Saudi Arabia announces 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 367 new infections on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 21 March 2021
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 374,412
  • A total of 6,609 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced seven deaths from COVID-19 and 367 new infections on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 165 were recorded in Riyadh, 74 in the Eastern Province, 46 in Makkah, 15 in Hail, 12 in Asir, 11 in Madinah, nine in Tabuk, six in the Northern Borders region, three in Jazan and two in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 374,412 after 277 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,609 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

‘We must end this nightmare’: Saudis speak out against vaccine rumors

‘We must end this nightmare’: Saudis speak out against vaccine rumors
Saudi Arabia’s battle against vaccine hesitancy. (SPA)
  • With the emergence of vaccines, stories have begun to circulate of people refusing to receive vaccines due to rumors that they can cause adverse reactions
JEDDAH: The phenomenon of vaccine hesitancy is causing headaches for health officials and communities in Saudi Arabia, but the Kingdom is finding a new ally in the fight against damaging rumors and fake news — recently vaccinated Saudis.

Because of anti-vaccine posts on social media platforms, some Saudis are hesitant to receive a jab, despite efforts by specialists, infectious disease consultants and health officials to refute widespread claims and rumors.

However, pro-vaccine campaigns have failed to prevent a worrying number of Saudis choosing to opt out of registering for a jab.

When the pandemic began last year, popular posts circulated online telling stories of people that died from coronavirus.

But the narrative of popular stories on social media has shifted in recent months.

With the emergence of vaccines, stories have begun to circulate of people refusing to receive vaccines due to rumors that they can cause adverse reactions. The posts usually feature so-called “anti-vaxxers” and self-proclaimed health experts, with one claiming that the jab “infiltrates” the body at a genetic level.

Many of the false claims have been refuted by health experts, while Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah stepped in on Twitter to urge Saudis to take the vaccine.

In a recent tweet, Al-Rabiah told the story of an elderly man who was encouraged to avoid the vaccine. He refused to book an appointment, but died soon after becoming infected with coronavirus.

Earlier this month, health ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly rejected news that the Kingdom had halted use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a recent tweet, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told the story of an elderly man who was encouraged to avoid the vaccine. He refused to book an appointment, but died soon after becoming infected with coronavirus.

Mashail Al-Mutairi, a 43-year-old mother of three, warned that vaccines are a key step in protecting the community against coronavirus, especially children.

“I’ve taken my first jab and now I’m on my way to take my second jab this week. The reason why I keep insisting to everyone I know that they need to take this vaccine is because they are forgetting that there is a group in our community that cannot take this vaccine,” she told Arab News.

“I’m talking specifically about children. As my kids are under the age of 18, they’re not eligible to receive the vaccine just yet. They’re the ones that are going to be the most vulnerable in the community. I’m doing this for myself, for my family and for my children especially,” she added.

“If we don’t increase the level of herd immunity quickly, then this will cause a problem for children in the near future. Though they’ll be protected, schools will be out and they will continue online schooling which will place a heavy toll on them both mentally and physically,” Al-Mutairi said.

“This nightmare will be bad for parents, but more so for the kids themselves.”

Basma Saeedi, a 26-year-old pharmacy graduate, received the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month and is urging people to follow suit in order to achieve herd immunity. The benefits that vaccines offer is especially important to her, as she lost her grandmother to coronavirus.

It was this loss that led to her registering for and receiving the jab.

“I want to protect the rest of my family against it. I took the vaccine to gain immunity against the virus and everyone should think about making sure they don’t lose a loved one to such an ugly disease,” she told Arab News.

‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, no longer requires ‘Absher’ for sign-up in Saudi Arabia

‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, no longer requires ‘Absher’ for sign-up in Saudi Arabia
The Kingdom has so far administered approximately 3 million vaccines at a rate of 125,212 each day. (SPA)
  • Health Ministry reports 382 new cases, 271 recoveries, 6 deaths
RIYADH: Residents of Saudi Arabia without Absher accounts will now be able to use Tawakkalna services after the app underwent sweeping upgrades to accommodate expatriates without legal status.
The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence released the update which lets expats sign up using the mobile number identification service, allowing those currently facing issues with their iqama (residence permits) or other issues to sign up for Absher.
The update also allows users to update their mobile numbers.
With the app now required for anyone seeking to gain entry into shops, restaurants, and public places, the move is expected to ease many of the issues that have arisen since the new rule took effect earlier this year.
Meanwhile, precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are ongoing, with intense field inspections continuing to make their rounds in commercial centers and restaurants, ensuring that visitors adhere to the safety and precautionary measures issued by the Kingdom’s relevant authorities.
The Ministry of Health announced 382 new cases on Saturday, bringing the Kingdom’s case total to 384,653.
The Riyadh region had the highest number of new cases, standing at 172. This was followed by Eastern Province at 69 and the Makkah region at 58. The Jazan, Najran, and Baha regions had three each.
Of the above cases, the ministry estimates that there are currently 3,916 active cases, 587 of them critical.
The number of new recoveries announced was 271, raising the recovery tally to 374,135. Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate has declined to 97.26 percent.
With the six deaths announced, the Kingdom’s total death toll is at 6,602.

As far as vaccination, the Kingdom has so far administered approximately 3 million vaccines, with over 2.96 million Saudis residents having received at least one dose. The Kingdom is vaccinating at a rate of 125,212 vaccines each day.
The total number of PCR tests conducted in the Kingdom stands at 14,585,281, with 37,402 of them being carried out in the past 24 hours.
Health clinics in the Kingdom, set up by the ministry as testing hubs and treatment centers, have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Among the testing hubs, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 tests for those who show no or mild symptoms, or who believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for either service can be made through the Sehhaty app.

Saudi contractors’ forum to discuss future opportunities

Saudi contractors’ forum to discuss future opportunities
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
  • The forum is an opportunity for contractors to discover coming opportunities and projects, allowing them to prepare future plans
RIYADH: The third Future Projects Forum (FPF) will be launched virtually on Sunday under the patronage of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz.
More than 37 governmental and private bodies will participate in the forum, an initiative of the Saudi Contractors Authority that will over three days feature more than 1,000 projects, with a value exceeding SR600 billion ($160 billion).
The forum is an opportunity for contractors to discover coming opportunities and projects, allowing them to prepare future plans. The forum is also a platform for project owners to review their work, thus enhancing the principle of transparency.

 

Ihsan platform to support charitable giving in Saudi Arabia

Ihsan platform to support charitable giving in Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Ghamdi. (SPA)
  • The platform will contribute to maintaining the efforts of donors and philanthropists
RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) launched on Saturday the national platform for charitable giving “Ihsan.” SDAIA also launched a media campaign called #Ehsan_Platform to communicate the platform to all segments of Saudi society.
Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, head of the SDAIA, said that the platform will strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a world leader in charitable giving. The platform will contribute to maintaining the efforts of donors and philanthropists, reduce the difficulties in making bank transfers to nonprofit bodies, organize payment portals. 

7 Saudi mosques closed after virus outbreaks

7 Saudi mosques closed after virus outbreaks
Virus cases have led to 326 mosques being forced to temporarily close over the past 41 days. (SPA)
  • The ministry said that three of the mosques were in Riyadh, and one in each of the regions of Eastern Province, the Northern Borders, Najran, and Asir
The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance on Saturday temporarily shut down seven mosques in five regions after a number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were confirmed among worshippers.
Virus cases have led to 326 mosques being forced to temporarily close over the past 41 days, with 311 reopening after sanitization measures were completed.
The ministry said that three of the mosques were in Riyadh, and one in each of the regions of Eastern Province, the Northern Borders, Najran, and Asir. 

