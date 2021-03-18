REVIEW: ‘Cherry’ struggles under its own weight

LONDON: After revolutionizing the world of blockbuster moviemaking with their “Avengers” movies, the Russo brothers had little choice but to go slightly smaller scale with their next project —the Apple TV+ crime drama “Cherry.” Their ambition, however, is undiluted. The pair seek to carve out a decades-spanning story of young love, brutal warfare, failing support systems and a descent into criminality, with Marvel alumnus Tom Holland in the title role. Based on veteran Nico Walker’s memoir, “Cherry” follows a young man who drops out of college to serve as an army medic in Iraq, returning home with undiagnosed PTSD and no clue how to manage the trauma he endured. As he and his young wife Emily (played by Ciara Bravo) struggle to realize the life their young love promised, Cherry winds up robbing banks to keep them safe from shady figures.
If nothing else, “Cherry” acts as a showcase for what a terrific actor Tom Holland has become. The young Brit displays a depth of feeling and visceral, emotional torment that is beyond his years. Unfortunately, while the Russo brothers’ ambition is commendable, the meandering narrative is riddled with tropes and largely predictable story spirals, and the tendency towards style over substance undermines much of the movie’s potential emotional heft.
There are some clever sequences, some stinging rebukes of the attitude towards war veterans, and some barbed jabs at corporate America as a whole, but an overreliance on voiceovers (which simply tell audiences, rather than show them) becomes repetitive, and a schmaltzy Hollywood ending undoes some of the character building by removing most of the story’s consequences.
Holland is great, though Bravo gets less to do than her brief appearances suggest she’s capable of. There’s a feeling of unfocused potential embedded in this (very long) movie. Perhaps it’s an ode to, or a reflection of, Cherry’s crippling lack of agency and direction. Or perhaps there’s simply too much here, a book’s worth of content crammed into a movie that doesn’t feel like quite the right fit.
Under the Royal Patronage of Princess Muna Al-Hussein, Barhoum also launched the first opera festival in the Arab world, the Amman Opera Festival (AOF), with the full operatic production of Verdi’s “La Traviata.” The festival was held at the 2,000-year-old Roman Theater in July 2017, alongside over 150 international musicians and dancers from more than 10 countries.
According to her website, the star launched the AOF to promote opera culture in Jordan and the wider Arab world and inspire the building of an opera house in the Jordanian capital of Amman.
Middle Eastern artists in the spotlight at Sotheby’s
Highlights from the auction house’s ‘20th Century Art/Middle East’ sale, which begins online March 23
Arab News
Shadi Ghadirian
‘Untitled from the Ghajar Series’
Inspired by studio portraiture from Iran’s Qajar dynasty in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Ghadirian’s series of 33 portraits features models dressed in vintage clothes — short skirts worn over baggy trousers — but in each image is an incongruously modern element: A Pepsi can, a guitar, a pair of sunglasses, or — as here — a boombox (held by the artist’s sister, Nikki). The resulting portraits capture the dichotomy of womens’ lives in Iran, the contrast between the traditional and the modern, East and West, the public and private faces. “This conflict between old and new is how the younger generation are currently living in Iran,” Ghadirian told The Guardian in 2013. “We may embrace modernity, but we're still in love with our country's traditions.”
Chant Avedissian
‘Icons of the Nile’
The late Egyptian artist received wide acclaim for his integration of famous figures from Egyptian history with traditional iconography from Pharaonic times and art styles from the 1950s and 1960s. This is a prime example of Avedissian’s work, with 25 panels featuring stars from Egypt’s ‘Golden Age’ of cinema and music — including Umm Kulthum and Dalida — against stencilled backgrounds. The auction house describes it as “a splendid mosaic of Egyptian cultural history that retraces his country’s past.”
