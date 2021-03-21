Saudi foreign minister discusses IAEA standards with Grossi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi, the ministry said on Sunday.
During the call, they reviewed the importance of adhering to the standards on the UN atomic watchdog “in order to stimulate growth and progress to achieve global sustainable development.”
The two sides also discussed the most prominent regional and international developments.
Following the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan described the call as “productive,” adding they “discussed the important role of the IAEA in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and the current non-proliferation issues.”
Grossi also called the talks “positive” and said the Kingdom “is an important partner for the IAEA.”
JEDDAH: A new study has shown that Saudi Arabia has emerged as a leading country in adopting and integrating corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices.
Cicero & Bernay Public Relations, a major regional communications agency in partnership with YouGov, an international research and data analytics group, published the first regional CSR survey report, ranking the Kingdom second in adoption and integration of CSR in businesses. Egypt topped the list.
Some 219 C-suite executives and corporate leaders from across the region were picked due to their contribution to their respective sectors, including government, aviation, automotive, banking and finance, construction and real estate, healthcare, and transport. The respondents were asked a series of CSR-related questions that were revisited in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
With CSR increasing in the corporate world — making a significant impact in the Kingdom’s business landscape — the survey found that CSR is a necessity, not a mere luxury. Policymakers with an understanding of how firms adopt CSR issues are improving policy formulation as it is being considered a key component in the culture of corporate governance and the regulatory frameworks and guidelines.
The survey found that there is a reasonable level of CSR awareness as well as a moderately positive attitude towards the concept in Saudi Arabia, with results finding 41 percent of respondents familiar with CSR. Of the executives surveyed, 90 percent possessed an intrinsic understanding of the scope of CSR and 58 percent deemed it integral for their business.
“The UAE and the Kingdom emerged as leaders in CSR implementation and incorporation, and while familiarity with CSR regionally has always been of note, the report consolidated how the value of giving is ingrained in the region on a cultural level and not an attribute that needed to be adopted,” said Ahmad Itani, founder and CEO of C&B and chairman of PRCA MENA.
Stephan Shakespeare, CEO of YouGov, said: “This report represents a milestone that underpins the emphasis on CSR across regional sectors and industries. We are delighted and proud to unveil the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leading regional position in the integration of CSR. The demonstration of responsible business practices towards employees, stakeholders and customers was apparent throughout the findings, and we look forward to the continued growth of CSR across the MENA region to influence and inspire its global counterparts.”
For job seekers, an organization being socially responsible matters. It was marked as an important criterion — Saudi Arabia showed the highest average of executives (70 percent) who agree or strongly agree that CSR activities are important when considering opting for a job or rejecting it. Overall, 92 percent of executives in the Kingdom are upbeat about the impact of CSR.
JEDDAH: For the fifteenth year in a row, some of Saudi Arabia’s most talented students will participate in one of the most important global scientific competitions with the help of King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba).
The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2021) will be held in Washington, DC in May, and 35 Saudi students will compete alongside 2,000 others from 75 countries.
This week, a workshop to prepare the students for ISEF 2021 was attended by winners of the Ibdaa 2021 fair from 10 educational departments, where they were provided with the necessary tools and skills to perform at the competition.
The workshop included specialized classes to review the scientific projects they will be presenting, train students in public speaking and presentation skills, and educate them in conducting individual interviews with members of the scientific committee and the jury at ISEF 2021.
In addition, enriching lectures were given by a group of Mawhiba alumni, who had previously participated and represented the Kingdom in ISEF contests.
A number of experts in various disciplines were appointed by Mawhiba to supervise the students to boost their performance levels and morale. Supervisors focused discussions on methodology behind projects, variables, data collection and analysis mechanisms, statistical modelling, and the results reached by each student.
Supervisors and students will agree on a plan to develop their research through experiments or analysis of additional data during the coming period before it is finally submitted to the ISEF.
