfeit drugs by monitoring full supply chain operations in order to guarantee that all sold or consumed drugs are registered and safe. RSD provides many advantages for establishments registered with it. It contributes to improving their inventory management, reduces waste, in addition to providing periodic reports on market situation, sales, supply and demand.

Saudi Arabia is one of the first countries in the world to implement an electronic drug track and trace system.

Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Abdulaziz Al-Duailej was recently appointed head of the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) holding the rank of minister.
Al-Duailej graduated from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial management.
Throughout his career spanning over three decades, he held key positions in various sectors.
Al-Duailej started his career at SABIC in 1987 and served in several key positions until 1993.
He worked as the CEO of Advanced Electronics Co. (AEC), a Saudi Arabian Military Industries company.
Al-Duailej also served as the CEO of Adwan Chemical Industries Co. from 1993 to 2005, AlOula Real Estate Development from 2007 to 2010, head of Middle East Specialized Cables Co. from 2011 to 2013, and the CEO Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. from 2014 to 2017. He also worked as the CEO of Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and Partner Industrial Consulting Co.
He was chairman of the Binladin International Group and head of the industrial committee at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). He was also a board member at the Council of Saudi Chamber and a member of Taiba Holding, the audit committee at Riyad Bank, the Entrustment and Liquidation Center and the governing council of Tarahum, as well as a board member at several other Saudi companies.
He has attended numerous seminars and courses on marketing, sales, management skills, strategic planning, cash flow analysis, and more.
 

Saudi Arabia starts 1st phase of key project in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 16 March 2021
SPA

  • SR213 million project includes 110-bed hospital, colleges
Updated 16 March 2021
SPA

MAHRA: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) on Monday launched the first phase of the King Salman Medical and Educational City project in the Mahra governorate of Yemen.

The project costing SR213 million ($57 million) will be spread over an area of 1 million sq. meters.
Mohammad Al-Hadi, SDRPY representative in the governorate, said the first phase of the project includes the establishment of a 110-bed hospital equipped with modern technology.
He said the hospital would have different departments and a helipad for emergency medical evacuations.
Mahra Gov. Mohammad Ali Yasser visited the project site and praised the Saudi efforts to provide health and educational facilities to Yemenis.
He said the Yemeni authorities are glad to see the beginning of the construction work on the project.
The Yemeni official said the project will help boost the “capabilities of Yemeni youth and qualify them for the labor market.”
The King Salman Medical and Educational City will include colleges of medicine, engineering and agriculture. It will have several housing projects, administrative building and a mosque.

FASTFACTS

• SDRPY focuses on seven key sectors: Agriculture and fisheries, health, water, education, energy, transportation, and government and public sector infrastructure.

• It has so far completed 198 projects in the above-mentioned sectors.

• In the field of health, the program has supplied Yemeni hospitals with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Two other Saudi key projects in Yemen include the rehabilitation of Aden International Airport at a cost of SR544 million and work on Al-Abr road in the city of Marib costing SR36 million.
SDRPY focuses on seven key sectors: Agriculture and fisheries, health, water, education, energy, transportation, and government and public sector infrastructure.
It has so far completed 198 projects in the above-mentioned sectors.
Other initiatives led by SDRPY in agriculture and fisheries include the cultivation of more than 435,000 square meters of wheat to increase the productivity of both farming and fishing.
The program also supplied 220 fishing boats equipped with outboard motors, and built boat repair and maintenance facilities.
In the field of health, the program has supplied Yemeni hospitals with state-of-the-art medical equipment, including Al-Jawf Hospital, serving 18,000 patients a month.

Updated 16 March 2021
SPA

Updated 16 March 2021
SPA

Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the project for humanizing the visual identity of Madinah schools and other development projects in the education sector.
He inspected several projects aimed at improving the infrastructure of different educational institutions in the region. Al-Sheikh reviewed the progress of several projects and ordered the transfer of 41 stalled projects to a development company for completion.
The construction and rehabilitation of school buildings and ensuring all facilities in educational institutions is one of the primary objectives of the Saudi Education Ministry.
The minister also reviewed the ministry’s early 60 childhood projects in the region.
Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman has taken several initiatives to improve the system of education in the region and upgrade the educational infrastructure along modern lines.
One of the many initiatives includes a system for the professional development of teachers in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.
 