Abdulnasser Gharem
‘The Stamp’
Other editions of the Saudi army major and artist’s large sculpture have featured in Sotheby’s auctions before. The work is inspired by the realization that struck Gharem when his military promotion led to him spending much of his time behind a desk stamping papers: That “no matter how complex the logic that informed the thinking behind the decisions” the stamp reduced all of it to the binary choice of ‘stamp’ or ‘no stamp.’ The text on the stamp reads (in Arabic and English) “Have a bit of commitment” and “Inshallah.”
Mahmoud Said
‘Le Pirée A L’aube’
The Egyptian modernist pioneer remains one of the most collectible Arab modern artists in the world, and Sotheby’s hails this 1949 painting as “a rare masterpiece, depicting an extraordinarily industrial scene, which strongly represents the impressions of Said’s European influence, following his travels in the 1920s.” The brochure notes later add: “Said had an ability to capture the complexities of light in a way that gave all his paintings an otherworldly, soft dreamlike haze.”
Hassan Sharif
‘Weave’
The late Emirati artist’s 2015 large-scale abstract wall hanging is described by the auction house as “a prime example” of his assemblages “embodying both his philosophical underpinnings and preferred artistic practices” by combining “notions of Duchampian absurdity, notions of ‘meaninglessness’ and of found objects being re-envisioned into something other.” The natural imperfections of his handcrafted work stand in deliberate contrast to mass-produced, factory-made items.
Behjat Sadr
‘Untitled’
This 1976 oil painting is typical of Sadr’s work from the mid-Fifties onwards, when she gave up painting on easels. “I cannot tell you the exact reason, but I felt an uncontrollable urge to put my canvases on the floor,” she once explained. “It allowed me to make much larger moves and offered me a greater control over my gestures. The relation between my body movements and the forms they produced fascinated me. I was interested in every aspect pertaining to the act of painting.” As the auction house puts it: “The lyricism of her work comes from the balance she strikes between the manipulation of the paint, the saturations of black and the shapes and angles she creates — to Sadr, there were infinite combinations of form and color.”
Mohsen Vaziri Moghaddam
‘Untitled’ from the ‘Sand Painting’ series
The late Tehran-born artist shifted to abstraction in his work when he was studying in Rome in the 1950s and his mentor Toti Scialoja reportedly told him: “If you want to be a normal painter, then keep going like this. But if you are trying to become an artist, forget everything you have done and start all over again.” So he did. The series of sand paintings he created in the early Sixties became his most famous works. They were inspired by childhood memories sparked by a visit to Lake Albano with its black sand, he explained. “I was playing with black sand on the shore, suddenly the traces of my fingers in the sand caught my attention. I (left) my friends and went back to Rome with a bag of sand. Finding shapes in sand turned into a pastime and it took me months to transfer the patterns I found onto a canvas.”
How Syrian artists have dealt with the displacement and loss caused by the ongoing civil war
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Ten years have passed since demonstrations swept across the streets of Syria, leading to an ongoing civil war and a migration crisis that has impacted the course of the world.
Throughout history, artists have been seen as chroniclers of their times and such a notion can be applied to Syria’s contemporary artists, depicting their own interpretation of warfare and its ramifications for their lives. That is the subject of a new exhibition at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC.
“In this Moonless Black Night: Syrian Art After the Uprising,” which runs until July 16, presents conceptual and experimental work from 14 multidisciplinary artists, all of whom live and work in exile as a result of the country’s political instability. The imagery rarely reveals graphic scenes of war, but instead brings to life a more personal and human take on the complexities of the situation in Syria, which was the intention of the show’s curator, arts writer Maymanah Farhat.
“I didn’t want to show images of bodies being pulled from the rubble. If you look at Syrian art in the last 10 years, you’ll find those images,” she tells Arab News. “I understand why artists do it and the need to shock the viewer in order for them to really understand the severity of the situation, because we have become so desensitized to news media. I empathize with that, but for me personally, as someone who has experienced war, I just can’t — and I don’t think that’s the role of art.”