Saudi students have won 48 grand prizes and 27 special prizes at ISEF contests in the past, eight of which were won in 2020. Of these eight, five were grand prizes and three were special prizes. The Mawhiba Foundation also presented special annual international awards in the competition, with 79 awards given to 97 students from 20 countries.
The ISEF is the largest fair for competing in pre-university scientific research held annually in the US. Finalists compete for nearly $5 million in awards, prizes and scholarships.
Each year more than 1,800 ninth through twelfth graders earn the right to compete by winning a top prize at an affiliated local, regional, state or national science fair.
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Manga Productions has announced a special design competition for artists to design future products for the emerging city of NEOM.
In collaboration with NEOM, the competition, announced last Wednesday, will give artists the chance to design innovative solutions for the future residents of NEOM, a Saudi $500 billion megacity development project on the Kingdom’s northwest coast.
The competition is open to all drawing enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia and Japan aged between 13 and 35.
The three winning designs, to be announced on April 18, will be featured in season two of the “Future’s Folktales” series in 2022. Winners will also gain access to a six-week intensive course in character design delivered by international experts.
“At Manga Productions, we believe in the importance of empowering talents and creating opportunities for them to develop their creativity,” Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said on Twitter.
He added that the competition comes as part of efforts to export Saudi culture and creativity around the world through the “Future’s Folktales” anime series.
The series is the first Saudi animated show that links the past with the future. It is a joint production between Saudi Arabia’s Manga Productions and Japan’s TOEI Animation.
The first season was released in 2020 in 13 episodes that celebrated the richness of Arabic and Saudi culture, language, heritage and values.
It gained 100 million views worldwide across 32 platforms and channels in Japan, China, Taiwan, Ireland, the UK and US.
However, the second season of the series will use NEOM as a central location. Artists are invited to imagine the life of citizens in the futuristic city in 2050 and design unique props, including phones, micro-drones and gym equipment. Those taking part in the competition must explain the innovation behind their devices and why they are useful.
According to Bukhary, the partnership with NEOM supports the goal of Manga Productions to inspire future generations to be part of the development of the megacity and build a brighter future.
Aisha Al-Maghlouth, a young Saudi artist from the Eastern Province, said that the challenge of the competition stimulates creativity. “The idea behind the competition is very smart. It supports more than one creative category at the same time,” she told Arab News.
“I am excited to see the creative designs, which I am sure will be impressive,” Al-Maghlouth said, adding: “And I am willing to be one of them.”
The 24-year-old artist said that many hidden local talents have yet to be discovered by the public, and that competitions are one way of supporting and sponsoring future Saudi creatives.
Mohammed Al-Zabeedi, a Saudi private sector worker, said: “With NEOM being one of the most important projects in the Kingdom, it’s no surprise that it will be reaching out to local talents to help develop their products.
“Such competitions can have different objectives, but the strongest reason is to help the local talent contribute to a project made mainly for Saudis, as per the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the fruits of which our children will enjoy, and it’s this generation that will be developing it.”
Al-Zabeedi’s brother, Khalid, 37, said: “Though it might just be a competition to some, Saudi Arabia is moving at a fast pace, the likes of which I’ve never seen before, and we’re a part of that positive transformation.”
The level of transparency and outreach is “unlike anything before,” he added, describing the competition as something that “allows Saudis to build their own future.”
He said: “Who knows what things will look like in 2050? But one thing is for sure — whether it is a Saudi product or a Japanese one, this is for the greater good for everyone who is looking forward to seeing what NEOM is all about.”
Judges will evaluate each submission based on the artists’ ability to communicate their design concepts, innovation and creativity, as well as overall aesthetic details and product safety.
Manga Productions, a subsidiary company of the Misk Foundation, focuses on producing animations, manga comics and video games with creative and positive content.
The company works as a pioneer in creative content development, offering innovative products to build and enable the ambitions of young creatives.
More information about the competition is available at neomxmanga.com
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) began a joint exercise on Sunday to prepare for attacks against the Kingdom’s oil installations.
