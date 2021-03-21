You are here

John Gosden looking to repeat Saudi Cup glory with Mishriff at Dubai World Cup

Mishriff, winner of last month’s Saudi Cup, will run at the Dubai World Cup on Saturday, (File/AFP)
Updated 21 March 2021
ALAM KHAN

  • Mishriff’s trainer and owner will hope for more success at the $5 million Dubai Sheema Classic
ALAM KHAN

RIYADH: John Gosden was proud to witness an exciting new chapter in his family’s horse racing history, after Mishriff won the $20 million Saudi Cup for owner Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal.

Five years ago, he had tried to dissuade his 25-year-old son Thady from following in his footsteps as a trainer — just as his own father, “Towser” Gosden, had done before his death in 1967.

John, 16 then, turns 70 three days after Saturday’s Dubai World Cup meeting, and Thady will soon share a license with him to extend the Gosden dynasty.

With coronavirus quarantine protocols preventing John from attending the world’s richest race in Riyadh last month, it was left to Thady to oversee Mishriff’s surprise victory, which he now hopes to repeat in the $5 million Dubai Sheema Classic as part of Meydan’s showpiece.

“It was wild after the race, (Thady) was getting a bit run over by everybody,” said Gosden. “It was great, he did a good job in Riyadh so doesn’t need the old man in Dubai.

“I’m not retiring yet. I don’t mean to hang on forever, but a great friend of mine, the wonderful American trainer Charlie Whittingham, had never won the Kentucky Derby and people always used to tease him about it. Then when he was 73 and 76 he won it twice,” he added. “Age is a number and, as long as you are contributing and being a positive influence, that’s fine. If not, then get out of the way.

“My father, the last thing he said to me before he died, was ‘whatever you do, don’t be a racehorse trainer.’ It’s 52 weeks of the year, seven days a week. Our house was in the stable yard so I was brought up with horses all around me.”

It’s a piece of advice he dutifully passed on to his own son, with little success.

“I did try to persuade Thady. Five years ago, I said to him, ‘I’m going to be really clear: This is your idea, not mine,’ and he said ‘I’m very clear on that’,” Gosden said. “He’s got a passion for it and the appetite, and that’s what you need. I tried to do something else, but I came back to racing.”

That something, after graduating from Cambridge, was to help design a science park in Venezuela. “But when I was going to the track at 4.30 a.m. in Caracas, I knew it was time to be honest with myself,” he said.

John returned to work for Sir Noel Murless and Vincent O’Brien before heading to California in 1979 to make his own mark. He was persuaded to leave America in 1988 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and vice president of the UAE, paving the way for the rise of the Godolphin operation.

“I was a little surprised when I came back to discover they had 42 other trainers as well in Europe so I wondered at the time why they needed me,” laughed Gosden, who has four children with his wife Rachel.

“It all goes hand in hand with his vision for Dubai to become an international meeting place. I remember picking the training track at Al-Quoz with him — and it turned into being an amazingly successful operation.”

The Sheikh Mohammed-owned Benny The Dip gave Gosden his first Epsom Derby win in 1997. As Godolphin grew, he moved on to work with Robert Sangster before spending the last 15 years running his own Clarehaven Stables in Newmarket.

Gosden, though, has long had an affinity with the Gulf and a successful relationship with Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Saud, founder of the Juddmonte Farms breeding operation, before his passing in January aged 83.

“He was a very brilliant man, a great judge of every situation. He had a great sense of humour too — a man of extraordinary humility which is quite a rare quality these days.

“He was very incisive in his thinking and, in 40 years, he developed the greatest breeding operation in thoroughbred racing history,” Gosden added. “That is something that will never be seen or done again, a quite extraordinary achievement.”

While the American dirt horse Spectacular Bid, which he described as a “phenomenal machine,” is one he would have loved to train, Gosden picks the Prince Khalid-owned Enable as the best he did.

“She was absolutely amazing, the type of horse that made you want to get up in the morning,” he said of the horse that retired in 2020 with 15 wins in 19 races. “She was the most consistently brilliant horse I ever trained. To win three King George’s, back-to-back Arcs, the Eclipse Stakes and a Breeders’ Cup Turf, there’s not many that will ever do that again. A third Arc was one dance too far. But that’s life.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky. The races I’ve dreamt of winning, I’ve won. The Saudi Cup was probably one I never thought I would win — and we did. It was special.”