The exhibition’s title is taken from the work of the late Syrian poet Da’ad Haddad, and Farhat believes it is the perfect fit for the overall atmosphere of the show. “If you read the poem, it moves back and forth between a cynical kind of melancholy and small glimmers of hope. I feel like that’s how the last 10 years have been,” she says. “I don’t want to speak for Syrian artists, because that’s not my experience. I’m an outsider to it, but what I can offer is a platform to present these varying views and experiences.”
One of the show’s central themes is the emotionally jarring conditions of migration, prompting a sense of loss and displacement. “We revere artists so much and I think we see them as these invincible people who can survive anything, when really that’s not the case. They’re just like the rest of us,” says Farhat.
The Berlin-based artist and cultural activist Khaled Barakeh showcases a powerful statement on this theme through his 2018 digital print on paper, “I Haven’t Slept For Centuries.” The frenzy of the intense blackness is a culmination of visa stamps, passed checkpoints, and entry or exit denials placed on a page of his passport. “We saw really harsh images coming out of the migrant experience, especially in the Mediterranean, and the backlash — the xenophobia — that people experienced in Europe. What happens when you’re constantly faced with this rejection of not being allowed to leave, not being allowed to enter? I think that’s what Khaled communicates effectively; the violence of these bureaucratic lines,” Farhat says.
Similarly, Connecticut-based artist Mohamad Hafez evokes the burden of forced departure from one’s homeland through his installations of antique luggage containing miniature interiors of rooms — a concise portrayal of the concept of living out of a suitcase.
On the other hand, a touch of humanity emerges from Osama Esid’s photographic portraits of children in Turkey’s refugee camps. With his direct but innocent gaze, an element of gentleness is expressed by a young boy, Waleed.
The devastating physical destruction of Syrian homes and cultural monuments over the past tumultuous decade is brought to viewers’ attention a number of times, most notably in the work of the well-known multimedia artist Tammam Azzam. He finds beauty amidst chaos in his emblematic image of Austrian painter Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss” digitally superimposed on a bullet-riddled building.
One of the exhibition’s strong points is the way in which female artists are thoughtfully included in this dialogue of personal and collective narratives as mothers and daughters. In her “Displacement” series, Oroubah Dieb, who currently resides in Paris, depicts faceless women dressed in ornamented attire, carrying their possessions in pouches on their backs and heads along a migrant trail of men and children.
A touching installation by Essma Imady comes in the form of a teddy bear in a backpack slouching on a pile of salt, reflecting once again the migration crisis and, perhaps, all the lives lost at sea. For this work, entitled “Pillar of Salt,” the Damascus-raised artist spoke with young refugees and was inspired by the biblical tale of Lot’s wife, who was turned into a pillar of salt for disobeying god’s directives and looking back at the destroyed city of Sodom while fleeing.
The viewer also experiences female artists as witnesses of violence and its heavy toll on the body. In her Goya-inspired etchings, Azza Abo Rebieh portrays haunting scenes of women in prison, something she personally endured as an imprisoned activist in 2015. And Hama-born Nour Asalia stitches red thread into an image of an eye on rice paper, conveying fragility and vulnerability, as well as bloodshed.
As a result of being displaced abroad, painful as it is, this new generation of Syrian artists have been able to expand their artistry, gain fresh ideas, and experiment with different material. In time, the works of the exhibited artists, and others like them, will surely come to represent a radically bold chapter in Syrian art history.
“This is the first major event that Syrians have had in the last 50 years. It’s devastating: Syria and Syrians have changed forever,” says Farhat, adding that it is the resilience displayed by these artists and their fellow refugees that provides hope for the future.
Oscar-nominated Palestinian film ‘The Present’ debuts on Netflix
Arab News
DUBAI: The Oscar-nominated short film “The Present” from Palestinian-British filmmaker Farah Nabulsi has debuted on giant streaming service Netflix.
“The Present” tells the story of Yusef, played by renowned Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri, and his daughter Yasmine, played by young actress Maryam Kanj, who set out in Palestine’s West Bank to buy his wife a gift.
