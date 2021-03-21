RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) dismantled 1,679 mines in Yemen during the third week of March.
They comprised two anti-personnel mines, 246 anti-tank mines, 1,429 unexploded ordnances and two explosive devices, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the directive of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.
It is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts to remove mines planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in various Yemeni regions, especially Marib, Aden, Sanaa, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhale, Hodeidah, Shabwa and Taiz.
A total of 225,509 mines have been extracted since the start of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.
Masam has 32 demining teams, and aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.
It trains local demining engineers, gives them modern equipment and helps mine victims.
In 2020, Masam’s contract was extended for one year at a cost of $30 million.
Saudi project clears 1,679 more mines in Yemen
https://arab.news/pvf88
Saudi project clears 1,679 more mines in Yemen
- More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming hundreds of civilian lives
RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) dismantled 1,679 mines in Yemen during the third week of March.