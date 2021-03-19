Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

You are here

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 373,864
  • A total of 6,596 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 391 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 159 were recorded in Riyadh, 69 in the Eastern Province, 66 in Makkah, 24 in Hail, 12 in the Northern Borders region, 11 in Madinah, 10 in Asir, six in Tabuk, four in Jazan and four in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 373,864 after 263 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,596 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
The health ministry said more than 2.7 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the Kingdom to date.

London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family

London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family
Hussain Chaudhry has been described as an “incredibly kind and beautiful soul who always looked out for others.” (Launchgood)
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family

London Muslims grieve student killed protecting family
  • Hussain Chaudhry died ‘cradled in his mother’s arms’
  • Fundraisers established in his name, with plans to build mosque, water well in Pakistan
Updated 19 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An 18-year-old stabbed to death outside his London home on Wednesday was killed protecting his family, his sister has said.

Hussain Chaudhry, a first-year law student, suffered a stab wound to his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother and brother both suffered slash wounds to their hands in the attack.

His sister tweeted: “My beautiful baby brother left this world the same way he came in, cradled in my mother’s arms. He died defending his family … To God we belong & to Him we return.”

Neighbors said Chaudhry was killed by two men. An eyewitness told London’s Evening Standard newspaper: “One of them stabbed him in the neck. The mother was screaming ‘they have stabbed my son’.”

Multiple fundraisers have been established in Chaudhry’s honor. The Islamic Society at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), where he studied, has set up one that was initially raising money to pay for a well in his name in Pakistan.

So far the appeal has raised over £32,000 ($44,500), which Islamic Society President Mohammed Arif told Arab News is significantly more than expected.

Because of this, he said, they now plan to use the money for a number of sadaqah jariyah — continuously beneficial donations — including contributing toward the building of a mosque.

Another donation drive has so far raised over £11,000 for the family, and also plans to use the money toward paying for a mosque.

It describes Chaudhry as an “incredibly kind and beautiful soul who always looked out for others.”

SOAS said it was “shocked and deeply saddened” to learn of his death, adding: “Hussain died … in tragic circumstances, defending his mother in an attack, in the course of which she and his brother Hasan, also a SOAS student, were both injured. Both Hasan and his mother are recovering and we wish them a swift return to health.”

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton of London’s Metropolitan Police specialist crime command has appealed for information, urging anyone driving in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage, and for local residents to check doorbell cameras.

“A young man has lost his life in tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time,” he said.

“The attack happened on a busy road during rush hour, and I know there would have been lots of vehicles passing at the time of the incident,” he added.

“We remain committed to tackling violent crime, and we are working with a number of partners to help us prevent another tragic loss of life.”

Turkey’s Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin ‘unacceptable’

Turkey’s Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin ‘unacceptable’
Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey’s Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin ‘unacceptable’

Turkey’s Erdogan says Biden comments on Putin ‘unacceptable’
  • ‘Mr. Biden’s statements about Mr. Putin are not fitting of a president’
Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Joe Biden’s comments about Russia’s Vladimir Putin, in which he said he thought he was a killer, were “unacceptable” and unfitting of a US president.
In a TV interview broadcast on Wednesday, Biden said “I do” when asked if he believed Putin was a killer, prompting US-Russia ties to sink to a new low. Putin later responded that “he who said it, did it.”
“Mr. Biden’s statements about Mr. Putin are not fitting of a president, and a president coming out and using such remarks against the president of a country like Russia is truly unacceptable, not something that can be stomached,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.
“In my opinion, Mr. Putin has done what is necessary by giving a very, very smart and elegant answer,” he added.
Ties between Ankara and Washington, NATO allies, have been strained over a host of issues in recent years including Turkey’s record on human rights and freedoms, its acquisition of Russian defense systems and policy differences in Syria.
The United States, which along with other western allies has accused Ankara of straying from NATO and the western bloc, last year imposed sanctions on Turkey over the Russian defenses. Turkey called that a “grave mistake.”
Erdogan, who had a close relationship with former President Donald Trump, has yet to speak to Biden since he took office in January.
Turkey and Russia have developed strong strategic relations in recent years despite backing opposing sides in conflicts in Syria and Libya. Erdogan has frequently met with and held calls with Putin, whom he calls a friend.

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank
Updated 49 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank

Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank
  • Incident happened in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus
Updated 49 min 57 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers during a demonstration in the West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.
“A citizen who was shot in the head with live ammunition died,” the ministry said, adding the incident happened in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus.
The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the report.

Saudi scientists study effect of cosmic rays on solar cells in China space mission

Saudi scientists study effect of cosmic rays on solar cells in China space mission
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi scientists study effect of cosmic rays on solar cells in China space mission

Saudi scientists study effect of cosmic rays on solar cells in China space mission
  • Follows invitation from UN space office
  • Ultimate aim to lower cost of space missions
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi scientists plan to study how cosmic rays affect the efficiency of solar cells used in satellites.
The Saudi Space Commission has agreed with the China Manned Space Agency to implement a mission on board the Chinese Space Station (CSS) next year, SPA reported.
It follows an invitation from the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and the Chinese Manned Space Agency to participate in experiments on board the CSS. The aim is to design solar cells capable of working with high efficiency for long periods to reduce the cost of space missions.
Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing heavily in space programs as they target technological advancement and a gradual move away from reliance on fossil fuels to support economic growth.
Saudi Space Commission CEO Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh represented the Commission in signing the executive program, which will also be signed by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and the Chinese Manned Space Agency.

