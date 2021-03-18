DiplomaticQuarter: US-Saudi Arabia virtual summit focuses on trade, investment

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia praised the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC) for organizing the first-ever US-Saudi Arabia Virtual Infrastructure Summit to enhance trade cooperation between the two countries.
“The US Department of Commerce, in cooperation with the government of Saudi Arabia and the CSC, hosted a virtual summit on Tuesday. The summit focused on current and future infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia and emphasized business and investment opportunities to 200 plus participants from the US private sector, as well as Saudi private sector companies,” a US Embassy statement said.
Participating companies included US industry leaders in waste management, information and communication technology, entertainment, travel and tourism, and transportation and mobility.
The US government was represented by key officials, including Martina Strong, charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Riyadh, and Diane Farrell, acting undersecretary for international trade.
“The US Mission appreciates the support of the Council of Saudi Chambers to produce this first-ever US-Saudi Arabia Virtual Infrastructure Summit. Many US companies are already contributing to marquee Vision 2030 projects and, with this event, we hope that many more will bring their world-class technologies, expertise and solutions to the Kingdom,” said Strong.
“The US remains committed to our partners in the Gulf and I believe that this infrastructure summit presented a unique opportunity to advance mutual economic growth and recovery through exports and investment. We had a series of productive discussions,” said Farrell.
“On behalf of the US Department of Commerce, we look forward to playing a pivotal role in these infrastructure projects as well as identifying new ways to deepen our trade relationship,” she added.
The US Department of Commerce is the US government’s leading trade promotion agency. It promotes American exports through 107 US offices and commercial diplomats around the world, including 18 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), according to the embassy statement.
Saudi Arabia calls for greater tolerance as crimes against Muslims soar
‘Social media, hate speech and disinformation’ are making it harder to tackle Islamophobia, envoy tells high-level meeting
UN report found anti-Muslim hate has reached “epidemic proportions;” trend is fueled by media and some leaders, says Guterres
Updated 25 min 37 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK: “Islamophobia is unfortunately pervasive everywhere,” Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, told a high-level international meeting on Wednesday.
It was organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to mark the first International Day to Combat Islamophobia. In response to an increase in attacks and other hate crimes targeting Muslims worldwide, the organization adopted a resolution in November last year calling for March 15 to be observed as a day to highlight and address the issue.
Fifty-seven countries, with a total population of 1.8 billion people, are members of the OIC. They include some, in West Africa and South America in particular, that are not Muslim-majority nations.
“Social media, hate speech and disinformation campaigns have made Islamophobia harder to address and eradicate,” said Al-Mouallimi, who stressed that any threat to the freedoms of one community based on the faith of its members is a threat to the religious freedoms of all.
Not only does the media perpetuate Muslim stereotypes through a “disproportionate” focus on the actions of individuals “perceived to be Muslims,” he said, it also plays an active role in spreading hatred. He called on the international community to come together to address this threat.
Speaking on behalf of Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Kingdom’s foreign minister, Al-Mouallimi cited the words of the “Charter of Makkah,” which affirms that “religions and philosophies are exonerated from the sins committed by their adherents and claimants,” and that “true understanding of Islam requires an objective view that is devoid of stereotypical and prejudicial notions.”
The charter, adopted in the Holy City by the Muslim World League in May 2019, is a pan-Islamic set of principles that aim to counter extremism, advocate religious and cultural diversity, and support legislation against hate and violence. It was presented by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, approved by the Islamic leaders of 139 countries, and signed by more than 1,200 prominent Muslims.
Al-Mouallimi also raised concerns about an increase in individual attacks against Muslims, and reminded those at the meeting that “personal behaviors should not be attributed to any religion or nationality. We underscore that the dissemination of hate speech jeopardizes the peace of society and serves the agenda of individual extremists to nourish their notion of hatred.”
The Saudi envoy called for an end to all “disproportionate measures” that target Muslims, and activities that stir up “religious intolerance, discrimination and violence.”
He reiterated the principles enshrined in the establishment of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia: a recognition of the growing threat from rising intolerance and sectarian violence; the importance of breaking perceived links that connect terrorism with any particular religion; and the need to raise awareness of acts of violence based on religion and condemn them.
Al-Mouallimi also welcomed a recent report by the UN Human Rights Council that concluded “suspicion, discrimination, and outright hatred” toward Muslims has risen to “epidemic proportions.”
It highlighted the disproportionate restrictions placed on Muslims manifesting or practicing their faith, limits on their access to citizenship, the socioeconomic exclusions they face, and the pervasive stigmatization of Muslim communities. These forms of discrimination, in the private and public spheres, “often make it difficult for a Muslim to be a Muslim,” the UN’s special rapporteur said in the report.