Organizers of the film awards-giving body on Sunday announced that “The Present” in the running for the “Best Live Action Short Film” category.
It is competing against Doug Roland’s “Feeling Through,” Elvira Lind’s short drama “The Letter Room,” Travon Free’s “Two Distant Strangers” and the Tomer Shushan-directed “White Eye.”
On March 9, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts also announced that Nabulsi’s film was shortlisted in the British short film section.
Nabulsi wrote the film along with US-Palestinian filmmaker Hind Shoufani.
Hatta Sedr Trailers resort offers a unique, though expensive, experience in the mountains
RACHEL MCARTHUR
DUBAI: It was over a decade ago that I took my first trip to Hatta. Back then, the Dubai exclave was known for its limited desert adventures (wadi bashing anyone?), and nearly every visitor stayed at the same hotel. Mainly because it was the only hotel.
Fast forward to the 2020s, and the area is remarkably different. In recent years, Hatta has been given something of a makeover, attracting a wider demographic of adventure travellers. There’s definitely more to do, with a range of activities catering to couples, groups of friends, families, and solo guests. It even has its own giant Hollywood-style sign perched up in the mountains.
The limited choice of accommodation is also, predictably, long gone. But one of the newer options, which has been a particular hit on social media, is also one of the hardest to book. With only 13 airstream trailers on location, the key to landing a stay at the Hatta Sedr Trailers Resort is to plan in advance — well in advance. For example, I booked my February stay in November.
Now, don’t be fooled by the word ‘trailers.’ the Hatta Sedr Trailers Resort is undoubtedly less trailer park and more desert glamping site. The price for a night’s stay (around $380) confirms that.
Nestled in what feels like the middle of nowhere, the resort lets you ‘camp’ out in the beautiful Al-Hajar Mountains — a safe and secure environment — but without all the hassle of traditional camping. The location is quiet and peaceful, with no cars or external guests allowed on the premises.
So how do you reach your trailer? I am told to leave my car at an outdoor reception area that’s not connected to the site itself. Once you’ve checked-in, you’re transported to the trailers in a 4x4.
The sun has already set, and the location is quiet, crickets chirping in the background. The trailers are laid out so that you get to enjoy some privacy, with minimal noise from the neighbors.
Each trailer comes with its own viewing deck and chairs, along with a barbecue area. One fairly major drawback is that in order to grill you have to bring everything with you — even the charcoal.
Inside the trailer, there’s a surprising amount fitted into such a small space. On one side there’s the ‘bedroom’ — a double bed with two side tables and a mini closet; on the opposite side is the bathroom with a full shower. In the middle, a dining area is set with a booth-style table and seats, and there’s a small TV. You’ll also find a fridge and kettle, along with basic coffee/tea provisions.
There isn’t a lot to do at the resort, particularly in the evening. So come prepared to relax. Perhaps an early dinner followed by some tea under the stars. It’s amazingly peaceful past midnight; perhaps one of the most enjoyable parts of the stay. For colder evenings, there’s a common bonfire area that guests can gather at.
A restful night’s sleep later (the bed was surprisingly comfy), and it was time to take in the surroundings. A short walk from the trailer are steps that lead to the most stunning view of the Hatta Dam, and guests can book a kayaking experience in advance.
Speaking of activities, the majority actually take place at the nearby Hatta Damani Lodges (about a 15-minute drive). So if you are staying for one night, it’s pointless to leave the site before check-out. Head there afterwards and take advantage of special discounts on activities including archery, bike tours, horse riding, and hiking.
Which brings us to the one major downside to the resort: Even though the atmosphere and service are excellent, it’s a shame that check-in is only from 4 p.m. By the time you’ve arrived and set up, you’ve already lost the majority of the day. Check-out is at noon, so you do have to wake up early to make the most of the location.
What’s more, considering the price, it would have been nice to have some additional touches — a fully outfitted barbecue perhaps? Ultimately, though, you’re paying for the secluded location, the minimal number of neighbors, and a unique camp-style experience.