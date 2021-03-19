You are here

Saudi energy ministry condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oil refinery

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry condemned a terrorist drone attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh that took place on Friday morning. (File/AFP)
  • The attack, which took place at 6:05 A.M., resulted in a fire that was controlled
  • The energy ministry called on the international community to stand up against such terrorist attacks
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry condemned a terrorist drone attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh that took place on Friday morning.

The attack, which took place at 6:05 A.M., resulted in a fire that was controlled. No one was injured, and supplies of petroleum and petroleum products were not affected by the attack.

The Kingdom strongly condemned the “cowardly attack” and affirmed that terrorist acts like these, “which are repeatedly committed against vital installations and civilian objects….do not target the Kingdom alone, but also target the security and stability of global energy supplies and the world’s economy.”

The attack comes after a major oil port and Aramco residential area were attacked with a drone and ballistic missile in eastern Saudi Arabia earlier this month. 

A “petroleum tank farm” at Ras Tanura Port was attacked with a drone and shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran on March 7.

The energy ministry called on the international community to stand up against these terrorist attacks and to confront all parties that support them.

France’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ludovic Pouille condemned the attack and reiterated Paris’s absolute rejection of any action that destabilizes the region's security.

Jordan’s foreign ministry condemned the “Houthi terrorist group’s targeting” of an oil refinery in Riyadh with drones. 

The ministry condemned the “continuation of these repeated and cowardly acts of terror.”

Djibouti's ambassador to the Kingdom Diaa-Eddin Saed Bamakhrama also “strongly” condemned the attack.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf also condemned the drone attack.

Al-Hajraf affirmed that GCC countries stand with the Kingdom and support all necessary and deterrent measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its national capabilities and gains.

The GCC also supports the Kingdom’s efforts to stop such acts of sabotage and terrorism, and to confront all entities that implement it or support it.