Muslims are frequently targeted based on visible characteristics of their faith, according to the report, such as their names, skin color and religious attire, including headscarves. The study also highlighted “the triple levels of discrimination” that Muslim women face because of their “gender, ethnicity and faith.”
The report — titled Countering Islamophobia/Anti-Muslim Hatred to Eliminate Discrimination and Intolerance Based on Religion or Belief — also examines “how Islamophobia perpetuates a vicious circle whereby state policy validates private Islamophobic attitudes and actions, and the prevalence of such attitudes can propel state policies that penalize Muslims; with stark consequences for the enjoyment of human rights, including freedom of religion or belief.”
It concludes that “cumulatively, in some contexts, such actions may amount to the level of coercion as prohibited under international law.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the meeting: “Unfortunately, far too often stereotypes are further compounded by elements of the media and some in positions of power.
“Anti-Muslim bigotry is sadly in line with other distressing trends we are seeing globally: a resurgence in ethno-nationalism, neo-Nazism, stigma and hate speech targeting vulnerable populations including Muslims, Jews, some minority Christian communities, as well as others.”
Although acts of intolerance might not always be recorded in official statistics, they “degrade people’s dignity and our common humanity,” Guterres said.
“Discrimination diminishes us all,” he added. “As the Holy Qur’an reminds us: nations and tribes were created to know one another.”
Calling for social cohesion and an end to bigotry, the UN chief said that fighting discrimination, racism and xenophobia is a priority for the organization.
Other guests at the meeting included President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen, UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos, and the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Pakistan.
Saudi culture ministry launches Arabic calligraphy workshops
The workshops are available to everyone over the age of 12
Aim to spread the culture of Arabic calligraphy and its use among youth and adults
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture is to run Arabic calligraphy workshops as the Kingdom continues to celebrate the art form.
The workshops will begin on March 28 and are being organized by the Manasat Training Center the ministry said on Wednesday.
The workshops are part of the activities surrounding the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative, supported by the Quality of Life Program, “through which the ministry seeks to serve the art of Arabic calligraphy and enhance its presence in society.”
They include 30 training workshops, comprising 16 virtual workshops and 14 physical workshops, and will be available in several cities across the Kingdom.
The workshops are available to everyone over the age of 12 and will continue until the end of the year.
The ministry said the workshops aim to spread the culture of Arabic calligraphy and its use among young people and adults.
Houthis misinterpreted terror delisting as green light for escalation: Coalition Spox. Al-Malki
Saudi-led Coalition spokesman tells Arab News that militia’s behavior is no different from Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula or ISIS
The Iranian involvement in Yemen is nothing but a proxy war and the Houthis are just a card in Iranian hands, Al-Malki says
Updated 18 March 2021
Mohammad Al-Sulami & Mohammad Qenan
RIYADH: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia has responded to its removal from Washington’s list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) by escalating its attacks on the governments in Aden and neighboring Saudi Arabia, Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led Coalition, has told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
The US State Department branded the Houthis (also known as Ansar Allah) an FTO on Jan. 19 this year in one of the final acts of the Donald Trump administration in its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and its proxy armies in the Middle East.
Far from repaying the Joe Biden administration’s gesture of reversing the designation on Feb. 15, Al-Malki says the Houthis have actually escalated their attacks on Yemeni government forces and its cross-border missile and drone assaults on Saudi civilians and infrastructure.
“We think the Houthis have misinterpreted the decision to be delisted from the FTO,” Al-Malki said.
“That has led them to start increasing their hostile acts and to start increasing the number of attacks using ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) inside Yemen and toward its neighbors.”
Al-Malki, who has served as Coalition spokesman since 2017, believes the Houthis’ terror designation had been well deserved given its behavior, which closely resembles the activities of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and ISIS.
“If you go back to the threat by the Houthis in 2016, the Houthi militia targeted an American vessel, a military ship, called the USS Mason, and the American administration at that time struck a couple of targets inside Yemen to counter that attack,” Al-Malki said.
“There is no difference between the Houthi militia’s activity in the southern Red Sea and also the Bab Al-Mandab compared to that of Al-Qaeda in Yemen, which also struck an American ship back in 2000, called USS Cole. So, it is the same activity they are doing. The threat is not just for the Kingdom,” he said.
“The only difference between the Houthis and other terrorist groups around the world is, first of all, they are the first group that has obtained ballistic missiles, UAVs, cruise missiles and bomb-laden USVs — and that’s never happened, that a terrorist group has obtained this kind of capability.
“Also, the Houthis want to practice their terrorist acts under the frame of a country. If we look at Daesh, AQAP and other terrorist groups around the world, they mostly work independently ... . But they (the Houthis) want to practice their ideology, they want to practice their malign activity, under the umbrella of a Yemeni government. These are the only two differences.”
