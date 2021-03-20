Lulu partners with Manafith to support charities

Regional retailer LuLu has joined hands with Manafith, Saudi Arabia’s financial system solution provider for charitable organizations, to utilize donation aids of beneficiaries for essential shopping. Funded by 120 participating foundations, more than 210,000 families will benefit from shopping conveniently using their Manafith cards, which are valid across LuLu stores in the Kingdom.
The agreement was signed between Bashar Al-Besher, administration director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, and Majed Al-Faraj, CEO of Manafith Saudia, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, other officials and guests.
Al-Faraj said: “This collaboration has been a proud moment for our organization as LuLu is well known for catering to the local community with its high-quality range and strategic retail locations across Saudi Arabia. We are excited to deliver the best service to the beneficiaries through our technical solutions as supported by LuLu’s great efforts on making this happen.”
Mohammed said: “We are honored to partner with Manafith for this charitable initiative of being an avenue for families to buy their daily needs and benefit from the most affordable prices and deals on high-quality products offered in our stores. It is our commitment to make Manafith’s beneficiaries happy and satisfied with our excellent customer service and smooth-flowing transactions at the cash counters.”
Apart from being popular for its wide product range in its 203 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has been a key promoter of social initiatives, sustainability, and environment protection. Over the years, the region’s top retailer has initiated many projects toward these advocacies and will continue to do so in the future.