OIC chief, Bosnian FM discuss bilateral relations

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, received Dr. Bisera Turkovic, minister of foreign affairs and deputy chairperson of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the OIC and Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as issues of common interest.
Also on Sunday, Al-Othaimeen received a phone call from the president of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. They reviewed existing relations between the OIC and Sri Lanka as well as the situation of the Muslim community in Sri Lanka.
Al-Othaimeen praised the Sri Lankan president’s willingness to reach out to international organizations, welcoming the decision of the government of Sri Lanka on the right of Muslims to bury their dead in accordance with Islamic rituals.
He reaffirmed the OIC’s keenness to follow up on the conditions of Muslim communities and defend their rights in non-OIC member states.