Although Al-Malki believes the escalation of violence — including the Houthis’ latest assault on Marib — is part of a wider strategy to negotiate from a position of strength, he argues the militia’s backers in Tehran are in fact exploiting the conflict to bolster their own bargaining power in future talks over its nuclear program.
THENUMBER
$430m
* Saudi Arabia’s donation to Humanitarian Response Plan of UN agencies for Yemen in 2021.
“When we talk about Marib, I think the Houthis … want to come to the table with a strong hand. They want to have Marib under control so when they come to the table they can give some concessions,” Al-Malki said.
“The Iranian intervention is making things complicated in Yemen, because they are escalating the situation right now knowing that they want to sit with the P5+1 in their nuclear agreement and they want to use Yemen as a card. And I am sure the Houthis can see this.
“They are just a card in the hand of the Iranians, of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and they (the Iranians) are going to give it away the first (thing when they) sit at the (negotiating) table.”
Fighting in Yemen escalated in 2015 when the Houthis overthrew the UN-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. Backed by multiple global and regional actors, the Coalition launched a military campaign to restore the legitimate government to power.
Iran’s support for the Houthis has been an open secret since long before the Houthi takeover of Sana’a in 2015. It has allowed the brutal war to rage on unabated and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises to fester. In fact, Al-Malki believes Tehran has no interest in peace in Yemen until conditions favor its own geopolitical agenda.
“The IRGC generals, with the support of the Iranian regime, don’t want good faith or talks between the Houthis and the Americans, the international community, the Yemeni government and the Coalition … . They want to make things complicated. They don’t want the Yemenis to reach a political solution to end the crisis in Yemen.”
For Al-Malki, it is Tehran’s supply of advanced weaponry to the Houthi militia that has allowed the war in Yemen to grind on for six long years.
“When the campaign started, we knew exactly what the capability of the Yemeni national army was. Yet we saw how the Houthis started launching ballistic missiles and UAVs towards the cities and the villages of the border,” Al-Malki said.
“Looking at the timeline, they started increasing their capability, trying to attack Taif. Then they were trying to attack Makkah, which irritated millions of Muslims around the world. And they have started going further in their range to Yanbu and to Riyadh, and also lately they have been trying to attack Saudi Aramco in Dhahran.
“The point is, the Houthis, they don’t have that capability. They have been provided with this capability by the Iranian regime. All the indications, all the physical evidence that we have shown, it shows that the Iranians are involved.”
Although Iran may view the conflict in Yemen as a proxy war, Al-Malki says Saudi Arabia and its Coalition partners see it as a war of necessity.
“The Iranian involvement in Yemen is a proxy war. They are going for a proxy war. For us, it is not a proxy war, because this war is a necessity,” he said.
“If we go back to 2015, the Houthis conducted exercises using heavy weapons on our southern border. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) called on all Yemeni parties to come to Saudi for talks and to try to reach a political solution. The Houthis refused.”
Al-Malki pointed to Iran’s long-running support for the Houthis, which predated the conflict, evidenced by the ship Jihan I, which was seized carrying weapons to Yemen in 2013. He also highlighted the air bridge between Iran and Sanaa, established just days before the capital fell, used to deliver weapons — not food and medicine as Tehran claimed.
For Al-Malki, the only solution to the conflict is a firm stance from the UN, Security Council and the international community against Iran, which would force the Houthis to the negotiating table.
“I would say more pressure from the international community to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its intervention, and also its violation of 2216 and the other UN Security Council resolutions, will stop the Iranians from supporting the Houthis,” Al-Malki said.
“Those weapons, the major component in support to the Houthis, is what has sustained the Houthis during the conflict. If that support is cut, I think the Houthis could come to the table.
“A political solution is the best for the crisis in Yemen and the Yemeni parties. They have to sit and they have to decide what they need for their country and what they need for their future.”
Stems from interest and keenness of the Crown Prince to support national products and to enhance their role
Updated 17 March 2021
(SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s latest initiative, “Made in Saudi,” is set to launch on March 28 to support national products and services.
Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources, and chairman of the Saudi Exports Development Authority, will launch the initiative under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a virtual event.
The “Made in Saudi” initiative stems from the keenness of the crown prince to support national products and increase their competitiveness both at home and abroad, as well as raising awareness of, and confidence in, their general level of high quality.
The virtual event will reveal the “Made in Saudi” logo, which will provide a unified identity for Saudi products and services, representing an official identity. The event will be followed by a press conference held by Alkhorayef, where he will shed light on the initiative’s plans, objectives and operational mechanism.
The “Made in Saudi” initiative is considered a fundamental driver to achieve the economic goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program to diversify the nation’s income sources away from oil and oil-based products, and improve and enhance the status of Saudi products.