While a first Dubai World Cup will have to wait, Gosden said the Sheema Classic — which he won with Dar Re Mi in 2010 and Jack Hobbs seven years later — will be a test run to see if Mishriff is considered for October’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

“We are trying something quite new by going for the Sheema Classic,” he added. “It’s a step up and a bit of a fact-finding mission. I think he will stay the mile and a half on turf, but you never know.

“If he doesn’t stay, then we come back mid-summer and go for the Group 1 mile-and-a-quarter European races like the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, the Eclipse Stakes and the Juddmonte International.

“If he does, then he can attack one of those in the summer and be pointing for the Arc. Whether he goes to a Breeders’ Cup is way off anyone’s thinking right now,” said Gosden.

“As a trainer I’d also be dead keen for another Saudi Cup next year, but the owner, Prince Faisal, is a breeder and he might have other ideas.”

Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

  • KSA Sports adds the new electric SUV series to F1, the Dakar Rally and Formula E
Arab News

DUBAI: KSA Sports, Saudi Arabia’s leading TV sports network, on Sunday confirmed that it  has added the rights to the debut season of Extreme E, the electric-SUV-only rally which will launch in the Saudi Arabian desert next month.

The network will broadcast live all five of the new FIA-endorsed rallies as they take place around the world in places that have been impacted by climate conditions.

The first of those is the Desert X race in Saudi Arabia’s own AlUla, which will be Extreme E’s debut rally when it takes place from April 3 to 4.

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, which is co-organizing next month’s debut race, said: “The support given by KSA Sports has been the driving force in allowing us to grow motorsports across the Kingdom to this point.

“It is to our immense delight that they have chosen to continue to back our events with the agreement to broadcast next month’s AlUla Extreme E X-Prix and the season thereafter, which itself marks a new dawn for motorsports on a global scale.”

Over the year, further races from Senegal, Greenland, Brazil, and Argentina will follow. They will host big name male and female drivers including former F1 drivers Jenson Button, Dakar Rally legend Carlos Sainz, W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, and Australian Rally champion Molly Taylor.

“We are very pleased to welcome KSA Sports, Saudi Arabia’s leading TV sports network, to the Extreme E family,” Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, said. “As we prepare to go racing for the first time in the stunning setting of AlUla, there is no better channel for us to reach our Saudi Arabian fans.

“Extreme E is a truly innovative and exciting new electric racing format, with world-class male and female drivers, which not only seeks to entertain but also educate its audience on important environmental stories at the same time.”

Extreme E becomes the latest motorsport event to be broadcast by KSA Sports, and follows in the footsteps of F1, the Dakar Rally and Formula E.

Prize money of $734,200 announced for world jiu-jitsu championship

Updated 21 March 2021
Arab News

  • World’s best fighters will take to the mats in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship from April 6-9
Arab News

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, has announced that next month’s Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), will have a total prize fund of $734,202 (2.7 million dirhams).

The world’s top fighters will return to the UAE capital for the 12th ADWPJJC, the largest event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar, from April 6-9 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice-president of the UAEJJF, said that the prize fund indicates the UAEJJF’s commitment to developing the sport and ensuring athletes are adequately rewarded for their excellence on the mat.

“In all our championships and events we are dedicated to putting our fighters first,” he said. “The ADWPJJC is the biggest show for the global jiu-jitsu community, the athletes are coming home to showcase their talents and claim the big medals. The championship has become a strategic goal for all jiu-jitsu athletes around the world as it will enhance their career growth and develop their skillset on the mat.”

There will be no live audience permitted at the event.

The championship organizers have collaborated with local and federal health authorities to ensure a safe and secure environment for hundreds of male and female masters and junior athletes from around the world to compete for global glory and huge prize money. The strict health and safety measures for the event include regular PCR testing, social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks, except during bouts on the mats.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that the growth of jiu-jitsu continues in a safe and secure environment. ADWPJJC is a platform for jiu-jitsu players from around the world to demonstrate their talents among the elite in the sports. This will elevate the sport of jiu-jitsu even further,” Al-Dhaheri added.

