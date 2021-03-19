Saudi Arabia announces 5 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced five deaths from COVID-19 and 391 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 159 were recorded in Riyadh, 69 in the Eastern Province, 66 in Makkah, 24 in Hail, 12 in the Northern Borders region, 11 in Madinah, 10 in Asir, six in Tabuk, four in Jazan and four in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 373,864 after 263 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,596 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
The health ministry said more than 2.7 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the Kingdom to date.