The five-day exercise is taking place at King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, the Ministry of Defense said.
The “Confrontation 4” maneuvers include units from the Eastern Fleet, the Ministry of Interior represented by the Eastern Province Border Guards, the Presidency of State Security, and the Ministry of Energy represented by Saudi Aramco and Aramco Gulf Operations Company.
The exercise along the Arabian Gulf coast, aims to raise the “readiness and preparedness of all participating units to confront terrorist operations against oil installations,” the ministry said.
It will also improve the level of coordination and information exchange, and unify leadership and communication between the participating units.
Maj. Gen. Majid bin Hazza Al-Qahtani, commander of the Eastern Fleet, said the exercise would contribute to “achieving the security and safety of vital installations and oil fields.”
They would also help secure freedom of navigation in regional waters and shipping lanes in the Arabian Gulf.
RSNF also began a mixed exercise with their Sudanese counterparts at the King Faisal Naval Base in the Western Fleet, the ministry said.
The “Astronomy 4” exercises will continue until Thursday.
The exercises aim to develop the command and control process during joint operations between the two naval forces to ensure freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Red Sea, Brig. Gen. Hazza Al-Mutairi, the commander of the exercise, said.
Meanwhile, the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) has concluded preparations to begin the ACES MEET 2021 exercise with their Pakistani counterpart.
The Pakistan Air Force is hosting a multinational exercise on March 27 at the PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha in Punjab province, The RSAF will participate with a number of modern Panavia Tornado combat aircraft and all its technical and support aircrews.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority announced on Sunday it has initiated a number of criminal cases.
The authority said it had taken over eight cases and legal procedures against the accused were underway.
In the first case, three individuals have been arrested for allegedly embezzling more than SR5 million ($1.3 million) and rewarding a SR60 million project to a company. The three included two municipal employees and a bank employee.
In the second case, three employees at a university are believed to have received more than SR4.4 million in return for awarding several contracts totaling more than SR13.84 million. The employees, as well as a bank branch manager and a businessman, were arrested. They were also accused of laundering the money.
In the third case, a former employee at a university is accused of receiving SR240,000 from a businessman in exchange for neglecting a number of violations with the complicity of a Saudi engineer in three projects worth more than SR7.696. All three have been arrested.
In the fourth case, an employee at an international airport and a businessman were arrested, for enabling the latter’s relative to obtain 218 direct purchase orders unlawfully.
In the fifth case, a former employee of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) allegedly received SR225,750 from a businessman in exchange for a statement on his company’s competency, which subsequently led to his company being awarded projects from the authority. Both have been arrested.
In the sixth case, an employee from Saudi Customs is accused of receiving SR574,300 from a customs broker in exchange for clearing containers that contained tobacco, using bank accounts of his relatives. They have both been remanded in custody.
In cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, “four non-commissioned officers working at the General Department of Traffic in one of the regions were arrested for pulling over a resident and enabling their colleague (a retired non-commissioned officer) to search his vehicle and steal SR200,000 from his car,” the authority said for the seventh case.
Also in cooperation with the interior ministry, a retired non-commissioned officer from a police department was arrested for allegedly receiving SR219,750, as well as blocks of gold, while working as a warehouse keeper and then laundering them through buying and selling cars through a dealership belonging to a relative.
In the ninth case, a citizen was arrested for bribing an arrest squad of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control with SR200,000 during his arrest for possession of narcotics, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior.
In the final case, a colonel and a non-commissioned officer from the General Directorate of Passports in one of the regions were arrested for allegedly registering the former’s relative a fake entry into the Kingdom, upon his request.
The authority said it would continue “to pursue anyone who exploits the public office to achieve personal gain or harm the public interest in any way possible.”
It also said that accountability extends far beyond retirement, as “the crimes of financial and administrative corruption have no statute of limitations,” adding it will apply the law against violators with zero tolerance.