The ADWPJJC begins on Tuesday, April 6, with junior athletes (under-18, under-21) taking to the mats, followed by the masters on April 7. The final two days are reserved for the professional category.

LeBron James sprains right ankle in loss, out indefinitely

Updated 21 March 2021
AP

  • James was hurt when he rolled his ankle under Solomon Hill, who was called for a foul as he reached awkwardly for a steal
AP

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James left in the second quarter with a high right ankle sprain that the Lakers said will sideline him indefinitely, and Los Angeles went on to fall 99-94 to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
Two hours after the game, the Lakers announced that James is out indefinitely. The defending NBA champions already are without All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, who has missed 14 consecutive games with a right calf injury and won’t play again until April.
James was hurt when he rolled his ankle under Solomon Hill, who was called for a foul as he reached awkwardly for a steal. The 36-year-old superstar screamed and fell to the court clutching at his ankle, yet he got up and briefly stayed in the game.
“I haven’t necessarily seen him scream and squall like that, probably ever, not even with that groin,” said Kyle Kuzma, who was with the Lakers when James missed 17 games with a groin injury two seasons ago. “It had to hurt a little bit, for sure.”
After the injury, James hit a corner 3-pointer that extended his NBA-record streak of games with at least 10 points to 1,036, but he called a timeout and left the court shortly afterward. James knocked over a chair in frustration as he went to the locker room.
“The mood of the team is we’re disappointed we lost, and we’ve got to come back and get one tomorrow,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I won’t disclose what LeBron was like (in the locker room). It’s in-house.”
John Collins had 27 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and Trae Young added 14 points and 11 assists for the Hawks. They opened an eight-game trip with their eighth straight victory under new coach Nate McMillan — but only after their defending champion opponents lost their 17-time All-Star to an injury that could shake the NBA’s balance of power if it turns out to be serious.
With James out, the remaining Lakers rallied and actually took a one-point lead to halftime, but missed their first 11 shots of the second half. Danilo Gallinari scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime for the Hawks, who are on their longest winning streak since January 2015.
“That was the first thing I told the guys: We can’t relax because LeBron is out of the game,” McMillan said. “We have to keep up the pressure, and I thought our guys did that.”
James’ absence left the Lakers without three starters in the second half, and the Hawks capitalized for their first road victory over Los Angeles since March 2016. Along with Davis, Marc Gasol missed his seventh straight game since February after sitting out under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
“It’s different without (James), without AD,” Gallinari said. “Of course they’re a different team. But at the same time, all of the players that stepped up are all NBA veterans with experience, guys that won championships. I would say it’s anyway a very good win.”
Montrezl Harrell had 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Dennis Schröder had 16 points and seven assists against his former team for the Lakers, whose four-game winning streak ended amid much bigger concerns.
Harrell suggested Hill’s actions during James’ injury were “not a basketball play,” and said the officials should have considered giving him more than a personal foul.

Hawks: “It’s definitely a different type of game when Bron is out,” Young said. “Everything they do goes through him and AD.” ... Clint Capela had 16 rebounds.
Lakers: Gasol has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but coach Frank Vogel said the Spaniard wasn’t ready to play because he hasn’t practiced since February.

The Lakers played a tribute video to former guard Rajon Rondo, who had five assists in 14 minutes during his first trip to Staples Center since the Lakers’ championship run in the Florida bubble. Rondo, who already got his championship ring through the mail earlier this season, watched the video appreciatively.
Rondo also stoked more nostalgia from Lakers fans when he got a technical foul in the third quarter for a weird bit of gamesmanship, inexplicably shoving the basketball into Schröder’s face after a whistle.
“I love competitors who really try to compete against me on the court, but that’s not competing,” Schröder said. “I’m going to leave it at that.”

Hawks: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night
Lakers: At Phoenix on Sunday night.

Redmond stars as Southampton reach FA Cup semifinals

Updated 21 March 2021
AFP

  • Second-tier hosts Bournemouth out-classed by Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side
AFP

LONDON: Southampton cast aside their Premier League struggles to reach the FA Cup semifinals with a 3-0 win at Bournemouth.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have slumped into the Premier League relegation battle after losing 10 of their last 12 top-flight matches.

But Southampton have been immune to those woes in the FA Cup this term and they booked a place in the Wembley semifinals thanks to Nathan Redmond’s double after Moussa Djenepo’s opener.