Traditional costumes on display at an exhibition organized by the Mansoojat Foundation. (Photo/ Supplied)
Updated 15 March 2021
Nada Hameed

  • The white thobe worn was widely adopted by Saudi males due to the Kingdom’s hot climate and desert nature
Updated 15 March 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: More than 20 years ago, a group of Saudi women began collecting samples of Saudi Arabia’s traditional clothing, and the fruits of their labors is a new book brimming with intricate details.
The long journey of creative research, observation, and documentation in Saudi Arabia’s regions was carried out in collaboration with Mansoojat Foundation to produce an official documentation of Saudi fashion over the ages and allow the new generation to explore it. The 320-page English book, titled “Traditional Costumes of Saudi Arabia,” was published last month.
Arab News spoke to Nadia Alireza, a member of Mansoojat Foundation, about the work.
Alireza found that there was not enough detailed information about the costumes of the different regions of the Kingdom.
“The fashion we choose to wear is one way to identify who we are, the time we live in, our social background and where we are from,” she said.
She said that 20 years ago “most Saudis were looking to the future and not the past. We realized the importance of collecting any information we could about the costumes and who wore them. The gathering of information was not easy.”
Each region in the Kingdom has different tribes, and each tribe has its own style, but only a few of those costumes were well known — the rest were forgotten due to the lack of proper documentation and tribal migration.
“We recognized very early on the importance of photographing, documenting, and preserving the costumes for future generations. We went on field trips and met with local people who knew of these items.”
Collecting the correct information required many trips to all regions of the Kingdom, meeting elders from each tribe to tell them what they have had found.
“This led to gathering more information pertinent to the regions that we had items from. We did this research for all our collections. It has been a very rewarding, educational and fun experience with a long-held ambition to produce a publication that shows the diversity of the costumes in our collection and examines their social, geographical, and cultural context to the world.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The book includes traditional costumes of 10 tribes from 10 regions with some historical information on the tribes and their crafts too.

• Each region in the Kingdom has different tribes, and each tribe has its own style.

Rebuilding the history of traditional Saudi costumes from the elders’ memories, the group had difficulty finding well-preserved historical images in some instances.
The white thobe worn was widely adopted by Saudi males due to the Kingdom’s hot climate and desert nature. Alireza says, however, that they wanted to show the world “the many colors used in traditional Saudi costuming. Not just the black abaya or white thobe. They used a lot of leather, metal and colored beads, and gold and silver thread for embroideries. In some cases, rubber from old tires to make footwear” — making use of the features found in the surrounding areas.
“A lot of the fabrics were cotton, while some had linings made from flour sacks. They used to and still do recycle their fabrics and embroideries. Some tribes used natural dyes and others used silver and gold thread,” she said.
The book includes traditional costumes of 10 tribes from 10 regions with some historical information on the tribes and their crafts too.
It will serve as a reference volume for Saudi traditional costumes and the heritage textiles of Saudi tribes, from the Labah Sadr of the Bal Harith tribe famous for its silver necklace decorated with colored glass beads to the resplendent jasmine headdresses worn in the Jazan.
Alireza said new generations of Saudi fashion designers are fascinated by the beauty of the country’s traditional clothes and rich fabrics and have found it an inspiration for many of their collections. The Mansoojat Foundation and Mansoojat Heritage LLC were founded by a group of Saudi women who share an interest in the costumes and heritage of what is now Saudi Arabia.

Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

  • The letter dealt with bilateral relations and regional and international developments
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a written letter to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The letter dealt with the “solid fraternal relations between the two countries and two peoples, in addition to issues of common interest, and the latest regional and international developments,” the statement said.
The message was delivered by Prince Sultan bin Saad, Saudi ambassador to Kuwait, during a meeting with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Seif Palace in Kuwait City.

