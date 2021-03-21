223 businesses closed for violating virus measures in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

RIYADH: The municipality of the Eastern Province carried out 10,360 inspection tours across malls, commercial centers and stores to ensure adherence to coronavirus precautionary measures.
During the tours, 144 commercial facilities were closed, and 483 violations were issued for noncompliance with the preventative measures, for overcrowding and for failure to properly use the Tawakkalna app.
The municipality said it received 3,637 reports about violations and urged all commercial facilities to respect and abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the virus from spreading.
Meanwhile, the municipality of Asir closed 48 restaurants for violations of health and precautionary measures. The municipality said that the supervisory committees and teams carried out 856 inspection rounds in the past few days.
The municipality of Baha also closed 31 facilities and issued 95 commercial violations for noncompliance with the precautionary measures. The municipality carried out about 3,648 inspections on commercial establishments.