Southampton, FA Cup winners in 1976, are back in the semifinals for the first time since 2018, with their most recent final appearance coming in a 2003 defeat against Arsenal.

Playing in the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1957, second-tier Bournemouth were out-classed by a Southampton team sorely in need of a morale-boosting victory.

While Premier League survival is the priority, Hasenhuttl insists the FA Cup was a “big target” and he made just two changes against a Bournemouth team who sat seventh in the championship.

It proved a wise move as Southampton carved open the Bournemouth defense to take the lead in the 37th minute.

Redmond’s enterprising run took him past two defenders to the edge of the area and he slipped a deft pass to Djenepo, who guided a composed finish into the far corner from 8 yards.

Having provided the assist for the Mali winger’s first goal since October, Redmond did it all on his own to double the lead in first half stoppage time.

Seizing possession after Diego Rico failed to deal with Stuart Armstrong’s chested flick, Redmond accelerated toward the Saints area, leaving Steve Cook in his wake before guiding a superb strike into the roof of the net.

Redmond put the result beyond doubt with his third goal of the season in the 59th minute, the midfielder slotting home from 10 yards after Armstrong’s shot bounced back off the post.

In Sunday’s last eight action, Manchester United travel to Leicester in a clash between the teams currently in second and third place in the Premier League respectively.

United are hoping to win the first trophy of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign this season after four years without major silverware.

United last won the FA Cup in 2016, while Leicester have not reached the final since 1969 and are still waiting to win the competition for the first time.

Chelsea, beaten in last year’s final by Arsenal, will look to extend Thomas Tuchel’s club record unbeaten start as manager to 14 games when they host struggling Sheffield United.

Rangers player alleges ‘vile racist abuse’ by Czech opponent

Updated 21 March 2021
AP

  • Kudela acknowledged swearing at the 25-year-old Finnish player but denied any racial abuse
AP

GLASGOW: Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has accused a Slavia Prague opponent of “deliberate and premeditated” racial abuse, dismissing defender Ondřej Kudela’s denial as an “utter lie.”

Kamara issued a statement after UEFA announced it would investigate incidents from the Europa League match between Rangers and Slavia on Thursday. The Czech team wants Scottish police to investigate an alleged postgame physical assault on Kudela.

Late in Slavia’s 2-0 victory, Kudela covered his mouth with both hands and said something into Kamara’s ear during a stoppage in play.

Kamara, who is Black, said it was racist language that was audible to a nearby teammate. Kudela acknowledged swearing at the 25-year-old Finnish player but denied any racial abuse.

“I was shocked and horrified to hear such racist abuse from a professional football player,” Kamara said in a statement released by his lawyer.

“The vile racist abuse by Ondrej (Kudela) took place on the international stage, and any failure to act by UEFA will be viewed as a green light for racism,” he said.

Kudela had been arguing with another Rangers player when Kamara said he tried to intervene.

Kamara said, “He told me to shut up and and then said ‘one second my friend,’” before approaching and allegedly uttering the racist remark. He described Kudela’s actions as “deliberate and premeditated.”

Slavia denied the allegations and claimed Kamara punched the 33-year-old Kudela after the game as the Czech team “was not allowed to enter the dressing room” at Ibrox Stadium.

“Slavia resolutely denies the disgusting accusation of one of the team captains Ondřej Kúdela of racist behavior,” the team said in a statement.

Kudela, who is white, only acknowledges swearing at Kamara.

“It was said in emotions, but I absolutely deny there was anything racist in those words,” Kudela said as part of the team’s statement.

Kudela’s explanation, Kamara said, is a “complete utter lie which does not stand up to any form of scrutiny.”

The Czech team advanced 3-1 on aggregate to the Europa League quarterfinals and will face Arsenal.

Slavia said it filed a criminal complaint to Scottish police for physical assault on Kúdela, though it did not identify any Rangers players.

“The assault was brutal and carried out with the full force with the intention to hurt and cause physical harm to our player,” the team said.

UEFA on Friday launched an investigation and appointed a disciplinary inspector to gather evidence after earlier saying it was awaiting reports of the match officials.

“Further information regarding this investigation will be made available in due course,” UEFA said in a statement.

